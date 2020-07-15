Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Crispin in Waterloo; As renewable operators make endless excuses for their failures, nuclear plant operators continue to set new records for producing utterly reliable, zero carbon energy.
Candu unit sets North American operating record
10 July 2020Share
Darlington unit 1 has set a new Canadian and North American nuclear record with 895 consecutive days of unbroken operation. Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Candu reactor has now been online since 26 January 2018 without needing to be taken out of service for maintenance or repair.
“Unit 1’s remarkable run is a reflection of the strong dedication and commitment of our employees to drive efficient and robust performance from our generating units for the benefit of all Ontarians,” OPG Chief Nuclear Officer Sean Granville said. “This success story is a testament to the reliability of the Darlington station, which produces clean electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
No terrestrial solar or wind network will ever approach this level of stability and predictability. Technological advances will not help. No wind technology improvement can fix an unexpected prolonged drop in wind, just as no solar technology improvement can fix unusually overcast weather.
33 thoughts on “New Ontario Power Record: 895 days of Reliable, Uninterrupted 24×7 Zero Carbon Nuclear Power”
Zero carbon ? What’s the problem with carbon ? Am I missing something ?
It appears that there are some people who are allergic to it.
Out, damned carbon! Out!
What is very interesting is that it is the UK and Canada that set these records.
https://world-nuclear-news.org/C-Record-940-days-of-continuous-operation-for-Heysham-unit-1609164.html
So you would expect a combination of UK and Canadian talent to be a rather good idea.
I recommend investing in these guys.
https://www.moltexenergy.com/
Here in Koeberg all the fish died as the cooling water of the nuclear plant increased the temperature of the ocean surrounding the installation. How is heating the water different than producing CO2?
WHICH
BTW
does absolutely nothing to the climate. I am freezing here.
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2020/07/07/brrr-it-is-getting-colder/
All power plants heat water.
Assuming this fish kill actually occurred, you can’t blame it on nuclear power.
Henry,
When fish don’t like the temperature of the water they are in, they don’t just die but can swim away to a place with a more favorable temperature, especially when the region of the unfavorable temperature is small and adjacent to more favorable conditions, as it is in this case.
Your concern sounds like the kind vacuous arguments made by an eco zealot who’s afraid of nuclear power because political bias broke their brain.
Add this to the list of backup power market options for VT, NH, MA, NY, and ME in their grid policy misadventures. Not in my backyard is often filled quietly by imports without introspection or review.
Some are just past it!
UK
EDF Nuclear plant status
In the last few years, EDF has invested over £200million in understanding the likely impacts on the graphite reactor under a range of worse case scenarios, including up to a 1 in 10,000 year seismic event, much larger than the UK has ever experienced. We remain confident that we would be able to shut down the reactor in all such scenarios.
Hunterston offline for over a year!
As you are aware, market rules require us to give our most likely view of return to service dates. To support time for the ONR’s assessment we have revised our latest expectation for its return to service to 20 Aug – previously we expected it to return on 13 July.
Reactor 4 came offline in mid-December, following a four month run of safe and reliable generation. We now aim to return the unit to service on 17 September 2020 – previously we expected it to return on 27 July.
Daily status report
Number of units in service:9 of 16
Number of reactors in service:8 of 15
I don’t like nukleear power … does Ontario have a program where I can pay extra so’s I don’t have to have nuked electrons coming into my house?
And how can I be sure that the free charging stations for my prius aren’t using nuked electrons?
Didn’t you buy the respective Nuclear Filter ?
https://traumshop.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/atomstromfilter.png “No Nukes” 😀
I have one of these in whole-house size on my electric meter. The only problem is that when the electron filter fills up with nuclear- or coal-generated electrons, I spill some on the ground when shaking out the filter in my trash can. I am looking for an electron broom and dust pan so I can sweep up the spilled electrons before they contaminate the environment. I was considering adding a \sarc to this, but decided against it.
Pour water on the spilled electrons, then dump some sodium on the mess. With any luck, it will convert and render the questionable electrons to Atomic Hydrogen which comprises a large % of all matter in the universe. You know, alchemy…
NO …
They should come with the car, I mean if Toyota really cared they would be standard equipment.
And Jordan, thanks for the tip (I don’t know why we have to do this type of thing on our own … All of society should understand why this is important and we should have neighborhood sized communal filters provided for us). Remember, we all have to do our part.
