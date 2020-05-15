Why the Current Economic Slowdown Won’t Show Up in the Atmospheric CO2 Record

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
May 15th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
[UPDATE: MISSING IMAGES INSERTED]
Summary: Atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) continue to increase with no sign of the global economic slowdown in response to the spread of COVID-19. This is because the estimated reductions in CO2 emissions (around -11% globally during 2020) is too small a reduction to be noticed against a background of large natural variability. The reduction in economic activity would have to be 4 times larger than 11% to halt the rise in atmospheric CO2.
Changes in the atmospheric reservoir of CO2 occur when there is an imbalance between surface sources and sinks of CO2. While the global land and ocean areas emit approximately 30 times as much CO2 into the atmosphere as humans produce from burning of fossil fuels, they also absorb about an equal amount of CO2. This is the global carbon cycle, driven mostly by biological activity.
There are variations in the natural carbon cycle, such as during El Nino (more CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere) and La Nina (more CO2 removed from the atmosphere). Greater wildfire activity releases more CO2, while major volcanic eruptions (paradoxically) lead to greater photosynthesis from more diffuse sunlight and extra removal of CO2 from the air. The most dramatic variations are seasonal, as the land-dominated Northern Hemisphere experiences an annual cycle of vegetation growth (CO2 removal) and decay (CO2 release).
The increase in atmospheric CO2 observed since the 1950s is most likely dominated by anthropogenic CO2 emissions, which are twice as large as that needed to explain the observed rise. As I have shown before, a simple CO2 budget model driven by (1) estimates of global yearly anthropogenic CO2 emissions, (2) El Nino and La Nina activity, and (3) a CO2 removal rate that is proportional to how much “extra” CO2 is in the atmosphere compared to a “preferred baseline” CO2 level, yields an excellent fit to yearly CO2 observations at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.
Fig. 1. Yearly Mauna Loa, HI CO2 observations since 1959 (red) versus a simple CO2 budget model (blue).
But those are yearly measurements, and we are now interested in whether the recent global economic slowdown is showing up in the monthly Mauna Loa CO2 data. If we remove the large seasonal variations (driven by the seasonal growth and decay of Northern Hemisphere vegetation), we see no evidence of the economic slowdown through April, 2020.
Fig. 2. Monthly CO2 data since 2015 from Mauna Loa, HI after the average seasonal cycle is statistically removed.
As can be seen in Fig. 2, there are some pretty large month-to-month jumps and dips around the long-term increase (represented by the dotted line). These are probably natural variations due to fluctuations in the average seasonal variations in vegetation growth and decay, wildfire activity, and El Nino and La Nina activity (which are imperfectly removed in the solid blue line in Fig. 2). Variations in economic activity might also be involved in these fluctuations.
The point is that given the large month-to-month variations in natural CO2 sources and sinks seen in Fig. 2, it would be difficult to see a downturn in the anthropogenic source of CO2 unless it was very large (say, over 50%) and prolonged (say over a year or longer).
Instead, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the global economic slowdown this year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus will amount to only about an 11% reduction in global CO2 emissions. This is simply too small of a decrease in CO2 emissions to show up against a background of considerable monthly and yearly natural variability in the atmospheric CO2 budget.
That relatively small 11% reduction also illustrates how dependent humanity is on energy, since the economic disruption is leading to U.S. unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Everything that humans do requires access to abundant and affordable energy, and even the current economic downturn is not enough to substantially reduce global CO2 emissions.
ADDENDUM: How much of a decrease in CO2 emissions would be required to stop the atmospheric rise in CO2?
An interesting aspect of the observed rise of atmospheric CO2 is that it indicates the greater the CO2 concentration, the faster the “extra” CO2 is removed by biological activity. The observed annual rate of removal is 2.3% of the excess above a baseline of 295 ppm. The greater the “excess”, the faster the rate of removal.
