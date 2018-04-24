The Conversation: Climate Change NOT a Key Cause of Third World Conflict

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Conversation has published details of a study which casts doubt on the climate change = conflict narrative. The main cause of conflict turns out to be the failure of political systems.
Climate change is not a key cause of conflict, finds new study
April 24, 2018 11.21pm AEST
“The Darfur conflict began as an ecological crisis”, wrote the then-UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon back in 2007, about an ongoing war which arose, he said, “at least in part from climate change”. Since then the idea that climate change has caused and will cause human conflict and mass migrations has become more and more accepted – just look at the claimed effects of droughts in Syria and Ethiopia.
To test the climate-conflict hypothesis, Erin and I therefore focused on the ten main countries in East Africa. We used a new database that records major episodes of political violence and number of total displaced people for the past 50 years for each of the ten countries. We then statistically compared these records both at a country and a regional level with the appropriate climatic, economic and political indicators.
Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-is-not-a-key-cause-of-conflict-finds-new-study-94331
The abstract of the study;
Assessing the relative contribution of economic, political and environmental factors on past conflict and the displacement of people in East Africa
Erin Llwyd Owain & Mark Andrew Maslin
According to the UN Refugee Agency in 2016 there were over 20 million displaced people in Africa. There is considerable debate whether climate change will exacerbate this situation in the future by increasing conflict and thus displacement of people. To explore this climate-conflict-refugee nexus this study analyses whether climatic changes between 1963 and 2014 impacted the risk of conflict and displacement of people in East Africa. A new composite conflict database recording major episodes of political violence (MEPV) was compared with climatic, economic and political indicators using optimisation regression modelling. This study found that climate variations as recorded by the Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) and the global temperature record did not significantly impact the level of regional conflict or the number of total displaced people (TDP). The major driving forces on the level of conflict were population growth, economic growth and the relative stability of the political regimes. Numbers of TDP seemed to be linked to population and economic growth. Within TDP, ‘refugees’ were recorded as people that were forced to cross borders between countries. In contrast to TDP and conflict, variations in refugee numbers were found to be significantly related to climatic variations as well as political stability, population and economic growth. This study suggests that climate variations played little or no part in the causation of conflict and displacement of people in East Africa over the last 50 years. Instead, we suggest rapid population growth, low or falling economic growth and political instability during the post-colonial transition were the more important controls. Nonetheless, during this period this study does shows that severe droughts were a contributing driver of refugees crossing international borders. This study demonstrates that within socially and geo-politically fragile systems, climate change may potentially exacerbate the situation particularly with regards to enforced migration.
Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-018-0096-6
The main study also notes that some studies suggest the risk of conflict seems higher in ethnically fractionalised countries, countries where distinct ethnic groups have separate cultures and don’t mix very much, where the sense of shared national values is weak.
There have been a few surprise posts like this popping up in unexpected places like The Conversation recently, hopefully a sign that mainstream media acceptance of claims that official climate pronouncements are beyond question or doubt is wearing thin.
A leftist leaning progressive website. There was a topic on global warming many years ago and I pointed out the LIA and MWP and did I cop it. The ferals came out of the woodwork and basically hounded me off the comments section to the point where there were commenters asking the mods for my banning. The name calling and threats to my well being was a disgrace. A pigsty of a website.
It’s a ‘conversation’ between like-minded academic socialists. Nobody else is usually invited.
Jo Nova also pointed out to them once that they stated the authors had ‘no conflict of interest’ to report, when their research funding is dependent and determined university grants which is a potential conflict of interest, so they did indeed change the wording to something like ‘author is funded by the XYZ academic grant’.
I think I also did see an article on the non replication problem in modern science journals, which is a start.
Didn’t you get the memo? The so called mediaeval climatic optimum was not globally synchronous, thus, it didn’t happen, thus anybody mentioning it is a stupid layman, thus may be rightfully called names and banned for replying.
My own opinion is that the eagerness to deny MWP is clearly organized and ideological. But, I’d not put that much value on MWP itself. I think more important is that from a local viewpoint, climate changes a lot more than what the global values change.
The Conversation, if anything, is not about conversation in the comments. There are very few places where the comment section is of high quality. Trollers, name-callers (just look at Dr Spencer’s site), like-minded yesmen, Dunning-Krugers, they herd the comment sections almost everywhere.
And remember, almost everywhere means 100% in the topological sense.
I had a similar experience at that site at the beginning of 2014. The funny part about that was that they had me so riled up that I had a break through in seeing part of the bigger climate picture which then allowed me to start making predictions which have held up. Perhaps one day I will go back to their site to thank them for sparking my thoughts.
I am shocked, shocked that human conflict is mostly related to having an increasing number of people trying to share fewer resources under erratic, insecure political regimes.
Next they’ll be claiming the Pope is Catholic and water is wet.
Thank you AllyKat..
and for folks round here who adhere to the carbonoxide fertilising effect – where is that?
Where is all the Global Greening we so endlessly rave about?
Where is the Super Duper High Tech Agriculture that is going to save us all (in the future)
What about all that wonderful (nitrogen) fertiliser?
What about all that super cheap de-salinated water the Israelis have learned how to make?
Why don’t these people use some or any of those things?
Ah. Because they’re dirt poor you say – can’t afford it?
But, your next mouthful will be to say how rich, well educated, sensitive & caring you are.
This is why you have stopped making babies, remember?
Okaaaaay. Give them some of the stuff that would let them grow some stuff and sell it.
But why sell it?
Oh, so they can buy Apple phones, trash TVs, booze, guns, shyte from McDonalds and Coca-Cola plus medical cures for any/all the western diseases they now get – from Coca-Cola and Ronald McD
And Ford Fat Fifty pickup trux to carry all that junk home with them.
(And to pay divorce lawyers)
Dirt poor is exactly it.
Their dirt is exhausted, wasted, weathered to extinction and no amount of the good and bounteous things things listed above will get anything to grow out of it.
It is what is coming everywhere.
Slowly. Even more slowly than the speed Climate moves/changes.
But it is coming and rising levels of carbonoxide in the atmosphere are the sign.
People who use or have used large amounts of nitrogen (ha ha) fertiliser on farmland, self included, will or should see & recognise many other little signs. Acid soil. Puddles in fields. Collapsing drains. Endlessly blocked ditches & gutters. Ever larger veterinary bills and greater number of call-outs.
A myriad of little things and normally put down to ‘bad luck’
I have done research. I have talked to and asked many many farmers. They see all the little signs but guess what, they blame climate change.
Strangely though, even though they universally don’t believe in man-made climate change, they will admit that ‘something is happening’
But from experience, I know that they are too busy generating the ‘cheap food’ that everyone demands & expects and certainly in the UK, wrestling with an ever expanding bureaucracy and its mountains of red-tape, rules & regulations.
Modern farmers simply don’t have the time to think, stop & stare, explore & wonder. Because if they did, within hours they’d be foul of some trivial regulation and thanks to the ‘support system’ would be bankrupted within the month.
Makes you wonder doesn’t it………………..
comments are not posting because WordPress is shadow blocking them.