Claim: Floating Wind Turbines Could Save Us from Climate Change

At €125 million per floating turbine, vs €20 million for a fixed offshore turbine, the new technology still “has a long way to go on the economics”. But people are getting excited, and EU cash is pouring into this expensive new wind power scheme.
A New Weapon Against Climate Change May Float
The wind power industry sees an opportunity in allowing windmills to be pushed into deeper water.
FERROL, Spain — A strange-looking contraption that could represent a new frontier in clean energy wallowed in the water alongside a coal dock here in a bay in northwest Spain.
This floating windmill with a tower about 600 feet high was sheltering in the harbor. After waiting out the rough winter seas and the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, it was towed in late May to join two others anchored in the Atlantic in 330 feet of water 11 miles off Viana do Castelo on the northwest coast of Portugal.
Mr. Pinheiro’s machine floats on three partly submerged columns, each about 100 feet long. Steel catwalks bridge the gaps between the giant cylinders. Sensors signal to pumps to add or remove water from the columns to keep the platform at the right level for optimal wind generation. In a gentle sea in the bay, the vessel, which weighs thousands of tons, seemed remarkably stable.
WindFloat, whose cost was pegged in 2018 at 125 million euros, or about $137 million today, is majority owned by EDP Renewables. About €60 million came through a loan by the European Investment Bank, a wing of the European Union, which supports what it considers to be promising renewable technologies.
By comparison, turbines of similar size installed on the sea bottom cost around €20 million each when they are used in large facilities in which the costs can be spread among scores of machines. The new technology still “has a long way to go on the economics,” said Alexander Flotre, an analyst at Rystad Energy, a market research firm.
Mr. Metelo said that wind farms of this size would likely generate electricity at a cost of around €200 per megawatt-hour, a wholesale power measure, over their lives, which may extend to 25 years. He estimated that with far greater scale and even larger turbines expected on the market in the future costs could come down to the €50 range, which is competitive with turbines attached to the bottom.
An interesting concept, but by their own admission still a long way to go until it becomes cost competitive, even with existing mainstream wind turbine technology.
From my understanding of the technology, platform sway could be a big problem.
In 2011 a senior wind engineer told me bearings are the Achilles heel of wind turbines, his words were “we need a quantum leap in bearing material technology”. As of late 2018 turbine owners were still experiencing problems with wear. The bearings wear out too fast, but if they make the bearings bigger and stronger, turbine performance plummets, because larger bearing create greater friction.
Who knows, maybe technology has advanced since 2018, or maybe the engineers who designed the floating platform have discovered new tricks to protect the bearings from damage. But a turbine platform which adds substantial sway to already overloaded turbine bearings, it will be interesting to see how long the turbine lasts.
Floating or Fixed, what about our friends the Flying Fish? How do they get the electricity from the Floating/Fixed wind turbines to a utilization site? Undersea cable? As a Razor Clam lover I don’t want them electrocuted. If terrestrial wind turbines are not economic how about these Floating/Fixed monsters 11 miles offshore? There are many things profoundly wrong with this whole scheme. Stay sane (too late for some people?) and safe.
An Atlantic storm will make short work of one of these!
I flew over the Louisiana coast after Katrina. They didn’t have an ice problem to deal with, would have been worse.
My thoughts exactly. Another bad idea whose time has come.
“Just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should.”
We “could” place boiler tubes around sea floor geothermal vents and extract heat to generate steam as well, but I doubt it would be economical either.
From the article, they still haven’t reached the “can” stage yet.
Coal is still cheaper and more reliable.
If they live near the sea, why aren’t people using the tidal motions of the much denser water to drive generators?
The Brits have experimented with tidal power for decades. You are correct that water is denser than air, but that is also the drawback. The projects I saw 10 years ago, failed due to the rough sea and if you made the contraption adequate strong, the performance would be the failure.
There are, as far as I remember, ideas with dikes, turbines and lagoons, but still very expensive and application will have difficulties passing environmental rules.
A coal or nuclear power plant is more practical, gives bespoken power 24/7/365.25
Another design to extract 20 more years of Federal handouts. Smart. Make those Democrat politicians’ investments work!
