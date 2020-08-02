A favourite lie of the environmental movement takes another blow

Date: 30/07/20
Andrew Montford, GWPF
Another nail in the LNT coffin
A few weeks ago, we at GWPF published a paper by Ed Calabrese and Mikko Paunio, about the linear no-threshold (LNT) model as applied to the harms caused by nuclear radiation. The LNT model encapsulates the idea that there is no safe level of radiation exposure, no threshold below which exposure is not a problem. It is therefore the cause of all extraordinary levels of bureaucracy and safety measures that have all but killed off the nuclear industry in much of the western world.
As our paper showed, however, the post-war science that led to the LNT model’s acceptance was at best plain wrong and potentially even fraudulent. For those who haven’t read the paper, it’s well worth taking a look, but those who have may well be interested in Ed Calabrese’s new paper, which is another nail in the coffin of the LNT hypothesis.
“The Muller-Neel dispute and the fate of cancer risk assessment” is a review of the correspondence between members of the so-called BEAR I panel, which was tasked by the US government with assessing radiation risk during the 1950s. It subsequently concluded that the LNT model should be adopted, with fateful consequences for civil nuclear energy ever since. Calabrese was trying to understand how the panel had reached this conclusion despite the existence of the report of the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission (ABCC), a major study, commissioned by the US National Academy of Sciences, which had found that the children of atomic bomb survivors seemed to have suffered no ill effects, at least in the shape of genetic damage. This seemed to indicate that prolonged exposure to low-levels of radiation was in fact harmless.
Why then had the BEAR panel reached the opposite conclusion? Calabrese’s review shows that it not only did not take the ABCC study into account in reporting its findings, it didn’t even look at it, instead concentrating solely on studies that extrapolated from animal subjects to human ones. These could be used to argue in favour of the LNT model.
Why would this be? The panel’s correspondence shows that its members’ minds were made up before they started work, and that they had “a strongly unified belief in the LNT model”. Worse still, many of its members were involved in animal studies themselves, and were unhappy that studies on humans were giving a different answer. Essentially the ABCC work had shown that the whole approach of extrapolating from animals to humans was flawed. In essence, groupthink and the self-interest of the panel members put paid to any truth-seeking tendencies they might have had.
25 thoughts on “A favourite lie of the environmental movement takes another blow”
This LNT model is why environmentalists (in their many permutations) assign thousands of deaths to Chernobyl, instead of the about 50 that actually died. Not to minimize the tragedy of Chernobyl, which was an inadvisable test gone off the safety protocol, but these types of events are utilized to eliminate nuclear energy. When I was President of a Uranium exploration company in Argentina I consulted with IAEA safety experts in Vienna, Austria, during a Redbook Meeting, and had our geophysicist draw up safety protocols, for employees, neighbors, and politicians. Our safety protocol utilized actual thresholds for various radiation types (if you are a smoker, and breath in Radon, alpha is a serious problem), and set dosimeter protocols. Never did one of our workers exceed 10% of listed maximum exposure in any month, despite some uranium occurrences where the scintillometer went into alarm for over the limit readings. Stay sane and safe (and don’t eat too many bananas, due to K40 radiation).
Good. The LNT can’t go away fast enough.
“the post-war science that led to the LNT model’s acceptance was at best plain wrong and potentially even fraudulent. ”
Was shown to be fraudulent more than 40 years ago.
Apartments in Korea built with steel from ships in Bikini nuclear tests
Studys of the health of Nuclear plant workers in England
Radiation for control of cancer – although harmful if too much.
A small extract from
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/12/it-sounds-crazy-but-fukushima-chernobyl-and-three-mile-island-show-why-nuclear-is-inherently-safe/
Many highly populated areas on planet Earth have relative high levels of radiation from the ground, without any noticeable health effects.
The great scientists could have DuckDuckGo’ed and be done with by looking at the non-negative-health issues of the Brazilian beaches. See more in comment by Usurbrain:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/12/it-sounds-crazy-but-fukushima-chernobyl-and-three-mile-island-show-why-nuclear-is-inherently-safe/#comment-2654163
There are even signs put up at the “Black Beaches”, saying the the extra radiation is good for rheumatism and other things. That may be a bit overblown business scam though 🙂
Radon cure is an old medical advice…..
Hmm going with fraudulent on this one. Just like the IPCC, when your entire purpose is built around one thing, you will find that one thing is a “truth”.
