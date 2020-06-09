Sierra Club: “We’ll never stop climate change without ending white supremacy”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t CFACT – in the wake of harsh accusations of greedy corporate collaboration in “Planet of the Humans“, the Sierra club appears to be attempting to reinvent itself as a racial justice movement.
Racism Is Killing the Planet
The ideology of white supremacy leads the way toward disposable people and a disposable natural world
BY HOP HOPKINS | JUN 8 2020
During the street protests and marches of the past two weeks, many people carried signs that read “Racism Is Killing Us.” It’s no exaggeration to say that racism and white supremacy harm all of us, because in addition to robbing us of our humanity, racism is also killing the planet we all share.
An idea—a long-overdue realization—is growing in the environmental movement. It goes something like this: “We’ll never stop climate change without ending white supremacy.” This argument has entered the outdoor recreation and conservation space thanks to the leadership of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color in the climate justice movement. The idea has taken on new force as folks in the mainstream environmental movement do our best to show up for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and all the Black people still living and subject to police violence.
I know that a lot of people are struggling with the thought that addressing the environmental crises must involve dismantling white supremacy. At Sierra Club meetings, some people hear me say something like that and think, “Damn, fighting climate change wasn’t hard enough already? Now we have to end racism and white supremacy too? Seriously, man?”
I get that feeling of being overwhelmed. It’s a lot to carry. It’s a lot to hold. We all have enough to do without feeling like we’re taking on even more.
But I want to share another lens from which we can view this moment. I really believe in my heart of hearts—after a lifetime of thinking and talking about these issues—that we will never survive the climate crisis without ending white supremacy.
Here’s why: You can’t have climate change without sacrifice zones, and you can’t have sacrifice zones without disposable people, and you can’t have disposable people without racism.
…Read more: https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/racism-killing-planet
Do not underestimate the author, Sierra Club Strategic Partnership Director Hop Hopkins.
Most greens are not very self aware. They usually leave a juicy picture somewhere of themselves doing something stupid or wildly hypocritical, like protesting against fossil fuel while wearing a petroleum plastic jacket.
Hop is different. He is not someone who overlooks small details.
32 thoughts on “Sierra Club: “We’ll never stop climate change without ending white supremacy””
