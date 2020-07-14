Vox: “Many technologies needed to solve the climate crisis are nowhere near ready”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Vox author David Roberts starts well by pointing out renewable energy is not ready to power the world, and makes a passionate argument for increased funding of renewable energy innovation. But like a lot of greens, he completely ignores the nuclear option.
Many technologies needed to solve the climate crisis are nowhere near ready
Getting to net-zero carbon emissions will require rapid, radical innovation, a new report says.
By David Roberts @drvox david@vox.com Jul 14, 2020, 9:30am EDT
Reaching global net-zero is necessary to stabilize the atmosphere at any temperature. Otherwise, it continues warming. “The difference between one and a half degrees, two degrees, and two and a half degrees [of warming] is functionally just the amount of time you have to achieve net zero,” says Julio Friedmann, an energy researcher at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. Failing to reach net zero means failing to stabilize the atmosphere.
From an engineering perspective, the central question is whether the tools available are up to the task required of them.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has recently set out to answer that question, under the rubric of its Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) program, which this month issued its latest Clean Energy Innovation report.
Many technologies that will be needed for deep decarbonization are nowhere near ready
The IEA begins by determining how ready current clean energy technologies are to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS), which would reach global net-zero emissions by 2070 and stabilize global temperature rise at 1.8°C (along with meeting several other sustainable development goals).
In the energy sector, IEA identifies four key approaches to decarbonization that are lagging technologically:
- Electrification of end uses, particularly heating and transportation
- Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)
- Low-carbon hydrogen and hydrogen fuels
- Bioenergy
Within those four approaches, IEA assesses more than 400 separate technologies. What is remarkable, and disheartening, is how few of them are on track to meet the SDS goals.
Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2020/7/14/21319678/climate-change-renewable-energy-technology-innovation-net-zero-emissions
Disappointingly, the IEA executive summary does not mention nuclear power either, though nuclear energy receives several positive mentions in the main body of the report (available via the executive summary).
If climate change is such a desperate emergency, we haven’t got time to mess about with moonshots and high risk innovation gambles. We need to focus on a 1970s solution we know will work, not a 2070s solution which has not been developed yet, and which might never realise the hopes of proponents.
Going nuclear unequivocally works, because it has already been done. France proved in the 1970s you can convert from coal to nuclear. France has a good safety record, and they still get most of their energy from nuclear power plants.
Just copying the 1970s French nuclear programme worldwide, putting surviving 1970s French engineers in charge of a global nuclear mass production programme, going nuclear would knock at least 30% off global CO2 emissions in as little as one to two decades – far more than has been achieved by almost half a century of renewable energy efforts.
Even if you don’t understand climate science, or if you believe global warming is a major threat to the future of mankind, the widespread lack of climate activist enthusiasm for nuclear energy is the point where green arguments blatantly stop making sense.
A switch to nuclear energy would not have to be permanent. Even if the end goal is still renewable energy, going nuclear would buy the world the lifetime of the new nuclear plants, 50 – 90 years of ultra low CO2 emissions, loads of extra time to develop all those experimental renewable energy technologies.
Looks like the Greenies can’t get Jane Fonda and the “China Syndrome” out of their minds. Three Mile Island was close to a non-event but coincided with the movie, both in 1979, and they fed off each other. Going nuclear is such an obvious answer to both sides of the energy issue, what a shame it won’t happen. Burn cow stuff! That’s the answer.
What ‘Climate Crisis’?
Please don’t encourage these baseless delusions anymore. It isn’t healthy…. for anyone.
I think claims of a climate crisis are nonsense. But I don’t actually care if someone wants to believe in the carbon fairy, its the actions they take based on their belief which concern me, its the waste of investing in renewables I most want to stop.
I enjoy talking to skeptics, but I also want to reach people who are concerned about CO2, but who could possibly be persuaded that renewables in their current form are a calamitous waste of time and money, people like Zion Lights, who ditched her senior position in Extinction Rebellion when she realised their climate programme doesn’t make sense.
I KNOW climate crisis is nonsense.
I also know that no weather dependent electricity generator is “renewable”.
Why do so many people misuse the English language with such gay abandon! In what sense are weather dependent generators able to be renewed? Describing such things as “renewable”, without qualification, continues the deception.
Nuclear power ->> Possible Radiation ->>Precautionary Principle ->> Fail
You’ll never convince a green that Nuclear Armageddon won’t occur.
Extinction Rebellion Zion Lights was convinced by Shellenberger that renewables don’t make sense. Michael Moore believes renewables don’t make sense, though he hasn’t accepted nuclear is a viable low carbon solution. It is possible to reach some people, it just takes a lot of time and effort.
