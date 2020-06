Dramatic nature background – bright lightnings in dark stormy sky 123rf.com

From PHYS.ORG

The UN’s weather agency announced Thursday the longest lightning bolt on record—a single flash in Brazil on October 31, 2018 that cut the sky across more than 700 kilometers.

Full article here.

I remember, on a drive to Phoenix as a teenager, lightning bolts that took several seconds to travel across the horizon. I thought at the time they were hundreds of miles long. I was probably correct. I never researched it — d’oh!

