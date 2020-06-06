Vice: Climate Change is Increasing Violent Conflict

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Vice, humans are tearing each other apart because of climate change.

This Is How Climate Change Will Increase Human Conflict

Water wars, state repression, an Arctic ‘Gold Rush’ and other ways humans will be tearing each other apart as the planet heats up.

By James Greig 05 June 2020, 6:30pm

Whether or not climate change will exacerbate conflict is no longer a hypothetical question: according to the Red Cross, it’s already happening. As long ago as 2018, Peter Maurer, the head of the organisation’s International Committee, told the Guardian: “When I think about our engagement in sub-Saharan Africa, in Somalia, in other places of the world, I see that climate change has already had a massive impact on population movement, on fertility of land. It’s very obvious that some of the violence that we are observing… is directly linked to the impact of climate change and changing rainfall patterns.”

“I was never in Iraq,” Bethea says, “but there were a number of people who I met who were very disillusioned by their experiences there. They felt that what was done to the Iraqi people would be done to Americans sooner rather than later. It was the idea that, ‘It won’t be long before they have an Abu Ghraib for Americans.’ I think what we’re seeing in the US now, with the reactionary right basically getting top cover to run concentration camps for immigrants – and even their US citizen children – is, in some ways, a confirmation of that. I can only see that rhetoric, and the militarisation that comes along with it, getting more and more severe.”

And what does this have to do with climate change? “Global warming is going to drive huge numbers of people to flee into more temperate climates. The US and UK are pretty similar in terms of their hostility to immigration, and you’re seeing this militarised response even now when immigration rates aren’t particularly high.

“If it’s this bad already,” he continues, “with the US letting toddlers die of influenza in concentration camps for minors, and the UK aggressively deporting elderly children of 1940s immigrants – who are very clearly British citizens – what is it going to look like when climate change worsens?”

