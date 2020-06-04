Reuters: Poor Nations insist the Rich should not use Covid-19 to Avoid Climate Cash Payouts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Poor nations are worried rich countries might break their promise to put $100 billion per annum into the UN Climate Fund, though they hope their prompt submission of applications for the money will encourage rich countries to do their bit.

ANALYSIS-Despite the pandemic, frontline nations push ahead on stronger climate plans

Megan Rowling, Thomson Reuters Foundation

BARCELONA, June 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the 2020 U.N. climate summit by a year, but for Jamaica, COVID-19 was no reason to stall delivering a stronger climate action plan, just completed as the Atlantic hurricane season starts.

…

“It is an individual and a collective commitment,” said Gordon of the plans, created to meet global aims to cut planet-warming emissions and adapt to climate shifts, set under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

“There is an expectation, however, that greater effort will be made by the big emitters since as small islands we are making this effort,” she said.

…

Under the Paris Agreement, about 195 countries agreed to upgrade their climate action plans every five years to try to meet the accord’s aim of holding global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

This year is the first deadline for such revised plans.

…

Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based climate and energy think-tank Power Shift Africa, said COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse by countries to shirk delivering better climate plans in 2020.

Nor should it let rich nations avoid their promise to raise an annual $100 billion in climate finance for developing nations starting this year.

“COVID has shown us that trillions (of dollars) can easily be made available… when the political will is there,” he said, referring to plans for huge coronavirus recovery packages.

…