The Ruskies have the right idea and built one: a floating nuclear power plant. We know how to do that, our whole fleet of aircraft carriers is made up of floating nuclear power plants.
Looks like a way to sell floating oil rig platforms. Replace the derrick with a turbine and the EU will fall in love. Billions of Euro’s to follow.
Never mind the cost of connection to the grid, so long as you don’t run this when the water is rough it should be OK. Best wait for a day with no wind.
I’ve pointed out that the best way to lengthen the expected life of your solar panel is to keep it in the shade.
This is a better idea:
https://www.rt.com/business/489551-russia-floating-nuclear-plant/
Hey, I’ve got a great idea. Instead of all these huge Rube Goldberg contraptions with their myriad technical problems, what if we just built a small nuclear plant in some out of the way place, and brought the power by wires to where it was needed. That way, we would even have power if the wind dies down.
Whether it floats or sinks, crap is still crap.
Spot on. The capex for these monstrosities, floating or fixed plus the cable ashore is just crazy. The cable alone would cover a diesel generator and a lot of diesel and the carboin footprint of the manufature and deployment just farts away ant real benefit in that regard. Lose, lose, lose.
Cable maintenance is going to exceed their profit… its moronic.
Additionally they’re going to need stabilization to the sides equivalent to 2x their height or the first 4kt breeze will tear them apart.
Flexible wings don’t like to have their mount shoved around and I doubt that 40% of the time the windmill will produce enough power to even operate the ballast systems.
People who publish these things need public caning.
From the article: “This floating windmill with a tower about 600 feet high was sheltering in the harbor. After waiting out the rough winter seas”
I had to laugh out loud at that one!
Yooper has the right idea: Go nuclear.
Windmills will not power the world. These alarmist people have allowed a bogus surface temperature chart to drive them insane, which then makes them propose insane ideas like floating windmills.
Btw, what’s all that noise the windmills make doing to the whales? Has any alarmist asked that question? No, they haven’t. They don’t seem to care about the whales and they don’t seem to care about the birds when it comes to this insane fixation on the delusion that humans can cause the Earth’s climate to change depending on how much CO2 they produce. There’s no evidence for it, yet these people act as though there is evidence. This is what I call insane/delusional behavior.
Of course, the dupes have help. They are being fed a sophisticated lie from all directions, so it’s not a surprise that easily influenced people are led astray. We seem to have a lot of sophisticated lies being perpetrated on society nowadays. And the lies are coming almost exclusively from the Left of the political spectrum.
The Left has goine insane and are trying to drive the rest of us insane. It’s not going to happen. The Left can feel free to go insane, but we are not going with them.
Btw, did you see the weekly jobs report this morning for the U.S.? About 2.5 million people went back to work last week. That ought to make some people feel a little better. Expect to see similar numbers in the coming weeks. The economy is starting to move.
Indeed, maintenance is going to be a huge factor for these bird-choppers. Even for land-based wind farms, maintenance has proven to be an economic nightmare. When you add in the harsh marine environment, and the much more difficult task of performing even routine maintenance on offshore facilities, the likelihood that offshore wind farms could even begin to be profitable drops quickly to zero.
I live in North Cornwall, a beautiful part of the UK which has been blighted by an abundance of wind turbines. At any given time I would estimate that fewer than half of them are actually rotating. Why?
€200 or €0.2/kWh with an initial capital cost of €125,000,000 is a bit expensive for supplement intermittent electricity.
As Ron Long pointed out, what about the infrastructure and transport of the electricity? Does such a cable cost ~€10,000/meter?
Next we have to think of this as an anchored vessel. How much does overhead energy, maintenance, material and support vessel cost.
Wind turbines should never stop rotating! In case of no wind, the propeller is turned by supplying electricity to the generator or with an additional motor. Otherwise cold welding of the bearings will shorten their life considerably.
It is amazing it can be done, but for how long can we the people and the state afford this cost?
