“Kill Climate Deniers” 2018 Season

The award winning play “Kill Climate Deniers” is back.
How a climate change play got Bolt and Breitbart News hot under the collar
FEBRUARY 17 2018 – 11:45PM
Helen Pitt
Playwright David Finnigan has a slew of conservative commentators to thank for reshaping his new play Kill Climate Deniers.
The provocative play centres on a militant cell of eco-activists who take the audience hostage during a concert at Parliament House. Led by charismatic spokeswoman Catch, they demand Australia immediately cease all carbon emissions and coal exports – or they’ll start executing their 1700 hostages. The embattled Environment Minister has no choice but to pick up a gun and stand up for her ideals.
Such was the controversy around the play’s performance in the nation’s capital a few years back it had to be cancelled.
“It completely blew up,” recalls Finnigan. “I was getting messages from Americans in Kansas and Idaho who had seen his criticism through Fox TV so we had to cancel moving ahead. There was too much risk – the Abbott government had just introduced new legislation around anti-terrorism and we thought it was too risky – we didn’t want to reignite a culture war,” he said.
“It’s really only politicians and some members of the media who deny climate change these days … this is a way to keep the climate change conversation going in an imaginitive and fictional way – it asks the audience to think about what sort of world they want to be living in 30 years from now,” he says.
Read more: http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/theatre/how-a-climate-change-play-got-bolt-and-breitbart-news-hot-under-the-collar-20180214-h0w2og.html
The play website provides the following helpful description;
… Lee Lewis will direct this controversial take on the climate change ‘debate’ in Australia. It’s a play within a play, an action film inside a documentary, a satire inside a rave. It is the kind of play the major theatre companies can’t put on. It’s why Griffin exists.
It’s Kill Bill meets Tim Flannery, and it’s all true. The science is real. The media fracas is real. Only the blood is fake. No one dies…at least, not yet. Come join the party. …
Read more: http://www.griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/kill-climate-deniers/
What can I say? The kind of people who think a climate video which features exploding schoolchildren is funny likely also have no problem seeing the “provocative” side of a fantasy gun hostage situation – as long as the fictional threat of violence is aimed at their political opponents.
The following is a short mock news video produced by “Kill Climate Deniers” author David Finnigan, which fantasises about the aftermath of real terrorists inspired by his script attacking Australia’s parliament and taking hostages.
Yeah, murdering your opponents is so hilarious.
Very strange on several levels. First, that the Left/Warmistas are so willing to go the guns for their own concerns. Also, that Australia — land of the greatest gun-grab in the past half-century — should be the site of their bloodthirsty revenge fantasy.
Once again we come to the basic philosophy of the Left: “Those who disagree with us are not only wrong, but evil. And should be killed.”
Speaking as an American, and despite whatever weird creature may decide to shoot up a school in Florida, I’ll hold onto my firearms, thank you very much.
Lovely, following to to a long string of insane mass murders in the US and Europe — promotion of mass murders in the name of climate activism. Can one get any crazier than that?
YES! The same crazies can then later make a mock news cast in which their fantasy mass murders are presented as actually have taken place.
Now THAT’S CRAZY.
Over at Bart Verheggen’s site, I got threatened with a lawsuit, then told I should be imprisoned when I pointed out that their silly polar bear paper was pointless, unscientific and based on logically absurd argument. Bart didn’t threaten me. He mostly just ignored me and occasionally blocked my posts—probably because he couldn’t come up with any effective counter argument.
Just more proof that the Left are the most mentally ill among us. As has been the case throughout modern world and US history, they are the first to resort to violence when things don’t go their way. Their tendency to think with their emotions versus intellect makes them prone to “lashing out”, resulting in tantrums and violent response to every issue.
… and for their next hilarious comedy play, “Genocide” a play set in eco death camps to exterminate anyone who doesn’t agree with their alarmist religion!
On the one argument they should be allowed the freedom to go ahead with it to show how ridiculous they are, but on the other hand they actually may incite some impressionable nutters to ecoterrorism!
Nothing surprises me about these looney-tunes any more.
Again, I ask, if it is so important to THEM, why don’t they set the example that take themselves out This Finnigan person exudes such enormous waves of hostility and lack of real reasoning ability, I have to ask how he functions in the real world. He seems to be as close to psychotic as one can get..
Soooooooooo………..hate speech is OK now, except for we plebs, who dare not articulate a word of non PC opinion, whilst the liberal elite are permitted to express themselves in any way they see fit.
F*ck that!
“It’s really only politicians and some members of the media who deny climate change these days” That might the case in Australia but not here in the USA. There are lots of us normal citizens who totally oppose the extreme measures being pushed by environmentalists.
This in a country that has less than full 1st amendment rights because they forbid writing deprecating things about religion, or races? This in a country where Jo Nova could not allow me to post the quote from Winston Churchill’s ‘River War’ first addition because of the law?
https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/3092281-the-river-war
Psychotic wackadoodle ideas disguised as art…
Imagine the screaming if I penned a play called “Kill all climate alarmists”, but justified it by saying it’s a parody of Futurama’s robot, Bender who says… “Kill All Humans”
I keep waiting for these wackadoddles to come kill me and they never show up. Oh, well, guess I got to set some more targets and open another can of 7.62×39. Anyone know where I can get a deal on an AK mag loader? My thumb is a bit sore.
The left is fond of these homicidal fantasies. There was a film about the assassination of George Bush. Kathy Griffin performed an ISIS-inspired skit involving Trump’s severed head.
Of course, we have many examples of leftists in power inflicting real violence upon political opponents. Stalin, Pol Pot, Castro.