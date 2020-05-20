Pleistocene Bird Recovers From Extinction

Guest “what has a higher recovery rate? COVID-19 or Extinction?” by David Middleton
What do the Coelocanth, PETM benthic foraminifera, the Incilius genus of toads and Aldabra white-throated rail bird have in common? Apparently, a very high recovery rate from… Extinction!
Hat tip to Mrs. Middleton…
An extinct bird just ‘evolved itself’ back into existence
The Aldabra hasn’t existed in almost 100,000 years. Now it’s back
Thomas ShamblerMay 18, 2020
The Aldabra white-throated rail bird was declared extinct, a victim of rising sea levels almost 100,000 years ago.
However, the flightless brown bird has recently been spotted – leaving scientists scratching their heads as to how – and why – the species has come back to life.
According to research in the Zoological Journal of Linnean Society, the re-incarnated Aldabra bird is a product of ‘iterative evolution’. That’s when old genes thought to have died out re-emerge at a different point in time.
[…]Esquire… No, seriously, Esquire
Honestly, does a bird that can’t get out of the way of sea level, deserve to not be extinct? Why in the name of Sam Hill would a bird, so vulnerable to the map datum, re-evolve just in time for catastrophic (1-3 mm/yr) sea level rise to re-extinct it? Or… Did the alarmists genetically engineer it to use as a prop for Green New Deal infomercials? Eaquiring minds want to know. I didn’t read the rest of the article… So let me know if any of my questions were answered.
Kudos to the Lazarus bird!
I’d kind of like to see what would happen if a few short faced bears reappeared in DC. They could chase these.
I read a few days ago that a number of House Democrats want to start new articles of impeachment over Trump’s handling of the Flynn investigation.
Re-evolution is fairly common, but usually as alternating species of subspecies on time scales short enough that the requisite genes aren’t lost, but just suppressed by control sequences. Series of mollusks in African lakes are classic examples. To some degree also Galapagos finches.
Even after much longer intervals, atavistic genes (protein-coding sequences) can survive unexpressed, such as hen’s teeth (also long instead of fused tail bones), dolphin rear flippers (feet) and human (and other ape) tails.
Need I add human body hair? We have the same number of follicles per square inch of skin as chimps. Our hair just normally grows short rather than long. But sometimes the control sequences are asleep at the switch.
Did you hear we might have descended from aquatic apes?
Although Pliocene crocodiles would have felt they hit the jackpot had our ancestors tried to live the life aquatic.
My initial reply still hasn’t appeared, although its follow-up has.
That theory has been pretty thoroughly debunked.
Aliens might have seeded life on Earth, and it would LOOK LIKE evolution to us.
Just saying. It’s an irrefutable possibility.
Most chimps also have white skin under all that black or brown hair, except for their face, hands and feet. And a short white beard on a mostly hairless face. Polar bears have black skin under a coat of short white hair and a second coat of translucent longer hair. One would think it was the other way around. The things you learn watching the wildlife TV shows when you can’t sleep in the middle of the night.
Humans evolved melanin-rich skin in Africa when we lost our body hair, in order to protect the naked skin from tropical sun. Then our out of Africa ancestors lost the melanin in order to maximize vitamin D production in higher latitudes. Those of our ancestors who stayed in the tropics outside of Africa kept the melanin.
Polar bear hair transmits solar radiation to the skin, while providing protective coloration in an icy and snowy environment. Natural selection works its wonders.
Let me guess, so said the Washingstone Post?
Looks like their journalism was about as reliable then as it is now.
As usual, reporters don’t get their stories quite right. Or at all. Please see the link below to the actual paper.
Thank you John. I was actually making a thickly veiled allusion to an old Hanna Barbara cartoon.
I know.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanna-Barbera
Is “the link below” the right one? Try(?):
https://academic.oup.com/zoolinnean/article-abstract/186/3/666/5487031
I remember reading an article in the early 70’s about an area in (I think) Montana, or some state in the general area, where it was declared that there were no more deer, nobody had seen any there in years. So they fenced a square mile and rounded them up–there were over a hundred. It was the deer who had got smart, not the human hunters.
This displays such an unfortunately normal quality of many humans, that if THEY haven’t seen anything it doesn’t exist, or if THEY haven’t witnessed something happening it has never happened before. I thought for some time that geologists were immune to such ridiculousness because we have studied billions of years of earth’s history….and then along came Naomi Oreskes…groan.
But then, she never really practiced geology, just graduated in it from what I read; it didn’t work well for her after 3 years so she went whole-hog academic.
Maybe our fraternity is okay after all? Oh, to have the survivability of the Lingula…
Allegedly, she worked, 1982-83, as a mining geologist for WMC (Western Mining Company) in outback South Australia, based in Adelaide, with a 1981 BS in Mining Geology from the Royal School of Mines of Imperial College, University of London. Then she returned to academe in 1984.
Who wrote the paper declaring it extinct 100000yrs ago and how did the paper and the description “white throated” survive 100000 years?
