Crikey Slams Bipartisan Climate Policy Offer: “offering to deal with terrorists”

h/t JoNova – as Aussie greens panic about expiring climate policy targets, an effort by Australia’s opposition politicians to appease angry coal union supporters by offering to include a place for coal in a future bipartisan climate deal has upset radical greens.
Labor offers to deal with terrorists in climate wars
In offering bipartisanship on energy, Labor is offering to do a deal with the ‘terrorists’ who have thwarted all forms of climate action for years.
BERNARD KEANE
JUN 24, 2020
After the second hottest year on record globally, the hottest year on record in Australia, our second hottest summer ever after 2018-19, an unprecedentedly catastrophic summer of bushfires and record-breaking Arctic and Antarctic temperatures, Labor has opted to, in effect, surrender on climate to the denialists of the Coalition.
Anthony Albanese’s Press Club speech today — liberally distributed, as usual, to media outlets a day ahead — abandons even fifth-best policy positions on climate in favour of offering the government a chance to establish a bipartisan energy policy.
By abandoning any interest in a National Energy Guarantee, Anthony Albanese will position Labor as weaker on climate action than Malcolm Turnbull, who at least sought to include both energy security and emissions reduction within his energy policy framework before another right-wing/Murdoch putsch forced him out.
…
By accepting — though not proposing to fund — CCS, Albanese can offer the coal wing of Labor the pretence that coal mining can continue as a legitimate industry on a warming planet, even as the ruined communities continue to clear up the wreckage from the summer from hell. In doing so, he’s peddling in the same fiction as the government — that CCS can ever make a meaningful contribution to reducing emissions. It cannot.
…
As Malcolm Turnbull correctly put it, these people operate like terrorists, intent on blowing up their own government, with the support of News Corp, if anyone tries to address climate change. You can’t do any sort of deal with them. That merely rewards terrorists.Read more: https://www.crikey.com.au/2020/06/24/labor-bipartisanship-anthony-albanese-climate-wars/
This would be a new low in climate hype, if former conservative leader Malcolm Turnbull hadn’t said it first.
But something which upsets greens to that extent is an interesting development. I’ve wondered for a long time how long it would be until coal union members hit breaking point.
Albanese’s party, the Australian Labor Party, is by tradition the party of blue collar workers like coal miners. But radical greens in the party want to take away their jobs. My guess is the trigger for this shift was raucous calls by radical greens for a coal free “green covid recovery”.
Don’t trust any of them.
Look at your electricity bill.
It’s the uni-party here and the World over.
We’re in trouble folks and Asia is slowly taking our world away from us.
Manufacturing is being replaced by nurses, doctors, lawyers, psychologists, psychiatrists, police, investigators, drug rehabilitation workers etc.
All in the taxpayers pocket.
Non-academic teenagers sit at home with no hope of a job.
Last month HiChem closed their manufacturing plant in Melbourne.
Every week another plant closes.
Electricity impost is the straw that breaks the Camel’s back every week in Australia.
Our politicians are criminals taking donations from foreign entities who own most of our electricity assets in the critical area of distribution where the retail price is set by corrupt Government officials.
In Victoria Australia it’s called The Victorian Default Offer.
It’s making the political donors rich and the average household poor by regulation.
No journalist will touch this and there’s never been an investigation by the equally corrupt media including the conservative media such as Sky.
The sooner they eat their young, the better for all of us
Nice to see that Australia may survive the renewable cult. It would be a shame for all their beautiful coal to be burned in China and India.
“… these people operate like terrorists, intent on blowing up their own government … if anyone tries to address climate change”.
That’s pretty funny, proposed ‘climate action’, if it is what I think it is, was the cause of the political de@th of three prime ministers and the rejection of ‘climate action’ delivered one prime minister a landslide majority.
Good point about the coal mining workers.
If it wasn’t for them the deal would certainly be a far-left green fantasy. In Australia like the USA “bipartisanship” usually means that the few real conservatives get fragged by green/left fifth columnists inside the supposedly “conservative” side of politics and the “progressives” get 100% of what they want.
But Labor lost the last election largely because they lost large numbers of seats in coal mining areas so they may just try to outflank the Coalition from the right. Ironic, hey?