Australia Enrages Activists, Embraces “Technology Neutral” Carbon Credits

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Looks like Planet of the Humans might be having an impact on policy; The Australian Government has broadened the scope of activities which can qualify for carbon credits, diverting cash away from renewables.
Fossil fuel industry applauds Coalition climate measures that support carbon capture and storage
Adam Morton Environment editor @adamlmorton
Wed 20 May 2020 03.30 AEST
Environmentalists say the Morrison government is directing emissions reduction funding to polluting companies
Fossil fuel industry groups and companies have applauded new climate change measures proposed by the Morrison government, including support for carbon capture and storage developments.
The government has agreed to 21 of 26 recommendations made by an expert panel review headed by the former gas industry executive and business council president Grant King, who was asked to come up with new ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at low cost.
Recommendations included paying big industrial companies to keep their emissions below an agreed limit, and allowing the government’s main climate policy, the $2.5bn emissions reduction fund, to support carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.
Angus Taylor, the energy and emissions reduction minister, said the government agreed in-principle that two publicly owned clean energy agencies, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, would be given a “technology neutral remit” – a proposal that has been interpreted as allowing more funding for projects that do not involve renewable energy.
…
The plan to include CCS in the emissions reduction fund follows oil and gas giant Santos saying access to carbon credits or a similar revenue stream would be critical if it was to invest in a joint CCS project with BHP in South Australia. The Moomba CCS project, in SA’s remote north-east, is promised to capture 1.7m tonnes of carbon dioxide a year released during gas processing.
…
Richie Merzian, from thinktank the Australia Institute, said the changes backed by the government would increase fossil fuel industries’ access to a limited pool of funding for climate action, and criticised the lack of process behind the review.
He said King’s four-person expert panel was commissioned in October without public visibility, run without public consultation, and its report was held back by the government until it was ready to also release its response.
“Australians have a right to be frustrated by this, not just because of the support for fossil fuels, but by the appalling process,” Merzian said. “We should wake up to the fact that this is happening at a much larger scale with the National Covid-19 Coordination Commission, which will involve the investment of hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/may/20/fossil-fuel-industry-applauds-coalition-climate-measures-that-support-carbon-capture-and-storage
I have no problem with carbon capture, other than the waste of providing any kind of carbon credits, as long as it stays remote. I’m very concerned about the risk when people propose putting large concentrations of CO2 next to large concentrations of humans; a sudden large release of CO2 could cause high rates of death over tens of square miles.
What I find really interesting is this rule change might pave the way for Aussie nuclear power. The availability of gigawatts of reliable green nuclear energy would make any renewable energy investment a tough sell. All we need is someone brave enough to take on the bureaucrats and big green, to make it happen.
16 thoughts on “Australia Enrages Activists, Embraces “Technology Neutral” Carbon Credits”
It is not just the green activists who are enraged, if you read the press statements and correspondence from the office of Angus Tayloy and the PM you will know that they are captured by greens and are prepared to waste billions on projects that amount to moonshine. Sorry I mentioned moonshine, it might give them ideas!
The deeply embedded opposition to nuclear energy is a result of the communist-inspired and organized movement decades ago that started with Ban the Bomb in the 1950s. Success in Australia was complete, as described by the late John Grover. http://www.the-rathouse.com/2011/Grover-Power.html
Richie Merzian, lobbyist, PR, Green, and now Climate and Energy Director at Australia Institute. No science and engineering qualifications needed.
If I were an Aussie taxpayer, I’d be outraged, at the pointless, ridiculous waste of money. CCS just is an equal-opportunity enrager that way.
They should have dumped the whole idea of carbon credits
It is meaningless , pointless virtue signalling
And CCS, shurly, they have to be joking ! WAFWOTAM !
That’s great! Could someone get money to extinguish a burning coal seam?
Eric,
“I’m very concerned about the risk when people propose putting large concentrations of CO2 next to large concentrations of humans; a sudden large release of CO2 could cause high rates of death over tens of square miles.”
Sounds like you are more ‘enraged’ than any of the activists they managed to quote.
I’m not keen on the the quantities of CO2 which a serious CCS scheme would capture being processed or stored anywhere near lots of people. Given what happened with Lake Nyos surely safety of CO2 handling is something we can agree must be taken seriously.
CO2 has blown up from the ground before, luckily at remote places.
CO2 to is great in small concentrations, just like H2O is fine in reasonable quantities. But when a dam bursts, it can have serious consequences.
The risk of a “sudden” large release is not very high but with high severity, certainly location is an important consideration. CO2 can k*ll via asphyxiation and liquefied, it’s under high pressure, but it’s not particularly toxic, difficult to handle or flammable. It’s pretty good for carbonating some of my favorite beverages.
Nick mocks someone for being more concerned about risking people’s lives than others who are concerned that they won’t get more of our tax dollars.
That’s all you need to know about greenie agenda, right there.
Reduce CO2 emissions from combusted natural gas. = Increased natural gas energy efficiency is accomplished with the technology of Condensing Flue Gas Heat Recovery. Recover the heat energy and utilize it and vent into the atmosphere instead cool exhaust, reducing the effects of global warming. For every 253,000 Kcal of energy recovered out of the combusted natural gas exhaust and the recovered energy is utilized, 53 Kg of CO2 will not be put into the atmosphere. Does AU like water? In every 253,000 Kcal of combusted natural gas are 19 liters of distilled water. http://www.SidelSystems.com
Reduced CO2 emissions from combusted coal. The technology is called Carbon Capture Utilization. No CCS
The technology starts out doing Direct Air CO2 Recovery on thousands of hectares of agricultural land. This is so we can create our Sorbent. With this sorbent the Sidel CCU System will Absorb over 90% of the CO2 out of the combusted coal exhaust. The CO2 gets transformed into good paying full time jobs and money.
The Sidel CCU System requires no steam from the power plant and only a minimal amount of electricity.
http://www.SidelGlobal.com
Australia is rich in fossil fuels. We want to help make Australia Energy Wise and keep the Australian people powered 24/7/365 affordably.
The availability of gigawatts of reliable green nuclear energy.
Such a wonderful phrase.
I’m all for carbon capture and storage.
My only question is, do the credits for a ton of carbon exceed the cost of a ton of coal?
If so, open up the storage facility! I have trucks and trainloads of the stuff to store!
And the best part? If we need energy at some point down the road, we can take it our of storage and burn it!
Oh… they meant CO2… sorry for getting excited.
Please explain the need to store CO2.
Baby steps. We need to dehydrate the economy in order to mitigate the progress of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change (i.e. chaos or “evolution”).
Save a bird. Whack a wind turbine.
Don’t be green, keep Gaia green, not Green, clear the photovoltaic farms.
Save the seals, walruses, and other tasty treats. Divest from WWF and other environmentalist bigots.
Go carbon neutral, abort… cannibalize a baby, without a voice to protest, denied arms for self-defense? Get Planned. #WickedSolution
This is not Carbon Capture and Storage. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
We turn the CO2 into good paying full time jobs and money.
We want the power plants to be profitable. We want to keep electricity costs down.
This was designed to Win for Everyone.