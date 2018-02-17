“Kill Climate Deniers” 2018 Season

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The award winning play “Kill Climate Deniers” is back.

How a climate change play got Bolt and Breitbart News hot under the collar

FEBRUARY 17 2018 – 11:45PM

Helen Pitt

Playwright David Finnigan has a slew of conservative commentators to thank for reshaping his new play Kill Climate Deniers.

The provocative play centres on a militant cell of eco-activists who take the audience hostage during a concert at Parliament House. Led by charismatic spokeswoman Catch, they demand Australia immediately cease all carbon emissions and coal exports – or they’ll start executing their 1700 hostages. The embattled Environment Minister has no choice but to pick up a gun and stand up for her ideals.

Such was the controversy around the play’s performance in the nation’s capital a few years back it had to be cancelled.

“It completely blew up,” recalls Finnigan. “I was getting messages from Americans in Kansas and Idaho who had seen his criticism through Fox TV so we had to cancel moving ahead. There was too much risk – the Abbott government had just introduced new legislation around anti-terrorism and we thought it was too risky – we didn’t want to reignite a culture war,” he said.

“It’s really only politicians and some members of the media who deny climate change these days … this is a way to keep the climate change conversation going in an imaginitive and fictional way – it asks the audience to think about what sort of world they want to be living in 30 years from now,” he says.