If you find a way to tell wich electron is “nuked” I think you will be on Nobel prize list very soon.
And the nuclear waste generated? And a way to maintain that waste forever? What were the improvements and investments in waste treatment during the 900 days of ‘clean’ operation?
I saw on the internet Elon might use his rockets and send them to the Sun…the ultimate incinerator
I had a friend that worked on a NASA study in the 1960’s to do just that (rocket nuclear waste into the sun). The thought of a rocket malfunctioning and exploding over Central Florida, brought the study to pretty quick close.
But remember nuclear waste doesn’t have to be stored forever, it can be recycled as they do in France.
Nuclear waste decays, it doesn’t last forever; which the waste from solar panels will.
https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/5-fast-facts-about-spent-nuclear-fuel
quote:
“the U.S. has produced roughly 83,000 metrics tons of used fuel since the 1950s—and all of it could fit on a single football field at a depth of less than 10 yards”
So it’s all just sitting in storage facilities, not harming anyone.
Don’t store it, reprocess it.
Problem gone.
It’s called the Canadian shield – drill deep and bury it. You can store centuries worth of waste in a relatively small space.
Mr. Biden The Wise wishes to remove ALL carbon-powered power stations in the US and substitute windmills for them. I did not know that he was related to Don Quixote, but I am glad to have been informed.
If he had said ‘nuclear power stations”, I might have been somewhat less sarcastic in my reaction to his pronouncement, but no, he had to say ‘wind’. An image of him with a jousting lance on the Demomcrat donkey is something I can’t get rid of just yet.
So, is any of this waste being PERMANENTLY stored, anywhere, in Canada? Not rhetorical, is any?
Maybe I missed it, but all I see are lots about gee whiz permanent storage solutions that are “almost, just about, nearly”, ready. And always will be…..
I think it’s over in the parking lot of the fusion reaction center.
If the enviro-nut cases would permit it to be reprocessed, then the problem goes away.
Which is why they don’t permit reprocessing.
The nuclear waste disposal is a political problem, not a technical one.
Re: “[in] Koeberg [South Africa] all the fish died as the cooling water of the nuclear plant increased the temperature of the ocean surrounding the installation” — an obvious attempt at a ? Thermal stations around the world, including the fossil fueled ones, are bound to increase the temperature of the body of water they use for cooling — but this is sure to be essentially a very slight and localized effect, nothing Nature can’t adapt to easily. In a wilderness like an ocean, the organisms that don’t like the conditions just give way to those that like it better, that’s all. The exception here is the thermal stations that use cooling towers to warm the air instead of the ocean, but the same adaptation principle still generally applies.
Now, talking about the Canadian reactor unit that’s been running for 2 1/2 years, I’d say that’s clearly impossible, since a little snow on the roof will obviously damp down the nuclear reaction. That’s my amazingly insightful contribution for today, don’t anyone try to talk me out of it ..
Eric, If you know any interesting facts about the health of the nuclear workers, I mean the ones that wear radiation badges, let us know.
David
You did not get the point I was making. Nuclear energy uses so much more cooling water than gas powered stations. That eventually causes more H2O (gas)?
Tbe CO2 does not do anything. Else we are carbon NEGATIVE?
click on my name
LOL
Gas is what got the USA economy going again.
I tried to visit the site where they bury the waste between CT and Kimberley. Could not get even close to it. So many fences and warning signs of imminent danger if I got any closer.
I got worried then. Maybe you try to make such a visit and tell me about your experience?
The amount of water used is based on how much energy is being generated.
Nuclear doesn’t use any more water than does any other form of power generation.
Cooling water is used to cool the steam back into water so that it can be heated back into steam again.
The amount of cooling water needed is based on one thing, and one thing only. The difference in temperature between the steam that you need to cool and the temperature of the cooling water.
I worked @ OPG for GE Security, back in 2003/4. We installed and maintained explosive trace detector walk-through portals. I was @ the Pickering plant when the major power outage happened back in 2003. Pickering and Darlington were my responsibility.
One advantage that Candu has over US light water reactor designs is that it can be refueled “on the fly”. The fuel rods and the pressurized heavy water coolant/moderator lines are arranged horizontally (iirc) and as long as the steel tubes and the fuel rods don’t degrade too much (rods jamming, coolant leaks, etc.) you can keep it going while you put in some new fuel. There’s no big pressurized “kettle” to open.