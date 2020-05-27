Direct from America’s space program to YouTube, watch NASA TV live streaming here to get the latest from our exploration of the universe and learn how we discover our home planet.
5 thoughts on “NASA/SpaceX Countdown. Liftoff 4:33 Eastern.”
Memories: “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap950921.html
Hope this works up to spec no matter who’s name is attached to it. Success with this system will lead to others. Imagine a bunch of billionaires competing to have the best capsules and service the way they did with airlines for a while. Economy will return, question is how to fool them into happily spending piles of money getting humans off the surface in commercial way.
Where is our DD Harriman!?!?!
Weather trend is promising. We hope for the best at T-42min
Is the rain making too much resistance?
Exciting day!
Weird that the video is about 4.5 seconds behind the audio.