YouTube Defends Removing Epidemiologist’s Video On Coronavirus ‘Herd Immunity’

Scott Morefield Reporter May 19, 2020 1:43 PM ET
YouTube defended its removal of a video of a prominent epidemiologist explaining his view on coronavirus and “herd immunity.”
The video featured Dr. Knut Wittkowski, the former head of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design at Rockefeller University. In it, he was critical of lockdown and social distancing measures, arguing they are counterproductive to achieving “herd immunity” from the virus. The vide was removed for purported “misinformation” after reaching over 1.3 million views.
“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity,” Wittkowski said in the video, according to the New York Post, which first reported the story on Saturday. “About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected.”
Responding to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the video’s removal, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement:
We quickly remove flagged content that violates our Community Guidelines, including content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of global or local health authority recommended guidance on social distancing that may lead others to act against that guidance. We are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.
YouTube came under fire in April from Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others after the company removed a video by Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi criticizing California’s lockdown measures. The video had reached 5 million views. (RELATED: Tucker: WHO ‘Admitting’ Sweden’s ‘Model’ Is Working But US Policy Makers Won’t ‘Abandon A Sweeping Power Grab’)
“When this is all over, it’s likely we’ll look back on this moment, what YouTube just did, as a turning point in the way we live in this country, a sharp break with 250 years of law and custom,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller, said in an April “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue. “The doctor’s video was produced by a local television channel. It was, in fact a mainstream news story. The only justification for taking it down was that the physicians on-screen had reached different conclusions than the people currently in charge.”
24 thoughts on “YouTube Defends Removing Epidemiologist’s Video On Coronavirus ‘Herd Immunity’”
Facebook needs to learn that the scientific method is the opposite of consensus. In the immortal words of Dr. Richard Phillips Feynman: “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts. When someone says ‘science teaches such and such’, he is using the word incorrectly.” WuWHOFlu has shown those sage words never more true and telling.
Exactly. Consensus is social (e.g. political, religious). Science is observation, replication, and deduction in the near-domain.
As for herd immunity, some people will always be at risk, ineligible for a vaccine or disinfectant, and the virus, in one form or another, will surely find sanctuary bodies.
1933 world-wide
No. 1984 now
The “progressives” don’t debate ideas, they purge them.
As has been said before on here, “progressivism” is like a visitation from the future. Future Amish people.
Plus, it’s a phony subverted word too, along with “liberal” aka totalitarian-wannabe, but good luck with all of that hippy totalitarian twits. The kids aren’t listening.
Different [secular] sects, different religions, and variable practices. In fact, there was a Progressive schism not long ago, where members of one prominent sect attempted to cancel members of another for denying the viability and their Profits (sic) of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change.
The sad irony is that is was the censorship by Chinese authorities of those in Wuhan early on in the outbreak that stopped an early response, and likely made others afraid to speak out against the party line. I am sure the communist party authorities were confident that they were just stopping anything that was outside “recommended guidance”. This is a very serious problem and only a free and open exchange of thoughts by all kinds of experts can help.
As I am saying often…WWIII is upon us and the powers that be are “burning” the books as we speak. A concerted effort will be required to maintain any freedoms at all or we can go forward and live 1984 , Farenheit 451, etc. despite all the warnings we have had. I fear for my children’s future due to the control of information being asserted by various agencies and forces throughout. My country is leading the way with our minority government led by the weakest PM in the history of our once great nation pushing hard to have all media government licensed- imagine that slippery slope to green hell!
Well, I don’t appreciate censorship, but Wittkowski is a crackpot, and if his approach to the disease were adopted in the United States the result would be five to ten million dead Americans.
The math is easy: herd immunity, if it is even possible, would require that about 90% of the population get the disease. That’s about 297 million people.
Here are approximate herd immunity thresholds for several other infectious diseases:
https://sealevel.info/herd_immunity_threshold_v2.png
Additionally, we know that, under the best of circumstances (with early diagnosis and high quality care), the disease has a fatality rate of nearly 2.5%:
https://sealevel.info/COVID-19_fatality_rate_calculated_from_S_Korean_data.html
297 million cases times 2.5% = 7.425 million dead Americans.
What’s more, that’s optimistic. You see, we don’t know whether herd immunity is even possible without a vaccine, because we don’t know how long the antibody response to having had the disease confers immunity. If it only lasts a few months, then herd immunity is impossible.
What’s more, having 297 million cases would drastically accelerate the rate at which mutations of the virus appear, with the potential for even worse problems trying to control it, or develop a vaccine for it.
If that many Americans were infected, the death rate would be in the hundreds of thousands, not millions.
In a representative age, sex, ethnicity and medical condition population, the Infection Fatality Rate is a fraction of one percent. You’re confusing Case Fatality Rate with IFR and using way too high a CFR.
At present, the global IFR can’t be known because we don’t know how many infections there have been. We do know from ship and local, regional and country test survey data that the infection rate is less than 100%, even among those exposed to the WuWHO virus. The vast majority of those who are infected enough to form anitbodies don’t get sick at all, or develop only mild symptoms.
But assume that every American was infected. At IFRs of 0.1 to 0.3%, 330,000 to 990,000 US residents and citizens would die. Fatality rates to date have been skewed by the sick and old being disproportionately infected, thanks to the idiocy and insanity of governors and mayors of metropolitan states and their biggest cities.
But not all Americans will be infected before a vaccine is developed. Meanwhile treatments procedures are improving.
Why aren’t the deaths in Sweden following what you have presented? They appeared to follow the crackpot’s theory.
