Eat Bugs! EU Pressing member States to Promote Climate Friendly Insect Protein Diets

h/t Breitbart; European taxpayer’s money is once again being spent on promoting ultra-processed food insect protein meat substitutes, to save the world from climate change.
Are Europeans ready for an insect-based diet?
By Florence Schulz | EURACTIV.de | translated by Daniel Eck
While insect-based foods have so far been a niche product, they are viewed as a highly promising solution to the challenges facing the food industry. Although new EU regulations should pave the way for these products, European eating habits will have to change too. EURACTIV Germany reports.
Since the start of 2019, customers of the German supermarket chain Kaufland have had the choice between garlic and herb flavoured mealworms, or buffalo worms with hints of sour cream and onion.
And foods made from insects, such as chocolate bars, granola, pasta or burgers, are also appearing in other major supermarkets all over Europe.
“Customers who buy insect-based foods are primarily looking for a new eating experience. Our task is to translate this into products that fit our normal eating habits,” said Bastien Rabastens, founder of French company Jimini’s, which supplies Kaufland.
Rabastens’ biggest challenge is what the industry calls the “yuck factor”.
…
By 2030, every person will eat an average of 10% more meat than in 2015, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
The rising consumption of meat represents a massive environmental burden – not only because of the methane emissions coming from billions of animals but also because producing their animal feed requires a lot of land and water, which in turn would be lacking for the production of food for humans.
…Read more: https://www.euractiv.com/section/agriculture-food/news/are-europeans-ready-for-an-insect-based-diet/
This persistent effort to put insanely processed insect protein on everyone’s plate, in the name of healthy eating and saving the planet, reminds me of the time pop tarts made it to the top of the health food chart. When your chain of food value logic leads to absurdity, sometimes it is worth pausing to ask how you got there.
Go right ahead, be a hypocrite, the same people who have started more wars than any other region on the planet.
If I reflect the fact that in general people sicken at insects, maggots, mealworms and even fight them as good they can and are able, I have doubts the will like to eat them now, or to like them at least as an offered alternative.
We get all steamed up about wet markets, eating pangolin bollocks and monkey brains but what then about eXposing ourselves to insect bourne viruses.
If you really want to go there wake up and lick the windscreen
Begs the question–are locust plagues in Africa feast or famine?
Feasts for the locust, famine for humans.
We don’t called them plagues because they’re beneficial.
Vegetarians and vegans are certainly not happy at all and not concerned at all 😀
Well, I have tried insects once, but it was just for fun. But at least they do not like the swedish scientists, claim that we must start to et humans “to save climate” of course! Link here https://www.tv4.se/efter-fem/klipp/forskaren-unders%C3%B6ker-m%C3%B6jligheten-att-%C3%A4ta-m%C3%A4nniskok%C3%B6tt-finns-m%C3%A5nga-tabun-12496854
I will be eating 10% more meat in 2030? I better buy new BBQ and get started right now.
…dogs, cats, and bats
And pangolins… oh my!
…what could go wrong?
If people knew already how many bugs of various kinds are already in grain products, ground up in flour and baked in bread for e.g. they would probably be shocked too. It is on average about 2 pounds per year per person, just from accidental sources in rice and grains.
But nothing to fear, since it is just all in the mind. I remember growing up on a grain farm, and we would just grind up our own whole wheat flour straight from the granary and are only fear then was hoping there wasn’t a few mice or their droppings in it. That still grosses me out thinking about that, but eating cooked mice/rats is done all the time in some cultures. Buddhists and Hindu’s are repulsed by anyone eating the arse end of a cow, otherwise known as Sirloin Steak. MMM…Good as far as I am concerned, but many think we meat eaters are sick. This is all in the mind. Animal protein is good, and we evolved eating this, including eating insects in our long evolution.
People think eating them whole and live, like Survivor guy on the TV show does which is a little squirmy especially you still see its legs kicking, but ground up in flour, and made into tasty cookies or bread of some form is some of the highest protein you can get. And healthy. We should really get over this phobia, which is really what it is. No one is forcing us to eat this, like eating raw Sturgeon fish eggs (Caviar) or some Sushi (raw fish) mixed in with rice. To each their own.
I’m looking forward to Greta going on a bug diet.