I don’t see any advantages of a floating turbine as compared to a fixed one. 1) It must still be cabled into the power grid to deliver the power it produces, so cables must be run to whatever location it is setup at. 2) You can’t “tow it” from one location to another without a large amount of energy and manpower. 3) If it has to be brought into the harbor during stormy weather or during the winter season that’s again a lot of energy and manpower.
“It must still be cabled into the power grid to deliver the power it produces”
No need for that.
The fleet of Tesla battery tankers will do the job.
The only advantage is that you can place these in areas where the water is too deep for a fixed turbine.
Having to frequently replace the bearings quickly eats into the cost saving from not having to build a super tall base.
NO! It’s too late….we can’t stop warming by reducing “pollutants”. We must go the SO2 option….spread the stuff in the upper atmosphere and give us immediate relief from this stifling choking HEAT. Time waits for no man…..but the Climate CO2 Research/Wind-Solar Industrial Complex can continue to receive Billions in funding – OK?
Floating windmills are ony a working proposition if fitted on very large platforms with very many stalks, and in any event, will require an automatd (to avoid added costs of SOLAS etc) and costly backup form of power generation ( on the same cable to land into grid) to produce the energy flow when low or zero wind force available. to mai tin the income stream and earn any relatively small profit. High cost maintenance, intermittent access, and low efficiency will wipe out any profit (see my paper re copyrighted floating wind farms 2013)
The enthusiasm for wave motion energy is similarly misplaced, unreliable and costly per Mw outputage.
Solar similarly intermittent, thus fails to meet consisency of supply requirements, especially in regions where demand is bound to increase due to populaion increase and ‘need to work’ commercial / political necessities of ‘keeping people busy’ and ‘out of trouble’.
The problem with really large floating platforms is that wave action tends to break them apart.
The only way to deal with that is to provide flexible hinges throughout the platform so that it can flex with the waves.
The only problem with that is those hinges make the platform a lot more expensive, and a lot flimsier.
Best to just forget the whole thing and go have a drink.
In 2011 a senior wind engineer told me bearings are the Achilles heel of wind turbines, his words were “we need a quantum leap in bearing material technology”.
Easy, all we need is the StarTrek-era frictionless bearings. 😉
Pet peeve of mine: a “quantum leap” is one of the SMALLEST possible changes in nature.
And what happens when those rough winter seas return, dumbasses?
From the “boxed article” quoted above: “This article is part of a special report on ‘Climate Solutions’.”
Well, therein is the caveat emptor. How can there be climate solutions when the climate problems have not even been defined?
Are the climate problems:
— the world getting hotter in summers, or colder in winters?
— the world suffering from flooding, or from droughts?
— the world suffering from too much CO2, or too little CO2 for optimum crop growth to feed humanity?
— the world suffering from too much cloud cover, or too little cloud cover?
— the world suffering from too much or too little atmospheric water vapor (the predominant greenhouse gas)?
— the world suffering from its oceans shifting very slightly in average pH (range of 8.2-8.1)?
— the world suffering from too many insects (pests), or too few insects (species extinction)?
— the world suffering from too many El Ninos, or too many La Ninas?
— the world suffering from too much wind (claimed increase in storms of all types) or too little wind (for windmill power farms to be reliable)?
— the world suffering from currently being in an interglacial period, as opposed to being in a glacial period?
— the world suffering from too many Greta Thunbergs, or too few?
— all of the above, or none of the above but something else?
The answer to all your pertinent questions is Yes.
Anyone who has owned or worked on a boat kept on or near salt water would immediately recognize the multitude of problems any infrastructure project like this would face. Water, wind, sun, salt, electricity, sea life and constant motion all conspire with each other to constantly destroy whatever man tries to build in this environment. It’s a non-stop battle against entropy. The required constant maintenance and very short service life compared to contemporary infrastructure renders devices like this uneconomical from the get-go. Consider than land-based windmills only have a lifespan of about 20 years. Sea-based ones probably wouldn’t survive less than half that.
In addition to added bearing problems, sea-mounted wind generators are subject to salt spray. As any maritime engineer will tell you, salt eats the —- out of everything. The current crop of bottom mounted salt-water wind generators are presently re-learning this fact.