Even if your figures were true, which is not known because not everyone has been tested, what do you expect will happen if lockdowns are kept, even forever? The virus will still spread, so the number of infected won’t be less, it will just be slower, and herd immunity will take longer to establish.
It could be argued that the lockdowns will result in more deaths by preventing herd immunity and allowing the virus to continue. It’s certainly clear that anything but a total lockdown will not reduce overall deaths.
“Quarantine ain’t quarantine when everybody is quarantined.” You can quote me as an authority, I used to work in Quarantine Bay, Louisiana.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnscottlewinski/2020/05/18/penn-medicine-explores-reddit-for-peak-of-public-covid-19-interest/#5bef80b060a9
The PENN team proposes needed guidance could have gone out closer to the period of peak interest if there had been more monitoring of online discussions.” Sigma Xi advertised it as “Artificial Intelligence,” but the paper— [Public Priorities and Concerns Regarding COVID-19 in an Online Discussion Forum: Longitudinal Topic Modeling and “The study was considered exempt under University of Pennsylvania Institutional Review Board guidelines”] concluded “Real-time monitoring of online COVID-19 dialogue holds promise for more dynamically understanding and responding to needs in public health emergencies.” Might have added something about censorship and that we already knew about that. It is a sociological analysis worried and needing to “… minimize spread misinformation… ” and they only tracked one site with Twitter.
This was their “shareable link.” https://rdcu.be/b4ixZ a clean copy of above, contact Daniel C. Stokes, MS; Penn Medicine Center for Digital Health, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA. They also mentioned proper information about masks whatever that is, maybe kind of like if everybody wears a mask, it ain’t masking. Maybe they don’t know much about quarantine and masks in Digital Health.
Also
https://www.forbes.com/sites/civicnation/2020/05/11/building-an-empathy-engine-for-higher-education/#3160f9dd1fa3
“Research suggests that up to 40 percent of admitted college students never make it to the first day of class, often due to the complexities of navigating the enrollment process.” Again AI will fix it. “ A body of research indicates that AI technology may have a role to play in closing the access gap. ” Long ago a higher percentage was not prepared for college. I used to have empathy, told them that we would be happy to have them back when they were prepared. Education students were probably never told that and may have found out, if ever, too late. Also, no wonder kids are scared. –https://www.psypost.org/2020/05/study-suggests-negative-self-imagery-helps-maintain-social-anxiety-56791
Mark the “global health authority” in the YouTube reply.
I think it’s time to launch an independent, open-mind video platform, with wide spread owner- and leadership for preventing to be bought by
morons likegoogle, fb or whatever oligarch.
I remember the times before social media when we had our own blogs and forums etc. WE controlled them.
Why don’t people post their messages some place that they control? The concept of a ‘link’ that can be published anywhere is pretty powerful and very well established. It’s just the social media barons that don’t want us to have our independence.
Leave social media to the cat video creators and lockdown style gurus!
Some time ago I saw a film called “All But The Truth” about a journalist being forced to reveal her source in a government official case.
Once there was a Speaker’s Corner in London where you could say what you wanted, but that was fifty years ago.
We have been warned for decades with “1984”, “Enemy Of The State” and by “Yuri Bezmenov” in his 1983 interview (bX3EZCVj2XA). – Why did we allow it to come this far?
When I get bored and browse YT videos, I am amazed by the crab people put up there. “Free Energy” videos have loads of unhealthy and misleading science in them. Why are these film not pulled?
Well, that’s the First Amendment gone. Now for the rest…?
It is only a matter of time before the Elitist-Socialists who own Google, YouTube, Facebook come for Climate Change dissent blogs as well. The die has been cast for them to follow the orders of Left. We already see this from past calls for Climate Skeptics posting articles that debunk the Climate Scammers’ junk to be tried for Crimes against Humanity, and to use that as the excuse to block their content.
In the USA what is going to happen is that by these actions they are begging to be regulated as public utilities to ensure this Freedom of Speech is not censored. Call it an expected consequence of their actions. They know full well where it will lead. That is what Google and its YouTube want. Once the government controls them, their profits are secure forever. Their user data will be made available to government without warrant.
This was the real driving reason behind the Obama administration forcing the US Commerce Department to divest itself of controlling ICANN and its IANA services, since then the 1st Amendment would apply as long as the US Government was controlling it.
IANA is the global coordination of the DNS Root, IP addressing, and other Internet protocol resources is performed as the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) functions.
https://www.iana.org/about
Here is what Obama did in 2016:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jodywestby/2016/09/24/7-days-before-obama-gives-away-internet-national-security/#a27b18730d4e
Clearly “settled science”.
Rarely/never in my life have I seen such a biased and dishonest media. Just look at what they are saying about Hydroxychloroquine. Here is a quote from the CDC: CDC has no limits on the use of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention of malaria. Does that sound like a dangerous drug? There is more: https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2020/05/20/the-truth-about-hydroxychloroquine/
I have a feeling the same thing has happened to the Swedish virologist Anders Tegnell.
I can no longer find him on YT.
Let me get this straight; YouTube has a problem with the opinion of a PhD in medical biometrics regarding how to properly deal with WuWHOFlu yet they have no concerns about a young woman who hasn’t completed her secondary education lecturing the world about the horrors of CO2 induced CAGW? Okay, makes sense to me! sarc/
John, thanks for the WuWHOFlu! Now I’m going to be torn when speaking or writing about the media induced Dem-panic whether I should call it ChiCom-19 or the WuWHOFlu! I can see the crowd at the DemoKKKrat National Convention chanting, “WuWHOFlu, WuWHOFlu…” as they make ongoing lockdowns part of their official platform along with voter-fraud-by-mail and open borders! That should really fire up their base in November!