Michael Moore might spark some ideas about renewable technology that was used in the past, mainly for lighting…whale oil.
The idea of Whales as a renewable energy resource causes green heads to explode, I once seriously considered writing a post about it, unfortunately too many people wouldn’t understand it was a piss take.
Yes, there are limited natural resources. Apple would go through a lot of ivory making their iphones.
Via liposuction, though, overweight people of Detroit could probably fuel all of Michigan for a couple of years.
“David Roberts starts well by pointing out renewable energy is not ready to power the world”
But the Earth Institute at Columbia University wrote a book saying that the Renewable versus Fossil Fuel game is over. Renewable won.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/14/renewable-energy-takes-over/
I agree nuclear is the answer but certainly not 1970’s fission reactors. Today we have modern fission reactors with much better safety features and better cost/benefit ratios. Very soon we could have failsafe molten salt reactors. If the government spent all their BS climate scare funds on “made in America” production-ready molten salt reactor development we wouldn’t have to put up with so-called renewables being forced upon us by clueless politicians.
I’m a little frightened of reactive fluoride salts, I’m more a fan of pebble bed.
Supporting nuclear, here is a new record for North America in power plant operation.
https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Candu-unit-sets-North-American-operating-record
Makes a lot of sense.
If you start debating he didn’t include nuclear power or this or that you already totally handed the argument to him , as if it was given there is the crisis needed solving. better argue there is no crisis to start with and point out how it’s all made up
No, I want to win, to stop the catastrophic opportunity cost of renewables. We can’t do it alone, winning that argument means that means sometimes we need to speak to people who might be pursuaded renewables don’t work, even if they believe CO2 is an issue.
“Even if the end goal is still renewable energy…”
Yes, it is, and has been since the “energy crisis” of the 1970s, when the alleged “fear” was running out of fossil fuels. At that time, solar was the only “renewable” (not a common term back then), and the only future energy source endorsed by “greens.” They were virulently anti-nuclear back then, and used the supposed safety advantages and “free fuel” of solar to trash nuclear.
But what was the motivation? Was it to have a source of abundant, safe, low-cost energy? When cold fusion made its initial splash, the supporters of solar energy came out of the woodwork in force.
“For one thing, they say, even if desktop fusion really works–a matter still very much up in the air–it is unclear that the power produced will be as cheap or clean as many have suggested it might be. And even if it were, given society’s dismal record in managing technology, the prospect of cheap, inexhaustible power from fusion is “like giving a machine gun to an idiot child,” Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich says.
“Laments Washington-based author-activist Jeremy Rifkin, “It’s the worst thing that could happen to our planet.
“Inexhaustible power, he argues, only gives man an infinite ability to exhaust the planet’s resources, to destroy its fragile balance and create unimaginable human and industrial waste.” (https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1989-04-19-vw-2042-story.html)
These people are opposed to human beings having access to cheap, clean energy. They knew that solar could never supply an industrial civilization, and showed their colors when the possibility of clean, cheap fusion suddenly appeared. They were opposed because they didn’t want humans to have such energy sources.
They are fundamentally opposed to human life. There’s no guesswork, here. They have been stating their position for decades, and it is only the refusal to acknowledge the existence of such evil that keeps us having a “debate” with them on the specifics of energy sources. We should be having a debate on their premise that furthering human welfare is evil. If we can’t win that one, we deserve the demise of humanity they so fervently desire.
It’s just another death cult.
What ‘climate crisis’ is that? I can only see a Covid-19 crisis going on out there at present.
I’m not quite sure why nuclear holds climate “skeptics” in such thrall. It is the most heavily subsidised power of all. As for molten salt being “inherently safe”- that laughable claim has been made about a variety of fission reactors since the 1950’s- none of them were.
I know this information is unpopular- but for most of the world, the cheapest form of energy is wind/solar. Even firmed with a combination of batteries for short term fluctuations, and hydro for longer, it is still cheaper than all but the filthiest coal plants. Nuclear is now only built with heavy govt subsidies and always manages to be at least 100% over budget, and years late. And this is the energy plants you would like to build to replace, presumably, coal and gas. And you wonder why “skeptics” aren’t taken seriously, by anyone but the Murdoch/fringe media.
Tony, do you really care why we are so fascinated by nuclear? France proved nuclear is a viable option, most skeptics are fans of nuclear power, you guys think climate change is an emergency and we have to cut CO2 emissions as quickly as possible, what’s the problem?
That “increased funding” wouldn’t involve looting law-abiding people to support your fantasies, would it?
