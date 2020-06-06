Vice: Climate Change is Increasing Violent Conflict

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Vice, humans are tearing each other apart because of climate change.
This Is How Climate Change Will Increase Human Conflict
Water wars, state repression, an Arctic ‘Gold Rush’ and other ways humans will be tearing each other apart as the planet heats up.
By James Greig 05 June 2020, 6:30pm
Whether or not climate change will exacerbate conflict is no longer a hypothetical question: according to the Red Cross, it’s already happening. As long ago as 2018, Peter Maurer, the head of the organisation’s International Committee, told the Guardian: “When I think about our engagement in sub-Saharan Africa, in Somalia, in other places of the world, I see that climate change has already had a massive impact on population movement, on fertility of land. It’s very obvious that some of the violence that we are observing… is directly linked to the impact of climate change and changing rainfall patterns.”
“I was never in Iraq,” Bethea says, “but there were a number of people who I met who were very disillusioned by their experiences there. They felt that what was done to the Iraqi people would be done to Americans sooner rather than later. It was the idea that, ‘It won’t be long before they have an Abu Ghraib for Americans.’ I think what we’re seeing in the US now, with the reactionary right basically getting top cover to run concentration camps for immigrants – and even their US citizen children – is, in some ways, a confirmation of that. I can only see that rhetoric, and the militarisation that comes along with it, getting more and more severe.”
And what does this have to do with climate change? “Global warming is going to drive huge numbers of people to flee into more temperate climates. The US and UK are pretty similar in terms of their hostility to immigration, and you’re seeing this militarised response even now when immigration rates aren’t particularly high.
“If it’s this bad already,” he continues, “with the US letting toddlers die of influenza in concentration camps for minors, and the UK aggressively deporting elderly children of 1940s immigrants – who are very clearly British citizens – what is it going to look like when climate change worsens?”
…Read more: https://www.vice.com/en_uk/article/z3b8a5/this-is-how-climate-change-will-increase-human-conflict
According to US government census, net migration in the USA is mostly to warm Southern states. And a 2018 study suggested climate change has had very little impact on conflict.
6 thoughts on “Vice: Climate Change is Increasing Violent Conflict”
Augh! The stupid is burning me, I can’t believe I assaulted my brain with that crap. Strangely enough I’m getting angry…I can’t believe, really can’t believe people are saying such garbage with a straight face. Only a pathological liar could achieve this.
‘what is it going to look like when climate change worsens?’
Is this a rhetorical question, or a joke? I would hazard a guess and say that nothing will happen that hasn’t happened already before.
Sociopolitical climate change, an chaotic (“evolutionary”) process, yes. And we know that evolution (e.g. life) ends in a dysfunctional convergence (e.g. death). Forward!
Can’t cure stupid.
Being right for the wrong reasons,is very progresssive.
Hostility over CC will increase,as long as force of government is used to enrich the well connected few,by robbing the impoverished many.
Eventually it will reach a snapping point.
Belief in “The Science of Climate Change” is already such a litmus test as the absurdity of taking such a position sinks in.
The conclusion that any subject that styles itself science,is probably not using the scientific method,has become very hard to avoid.
I have some trust in Chemistry,Biology and Physics,but defer to Mark Twains observation,as to how science is wonderful,one can produce so much speculation with so few observations.
Yeah, right – the favorite actvity in hot climates is the siesta. The idea that most people are severely affected by a couple of degrees warmer weather is about as stupid a psychological statement as one can imagine. In this country most people ive in climate controlled environments, at their home and trsvelling in their cars. The idea that people become violent savages as the heat increases is proven demonstrably stupid by those who live in sucu hot areas now and for the past thousands of years.
And violent Atrab peoples don’t require a hot day to motivate an attack upon those they disagree with An incredibly stupid article..
Lost in a leftie delirium, they rant on.