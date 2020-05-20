Pleistocene Bird Recovers From Extinction

Guest “what has a higher recovery rate? COVID-19 or Extinction?” by David Middleton

What do the Coelocanth, PETM benthic foraminifera, the Incilius genus of toads and Aldabra white-throated rail bird have in common? Apparently, a very high recovery rate from… Extinction!

Hat tip to Mrs. Middleton…

An extinct bird just ‘evolved itself’ back into existence

The Aldabra hasn’t existed in almost 100,000 years. Now it’s back

Thomas ShamblerMay 18, 2020 The Aldabra white-throated rail bird was declared extinct, a victim of rising sea levels almost 100,000 years ago. However, the flightless brown bird has recently been spotted – leaving scientists scratching their heads as to how – and why – the species has come back to life. According to research in the Zoological Journal of Linnean Society, the re-incarnated Aldabra bird is a product of ‘iterative evolution’. That’s when old genes thought to have died out re-emerge at a different point in time. […] Esquire… No, seriously, Esquire

Honestly, does a bird that can’t get out of the way of sea level, deserve to not be extinct? Why in the name of Sam Hill would a bird, so vulnerable to the map datum, re-evolve just in time for catastrophic (1-3 mm/yr) sea level rise to re-extinct it? Or… Did the alarmists genetically engineer it to use as a prop for Green New Deal infomercials? Eaquiring minds want to know. I didn’t read the rest of the article… So let me know if any of my questions were answered.

“I’m not dead yet…”