“Scientists” appear to become more untrustworthy by the day.
The latest incident in the UK is England’s Chief Medical Officer stating publicly that the only way it will be safe to re-open schools in September will be by closing pubs! Who do these guys think they are?
Because the kids only change the places where they sit ???? 😀 😀
Could Small Amounts of Radiation Be Good For You? It’s Complicated.
I ask the many radiographers that I encounter through my work (medical imaging) what their thoughts are on radiation hormesis, the vast majority have never heard of it. Unfortunately difficult to study but entirely feasible the body’s repair mechanisms are stimulated by low levels of ionising radiation, potentially leading to repairs of cells that otherwise wouldn’t have been and possibly prevent tumours developing. Similar principle to the way antibodies are developed to fight viruses.
Radiation Hormesis has been a taboo subject for decades. The subject has just, relatively, recently begun to be talked about more openly. It’s not surprising the medical imaging folks haven’t heard of it.
Dr Vague, I am 100% in agreement with the theme of hormesis. When adapting radiation safety protocol we encountered many references to incidental exposures of radiation, at low but measurable levels (Dusty above mentions some aspects of this) and their health was apparently approved. Workers around radiation tend to have better long-term health statistics, but that may be at least partly due to mandatory semi-annual check-ups. Hormesis also extends to other impacts other than radiation, but you won’t find many doctors that agree with this.
Studies of radon in residential homes showed that the radon radiation hormesis did show up as a benefit in low doses. However, the EPA uses the LNT model for residential radon. It was based on mine workers in Pennsylvania without regard to smoking, air quality or any other environmental conditions in the mines.
There has never been a case of lung cancer that can be traced to residential radon exposure yet there continues to be a radon scare. Yet real estate transactions and home owner concerns about their health are affected by LNT models of the level of acceptable radon. With the development of a multi billion dollar industry around radon testing and mitigation, there is no political way to end the misinformation.
Lawrence Solomon, and his group Energy Probe, campaigned against nuclear energy for years. I’m not sure if Solomon now supports nuclear energy but he’s willing to call BS when he sees it.
I think the first time I heard about radiation hormesis was in this article by Solomon from 2010. In it he cites the academic tome Radiation Hormesis and the Linear-No-Threshold Assumption by Charles L. Sanders. It makes the point that some amount of nuclear radiation is beneficial and has extended the lives of Americans by as much as a decade.
We’re seeing two shifts in public opinion here. The first is the growing realization that there is likely to be a long term shift to nuclear energy. I’m astounded at the lack of push back. Given the vileness of the SJW cancel culture I would expect people who speak positively about nuclear energy to at least lose their jobs if not worse.
The other shift is that public trust in ‘experts’ is just about zero because ‘experts’ as a group have shown themselves to be irredeemably corrupt. I have a particular hate on for Dr. Michael Mann and would love to call him the poster boy for expert corruption but I can’t. There are ‘experts’ and groups of ‘experts’ who make him look like a choir boy.
Why do I put quotes around ‘expert’? The accepted definition of expert includes those who have demonstrated expert performance, like engineers, surgeons, musicians, etc. The accepted definition of expert also includes those who merely know a lot about a subject. Society would collapse without the one kind of expert. It would do just fine without the other.
When people insist you should believe them because they’re experts, realize that a PhD in grievance studies talking about anything at all is not the same as an airline pilot talking about airplanes.
A complete review of the question of radiation safety would be good, but, I don’t think it would go the way the author thinks it will. Lots of genetic damage in Iraq (Fullajah babies) and Chernobyl affected regions (children of Chernobyl). The two atomic bombs over Japan were high air blasts with most of the fallout dispersing with the winds, likely out to sea.
Occupationally exposed to cosmic radiation aircrews glow in the dark, just observe our smiling radiance as we proudly walk the hallway.
Ready for our next mission, safely haul another charter of eager for vacations souls to Kannur in the province or Kerala, one of the most naturally radioactive spots on earth.
Well that was before COVID restrictions though.
Calabrese appears to be an excellent scientist. Checked on hormesis not long ago in a recent toxicology book, very thick nowadays, said it was considered controversial. Suspect that it is just complex as shown in this paper. Life had to not only adapt, but conscript what was available, not always the best, toxic here, necessary there. Hormesis effect dates from 1880. Precautionary principle, morphed into “guilty until proven innocent,’ a little over a century later.