Shows how quickly flightlessness can evolve and reevolve in ancestral or related bird populations:
Rapid loss of flight in the Aldabra white-throated rail
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0226064
If some catastrophe in the Galapagos were to wipe out all flightless cormorants there, it wouldn’t take long for their relatives to fly over from South America, recormorantate the islands and soon re-evolve flightlessness, the better to fish, there being no terrestrial predators to stress or vex them.
Same goes of course for the flightless birds of Hawaii, although there the ancestral species which arrived were more hit and miss, given the greater distance from continents.
This flightless ibis of Greater Maui would have had a good shot at being recreated by new blown off course voyagers from the Americas, but for the arrival of humans and the split-up of Maui Nui into its present islands:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apteribis
David, wonder how Maui Nui, with its seven shield volcanoes compares with the ancient “world’s biggest” such feature in the eastern Hawaiian chain? Greater Maui was about 40% bigger than the present Big Island, with its five volcanoes.
Then of course there’s the giant nene goose of the Big Island, the flightless variant descended from errant Canada geese. Smaller, flying relatives survived the invasion of humans and our accompanying ground predators. It too would reemerge in the absence of such voracious megaavesvores.
In the light of this re-appearance of an extinct declared species, all those sightings of Tasmanian Tigers and Big Feet may not turn out to be so mistaken after all. There could be hope for the Moa in New Zealand too.
I put socks on my big feet almost every day.
Sorry, but I don’t hold out much hope for moa resurrection. Moas don’t have any close living flying relatives. Their nearest flying relatives are the tinamous of South America, very remote indeed. Moas had been flightless for so long that, uniquely, they lost their wing bones entirely.
All flightless birds can either swim or are fast runners – so there is NO EXCUSE for rising sea levels to have made this bird extinct other than something ate it.
Now I will make a prediction – some “scientist” somewhere will insist that humans encroached on it’s territories 100,000 years ago and hunted it to extinction. Apparently only humans are capable of hunting things to extinction – all other creatures are endowed with sacred knowledge to stop eating a species before it becomes extinct. We ate the mammoths, we ate the cave bears, we ate the sabre tooth kitties, and I am guessing climate scientists believe we ate the dinosaurs as well.
So here is an alternative theory – the birds went “extinct” because it became too cold, and only now during a warming event did they decide it was warm enough to reemerge from the primordial ooze. (Actually a gene pool is a kind of primordial ooze!)
Please read linked paper upon which the article is based. The original flightless birds, and most other animals on the low-lying islands, were wiped out in a catastrophe. In this case, humans weren’t to blame, unlike so many other islands and continents.
Not even “climate scientists” (TM) think that humans ate the dinosaurs, except for some of the many bird species which we have indeed wiped out. Au contraire, they prefer to argue that man-made extinctions were the result of “climate change” of some ill-defined kind or another.
Genomes contain both primordial and novel elements. Evolution preserves the essential bits, while generating coding for new traits, processes and structures.
I’m not too surprised. A Plasticine bird may have trouble flying, but it should be able to re-model itself.
I see what you did there.
Whatever happened to the Ivory-billed Woodpecker that may have been encountered in Arkansas about 15 years ago? Thought extirpated in US but likely still extant in Cuba.
Debatable whether the probably extinct mainland Noth American and probably extant Caribbean subspecies are distinct enough to be considered separate species.
The “Junk DNA” that used to be touted as the best evidence for evolution, has turned out to contain a lot of data informing a species how they can reconfigure themselves within certain limits. For example, Darwin’s Finches can regularly un-evolve, and then re-evolve their beak shapes over a few generations. I.e. pre-programmed evolution without having to rely on impossible odds with genetic mutation.
Junk DNA in general wasn’t cited as evidence of evolution. Sequences within it however can only be explained via the fact of evolution. Re-evolution isn’t “pre-programmed”, but a response to the environmental changes.
There is still lots of every genome with no known function, and much known not to serve any purpose, ie “junk”. But it can in future be used, if mutated, possibly to evolve new functions. Some non-coding DNA sequences, ie not “genes” coding for proteins, does play an important role, such as controlling for how long a gene is expressed.
That novel genetic sequences evolve is incontrovertible, an observation of nature, ie a scientific fact.
I don’t know how anyone today can possibly deny the reality of evolution via mutation and other sources of genetic diversity. It’s visible every day in every way, evewrywhere, not least in disease pathogens. We can imitate nature and engineer new genetic material, creating in the lab what nature does in the wild.
Evolution is a consequence of reproduction, and one of the characteristics of all living things, and some generally considered not quite living, ie replicants such as viruses, viroids, transposons, plasmids, etc, which inhabit the space between complex organic chemical building blocks of life and living organisms.
Now if it does turn into an ice age our neanderthal gene might come in handy..
Our Neanderthal genes are a mixed bag, but could indeed come in handy during the next glacial advance. However by then, our descendants will probably be in control of our evolution.
Here’s a more informative discussion
https://science.howstuffworks.com/life/evolution/iterative-evolution.htm
Maybe it wasn’t extinct at all. Maybe it was hiding out in a nearby Motel 6. What is the burden of proof for declaring something extinct?
Does this mean a chicken egg could crack and out pop a T-Rex?