“What at first was plunder assumed the softer name of revenue.” – Thomas Paine
I doubt the oil industry is funding the green movement to bring in nuclear power.
Eric,
Once again we have this asinine belief that the CO2 is the climate control knob, and nothing else matters. Surely if these luvvies really do believe that, then a rapid uptake of nuclear would be their first response, rather than a reliance on untested or disproven technology, or indeed, yet to be invented technologies.
If we explore the potential motivations in this consistent anti-nuclear stance, it would be fair to point out the real concerns around safety. Of course, the luvvies rhetoric around the dangers of climate change (millions dead etc etc) would imply that they should welcome the lesser of two “evils”. So, if we strike “safety” off the list, what remains?. Two options appear possible, one where they are literally useful idiots for a range of financial institutions and other rent seekers that have a vested interest in funding renewables and infrastructure. This seems to lose some plausibility when you consider that any such investments are captive to the stroke of a legislative pen for their profitability, and most financial institutions are loathe to invest in sectors with a high sovereign risk. The other possibility is that they are again useful idiots, but in this case for a hard left faction that is fundamentally opposed to any kind of accommodation with existing industry. Their motivation is to tear down, so whatever is rebuilt on the ashes of the existing (fossil / nuclear fuel) economy is under their control. On a more discursive note, in essence, this is simply a continuation of the old communist dialectical materialism (courtesy of Marx and Engels) where they seek to control real world conditions to effect societal change. Unfortunately, in every case where the left have gained control of the means of production the body count has been enormous – perhaps 60m in Russia, and possibly 100m in China. Do we expect anything different if the Long March of the Watermelons is successful?
I think the problem is they all want to live in Hobbiton, and nuclear power – vast, centralised, industrial – makes them think of Mordor.
If the nuclear industry at the dawn of the nuclear age had focussed on small cheap self regulating modular reactors which could say provide Smallville with an inexhaustible supply of cheap electricity, we wouldn’t be having this debate today.
Well there is no solution without China, India, etc., in the first place.
“The difference between one and a half degrees, two degrees, and two and a half degrees [of warming] is functionally
just the amount of time you have to achieve net zeroinsignificant and within the uncertainty of measurements.” – FIFY
But seriously anyone who talks about zero emissions energy production without mentioning nuclear is either disingenuous or ignorant.
What do 100% of all UN members and the whole world’s academia have in common when it comes to global warming causing climate change? They are all blind to temperature, we calculate for it. In order for there to be man made global warming, we have to isolate the source of heat.
Anthony Watts demonstrated the cause when he wrote about weather station placement in urban areas. Urban heat islands are urban heat generators first. There are real reason for white washing buildings, using shade or low e exterior finishes. I was asked to co-present with Al Gore at GM Place in Vancouver on global warming but Al’s science on heat trapping emissions isn’t the problem. I have an electrical credential recognized across Canada for ALL electricity used and I have a separate Building Engineering background specific to construction from contracts to completion. Separate of that I have a 41 yr non invasive radiology background.
We imaged buildings in 7 provinces and 26 states specific to solar impact right after sunrise, Here are 2 time-lapsed infrared videos, 1 from outside the building, 1 from inside the building. These are not graphic, it is temperature and we have been within 1/10th of a degree measuring groundwater from a moving helicopter.
For those in this forum that want to argue or dismiss what I will represent, I want you to sit on a shingled roof on a sunny day. The second time-lapse video is 15 hours from inside the building, it is alarming to see the heat transfer inside the building through the framing.
The problem can and has to be fixed or the building will not comply with Building Code which means no lender, insurance or occupancy.
https://youtu.be/EA3py3us5VM
Doh, no explanation necessary.
Two decades? We don’t have 2. According to different folks, we have 6 months or 5 years or till the year 2030. By that time the world will be past the tipping point. All these studies are just “weird” science.
There probably is a tipping point where the above realization will become the accepted norm. The truly clueless, who still insist we can get by with windmills and solar panels, will be ignored.
Michael Shellenburger’s Apocalypse Never is slowly disappearing beneath the waves.
Down from 93 a few days ago. link In a sense it doesn’t matter. It matters more that people are aware that it exists. Same for Moore’s Planet of the Humans. Most people can’t handle the gristly details anyway. Dim awareness will suffice such that when they are told we must go nuclear, they will pay attention.
If we could de-couple the main contentious elements of the agw debate – anthropogenic CO2 and power generation solutions – we could let the former just keep running as an interesting academic debate that doesn’t cost standards of living, then we could rationally concentrate on installing the most effective low-cost technologies we can rely on.
Which just goes to highlight that the whole agw schtick is a purely political game.