Calabrese, E. J. 2008. Hormesis: why it is important to toxicology and toxicologists. Environmental Toxicology Chemistry. 27(7):1451-1474. pdf available
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/2ac6/e9dc4456872c14c7888e100a9cacbc6fb9c0.pdf?_ga=2.255124235.206204525.1596376604-1319801461.1596376604
There are, as yet, no hormeopaths listed on-line.
LNT supports the entire Health Physicist (aka radiation safety) community. Not unlike the Climate Scientist community supported by the “Climate Change” thesis.
With the falling Earth’s magnetic “shield” and the Sun starting to come back to life, looks like underground is the only place to go (for some).
The damage of this model is a lot more widespread than with respect to radiation.
The combined application of the two principles; “no lower threshold” and “linearity”have been used by alarmists and activists for decades resulting in ridiculous and completely useless regulation.
Linearly extrapolating large harmful doses of something which causes sickness to Y number of people becomes the basis to argue that a smaller dose of 1/100 of that amount will impact 1/100 of Y people – down to imperceptible amounts.
When LNT is applied to national populations of millions of people they can assert “This evil causes hundreds of deaths a year” without coming up with any bodies!
This is abused not only by government agencies (air, water and ground quality) but medical charities (Heart Association, American Lung Association (asthma, heart disease) but even those anti-tobacco groups (e.g. some arguments against 2nd hand smoke).
I’m coming to the conclusion that people, and apes in general, are selfish, and also innumerate. It’s not necessarily the selfish part that is most troubling.
It’s hard to fathom how gambling industries can exist, for example, and even be state sponsored. But then there is some rationale in the notion that if you don’t play you can’t win.
More significant perhaps, is the problem that extrapolation is subject to even greater abuse in thought.
“The failure to assess the human genetic study of Neel and
Schull (1956a) at this most crucial time in risk-assessment
history represents a profound abrogation of responsibility by the
National Academy of Science leadership and the BEAR Genetics
Panels…. The adoption of LNT occurred during a ‘perfect storm’
consisting of: heightened societal fear of nuclear confrontation;
continuing nuclear fallout from atmospheric testing;
ideologically based policy and scientific leadership of the
Rockefeller Foundation and the U.S. NAS; and a handpicked, highly
LNT-biased Genetics Panel that was dominated by an even
more-determined Hermann Muller.”
My bold.
Rockefeller again.
When Truman committed the only nuclear terrorism ever, one can see the intent – Tavistock susceptibility, today known as behavioral psychology. In other words Truman sacrificed 2 Japanese cities to terrify and “nudge” Americans. LNT nudging just had to continue – just remember what was at stake!
Now today, Professor “Nudge” himself, Cass Sunstein, of Obamacare infamy, joins the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Behavioral Insights & Sciences for Health. In 2008 Sunstein, the husband of Samantha Power, co-authored the paper “Conspiracy Theories,” which called for “cognitive infiltration” of groups
promoting what he in his unerring wisdom considered to be thought crimes.
It is indeed a “perfect storm”, so what will the behavioral psychologists try next?
Same goes for the tipping point animal extinction theory and the linear habitat theory which is the base of polar bear alarmism.
But there is hope
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02210-x
This paper provides information from the unpublished final report of the nuclear shipyard worker study (NSWS) (Matanoski, 1991), herein referred to as ‘Final Report’. The NSWS is the world’s largest and most thorough study of health effects of low-dose- rate ionising radiation to nuclear workers. The detailed results of the NSWS have not yet been published in any journal even 14 years after the study was finished. The NSWS was a rigorously performed search for health risks of radiation to civilian employees of eight shipyards that overhauled and repaired nuclear-propelled US Navy ships and submarines under the leadership of Adm. Hyman G. Rickover. Neither author of this paper was directly involved with the research.
[ … ]
The NSWS is the world’s largest and most rigorously controlled study of radiation workers. Significantly lower total mortality was observed in both groups of nuclear workers. Significantly lower mortality from all causes was observed among the cohort of nuclear workers who were exposed to an average dose rate of 7.59 mGy y–1 and median dose rate of 2.80 mGy y–1 than among unexposed controls. In addition, the cohort had significantly reduced mortality for all cardiovascular disease, arteriosclerotic heart disease, respiratory diseases and cancer. This significantly lower mortality contradicts the linear non-threshold (LNT) model of radiation risk.
https://radiationeffects.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Sponsler-Cameron-2005_NSWS_IJLR-permission.pdf