Reuters: Poor Nations insist the Rich should not use Covid-19 to Avoid Climate Cash Payouts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Poor nations are worried rich countries might break their promise to put $100 billion per annum into the UN Climate Fund, though they hope their prompt submission of applications for the money will encourage rich countries to do their bit.
ANALYSIS-Despite the pandemic, frontline nations push ahead on stronger climate plans
Megan Rowling, Thomson Reuters Foundation
BARCELONA, June 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the 2020 U.N. climate summit by a year, but for Jamaica, COVID-19 was no reason to stall delivering a stronger climate action plan, just completed as the Atlantic hurricane season starts.
“It is an individual and a collective commitment,” said Gordon of the plans, created to meet global aims to cut planet-warming emissions and adapt to climate shifts, set under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
“There is an expectation, however, that greater effort will be made by the big emitters since as small islands we are making this effort,” she said.
Under the Paris Agreement, about 195 countries agreed to upgrade their climate action plans every five years to try to meet the accord’s aim of holding global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.
This year is the first deadline for such revised plans.
Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based climate and energy think-tank Power Shift Africa, said COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse by countries to shirk delivering better climate plans in 2020.
Nor should it let rich nations avoid their promise to raise an annual $100 billion in climate finance for developing nations starting this year.
“COVID has shown us that trillions (of dollars) can easily be made available… when the political will is there,” he said, referring to plans for huge coronavirus recovery packages.
…Read more: https://in.reuters.com/article/climate-change-politics/analysis-despite-the-pandemic-frontline-nations-push-ahead-on-stronger-climate-plans-idINL8N2DH5NB
What can I say; if I had a reasonable expectation of receiving a share of a promised $100 billion per annum payout, I would probably get my homework done on time as well. Clearly the scale of Coronavirus economic rescue packages have raised expectations.
13 thoughts on “Reuters: Poor Nations insist the Rich should not use Covid-19 to Avoid Climate Cash Payouts”
It’s all a free money-fueled fun and games party until we run out of OPM.
– me.
h/t: Margaret Thatcher
It’s not the poor little islands that are being swallowed by the ocean, it’s Norway.
It would be reasonable if the poor people actually got the money but we all know that they don’t, maybe few bucks at the end of the day. The serious money is taken by the administrators, the dictators and executives of charities and NPOs. Bottom line it is theft.
I totally object to the idea, for example, that hard working Australian taxpayers’ money should be given to foreign countries as part of a United Nation’s agenda to redistribute wealth from rich countries to poor countries.
Sovereign nations must be left to decide their own foreign aid policies. The ‘new world order-one world government’ UN should butt out.
“Australia won’t give money to Green Climate Fund, says PM”( 8 October, 2018).- Climate Home News.
“The country won’t withdraw from the Paris Agreement but it’s not obliged to follow UN recommendations either,”Scott Morrison said.
“….we don’t get led round by the nose by these organisations,” Morrison told 2GB.
Clear enough.
The A$200 million donated by Australia was a scandalous waste of Federal funds.
There was even a report ,which I hope is false, that some of the Green Fund revenue was paid out to China as a developing Country!
What a farce these people are.
Following this latest UN demand, Australia should immediately withdraw from the useless Paris Agreement. Regardless, of that, Australia is not obliged, currently, to follow UN recommendations, as Scott Morrison has said. There are many better things that can be done with the money involved, than passing it over to dictators, administrators, overheads of charities, or worse still, China.
Bend the knee to the new bosses seems to be a frequent delusion.
The ecological footprint of developed world is at it’s highest levels,there is an urgent requirement of making rich countries responsibility to bear the compensation cost.
The poverty of African nations is at least partly self-inflicted.
For instance Kenya where the ‘energy think-tank Power Shift Africa’ is based “has high levels of corruption according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index” (Wiki):
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/9d/Countries_by_Corruption_Perceptions_Index_score_%282019%29.png
The bright green land-locked country to the south is Botswana that “has transformed itself from one of the poorest countries in the world to an upper middle-income country” (Wiki) and has done so through the rule of law, representative government, independent judiciary and sensible fiscal policies.
Emergency aid aside, wealthy countries should stop treating African nations like children.
Only Africans themselves are able to tidy up their respective acts and then like Botswana would not need outside help, so long as they ignore lectures from wealthy Western weather worriers.
+10 🙂
Too many nations are poor because of incompetence and mismanagement, corruption and bribery, greed and theft, unworkable political ideologies and more. When countries, with substantial mineral resources and adequate land, with weather that favors plentiful food production, cannot feed themselves the problem is not a lack of financial aid.
Why have people, throughout history, been able to turn around miserable situations and establish prospering communities? Perhaps it has been work or starve? Certainly hard work and human ingenuity have been key factors. On the other hand huge sums of aid have disappeared with no obvious long term benefits. This can be seen across the African continent decades after the end of colonialism. Climate cash is but another scam only enriching the administrators, politicians and their favored cronies. It will not reach and help millions of small farmers to adapt to climatic conditions and become productive.
One needs to check out the activities of the Green Climate Fund, its salary scales and what the money has been spent on so far. Last time I looked there were a number of worthy little schemes – viz Mozambique flood relief – of an ‘aid’ nature – ‘approved’ (who by?) but not started.
Climate science has turned into full on prostitution. If someone were wanting to give me a million bucks, I would say CAGW is real, but I still wouldn’t really believe it. And it wouldn’t change the weather or the climate, but for a million bucks, most people will say anything. Not that the poor folk of the world would probably even see a peso/penny from any wealth transfer from the First world to the Third world anyway.
Since the Paris Agreement still has China as a developing nation and subject to receiving payments while taking no action on emissions anyway, I would think the Paris Accord is as dead as whipping a dead horse back to life again. Especially now that that everyone is broke after the Wuhan/China virus was unleashed on the world. Of course, much still awaits the outcome of the USA election in less than 5 months and then we are all in the scheme of things, Third world if the Democrats are elected.