UNSW Report Mixes Climate Change with Chinese Legal Reform

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A report prepared by the University of New South Wales for UNICEF China is one of the strangest climate documents I have ever read. Much of the document makes sense, it discusses inequality in China caused by outdated internal migration laws which deprive rural people who migrate to Chinese cities of important rights. But the authors attempted to tie this very real concern about unequal legal rights to alleged climate issues.
China’s children left behind by climate change and urbanisation
21 JUL 2020 KAY HARRISON
A UNSW report considers China’s children affected by migration and climate change, and the necessary social policy reforms required to protect their rights.
The expansion of protections for China’s migrant and ‘left-behind’ children is essential for the nation’s continued economic and social wellbeing, according to a Social Policy Research Centre (SPRC) paper.
The landmark study, commissioned by UNICEF China, examines child rights in China in the context of migration, urbanisation and climate change. It approaches the issue from a human rights perspective and maps systemic changes to promote child protection in the future.
“China is experiencing massive urbanisation and severe environmental challenges such as pollution and local climate change. Cities suffering from heat island effects and extreme weather conditions are becoming much more frequent across the country,” says UNSW SHARP Professor Bingqin Li who led the research.
Rural families migrate to cities voluntarily or involuntarily, temporarily and permanently, she says. “People may move from rural to urban areas as urban employment becomes more attractive, as farmers’ lands are acquired or as climate change makes agriculture less reliable to sustain livelihoods.
“The research asks: in the context of urbanisation and climate change, what is child vulnerability, what are the factors behind the vulnerability, and what needs to be done to improve the situation?”
…Read more: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/social-affairs/china’s-children-left-behind-climate-change-and-urbanisation
The actual report, well consider the following passage;
Migration, urbanisation, climate change and children in China—issues from a child rights perspective
…
The 2010 Census data shows that about 35.8 million children (0-17) were migrant children, of whom 17 million lived outside the county where their Hukou was registered in. Another 69.7 million children were left in the villages by their migrant parents. The reason that people move from rural to urban areas is often that urban employment becomes more attractive to the rural population, and farmers’ land being acquired, or climate change making agriculture less reliable. Rural families migrate to cities voluntarily or involuntarily, temporarily or permanently. Some children move with their parents, and others remain in rural areas as ‘left-behind’ children.
Child migration or being “left-behind” as a result of urbanisation and climate change poses serious risks to children’s life, development and wellbeing. It is important for China to offer protection to all children for the wellbeing of children and for the good of society as a whole. A number of important policy measures have improved the lives of migrant and left-behind children, particularly regarding access to, and quality of, healthcare and education. A rights approach can help to identify child issues and provide benchmarks. Further improvements in services and extending welfare coverage are needed to secure the rights of all children.
…
Understanding of China’s migration trends, particularly those associated with urbanisation and climate change, should be put in the context of economic development for which industrialisation has been the primary driving force. Chart 1 depicts the relationship between migration, urbanisation and climate change from the perspective of industrialisation, which demands for more land and resource supply, and cheap labour. The land demand and environmental consequences of industrialisation also indirectly lead to a further push for urbanisation of different parts of the population, such as peri-urban farmers and eco-migrations and resettlement.
…Read more: http://unsworks.unsw.edu.au/fapi/datastream/unsworks:48337/bin3fa72a28-04c0-488f-8dde-601d1ee47941?view=true&xy=01
I hope China sorts out the gross inequality described by this document. But mixing climate change into a serious discussion of what appears to be a real and pressing issue is just a distraction.
Update (EW): Old engineer points out that between 2008 and 2018 rice production in China rose substantially.
10 thoughts on “UNSW Report Mixes Climate Change with Chinese Legal Reform”
Simple explanation….. they wanted to get it published.
An important fact that was made in this brief report, is that what people think is global warming and climate change, is many people really are experiencing the Urban Heat Island affect (UHI). This is an important distinction, since a lot of people in highly populated urban areas, especially without A/C actually are experiencing much higher temperatures, although it is local…less a few % of the planet’s land area. It isn’t so much global warming, as it is urban warming, which is a real thing. It is too bad that the masses don’t understand this important distinction. And not a lot can be done about that, and has nothing to do with CO2 or Methane.
Almost anything is related to climate :
– a recent publication “Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review” (2016) has been removed because climate change :
https://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/
“If you are looking for “Why Face Masks Don’t Work: A Revealing Review” by John Hardie, BDS, MSc, PhD, FRCDC, it has been removed. The content was published in 2016 and is no longer relevant in our current climate.”
Fortunately, the article can be read here :
https://web.archive.org/web/20170512002228/http://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/
Great catch! Is the “current climate” phrase a Freudian slip, or is there some other word or phrase that describes it better? Malapropism?
Perhaps one could add a key to the keyboard that simply adds “and of course climate change” to every sentence.
Just write a macro in MS Word for a find and replace.
The grammar checker could be made Climate-SJW compliant for a more permanent solution. Even put in send report function for reporting to Big Brother anyone who doesn’t use the approved Social-Climate Justice phrases.
Looking for some of that Climate Aid money the Manchurian Barry was doling out in 2016 no doubt. Possibly Dementia Joe and his Democratic-Marxist Party comrades in Congress next year will turn that money spigot back on. So the early bird gets the worm stuff, and all that. Or “Get your hand in the till first”, if you prefer.
Eric-
Thanks for an interesting post. It looks like everything the U.N. produces has to follow the CAGW meme. The line that I found particularly interesting was:
‘The reason that people move from rural to urban areas is often that urban employment becomes more attractive to the rural population, and farmers’ land being acquired, or climate change making agriculture less reliable.”
Climate change making agriculture less reliable? Really? A quick google check of “rice production in China” found that between 2008 and 2018 rice production in China went from 191.9 to 212.13 million metric tons. see:
http://www.statista.com/statistics/242364/rice-production-in-china/
Less reliable agriculture? Not what the data says.
Thanks, added.
It is always the omnipotent climate change. See the Al Jazeera video in this UPI report. Some serious internal migration in store for China, I believe.
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2020/07/23/China-braces-for-impact-after-mass-flooding-at-Three-Gorges-Dam/2221595525864/