Because of this rapid rate of removal, the anthropogenic CO2 emissions do not have to go to zero to stop the observed rise in atmospheric CO2. Using my simple model (blue line in Fig. 1, above), I find that a 43% reduction in anthropogenic CO2 emissions in 2020 would — in the absence of natural fluctuations in the carbon cycle — lead to a halt in the observed rise of atmospheric CO2 in 2020 over 2019 levels. This is about 4 times larger than the EIA estimate of an 11% reduction in CO2 emissions for the year 2020.
23 thoughts on “Why the Current Economic Slowdown Won’t Show Up in the Atmospheric CO2 Record”
Figure 1 and 2 captions are present but the graphs/figures are not visible.
The missing figures are shown in the original articel.
Here is Figure 1:
https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/CO2-model-for-blog-post-fig01.jpg
Figure 2:
https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/MLO-CO2-data-through-Apr-2020-ann-cyc-removed.jpg
Where are Fig 1 and 2?
Dr. Spencer says:
“An interesting aspect of the observed rise of atmospheric CO2 is that it indicates the greater the CO2 concentration, the faster the “extra” CO2 is removed by biological activity. The observed annual rate of removal is 2.3% of the excess above a baseline of 295 ppm. The greater the “excess”, the faster the rate of removal.
Because of this rapid rate of removal, the anthropogenic CO2 emissions do not have to go to zero to stop the observed rise in atmospheric CO2. Using my simple model (blue line in Fig. 1, above), I find that a 43% reduction in anthropogenic CO2 emissions in 2020 would — in the absence of natural fluctuations in the carbon cycle — lead to a halt in the observed rise of atmospheric CO2 in 2020 over 2019 levels. This is about 4 times larger than the EIA estimate of an 11% reduction in CO2 emissions for the year 2020.”
The next obvious question becomes, if a 43% reduction in anthropogenic CO2 emissions flattens the Keeling Curve in the space of one year, then what does global mean temperature do the year after that?
Nothing that it wouldn’t have done otherwise.
While the “Alarmist” are drooling all over themselves over that <11% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions and the leftist in government are doing everything they can to extend the shutdown of the economy for as long as they can to increase that <11% as high as they can. At the same time loving every second of the pain working people – of over 33 Million in the US alone on unemployment – are in that drives them to Government Assisted Living and subsidies that's creating another Recession of inflation with the over 3 Trillion USD and over 3 Trillion USD more they're planning to give out to bail out states – that never balance their budgets – and the businesses that their Governor's have closed.
No one knows because CO2 and temperature are not correlated.
★★★★★
“That relatively small 11% reduction also illustrates how dependent humanity is on energy, since the economic disruption is leading to U.S. unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.”
I don’t I follow this argument. The reductions in CO2 emissions didn’t cause the the economic disruption – it’s the other way round. If anything it shows how much energy producers are dependent on strong economies.
In any event, an 11% reduction in global emissions, even if sustained throughout the year, would only be returning emissions back 10-20 years. Not back to the emissions during the Great Depression.
At this point in time, productivity is greatly reduced because large sectors of the economy have been disrupted. That’s true.
However, without energy these sectors could not be restarted and of course there is no need for energy producers to supply this if it’s not going to be used.Energy is a requirement for production. It’s a necessary input.
There is a mutual dependency between producer and consumer that yields an interesting dichotomy around the concept of cause and effect.
That’s not the argument as I understand it.
The argument is that regardless of huge numbers of Americans being asked to stay home from work, CO2 reduction has been “relatively small,” indicating that even during times when the American workforce is unnaturally unemployed at percentages not seen since the Great Depression, our consumption of energy remains relatively stable.
Anthropogenic CO2 is negligible. Tell the Gretins.
Since forcing the “global temperature” downward is the goal of “fighting climate change”, what measure of climate sensitivity to CO2 levels is used by the Paris Agreement to return us to pre-industrial Eden?
Is the verified increase in CO2 caused greening of the planet incorporated in any models?
Betapug May 15, 2020 at 10:38 am
So we need to get back to the Little Ice Age? Why is that the best time to be at?
The graphs for Figures 1 and 2 are not present, when using either using Firefox browser or Edge browser.
Clear your caches or use shift+f5. The images have been fixed.
Feed the plants. 97% of plants agree!
“The reduction in economic activity would have to be 4 times larger than 11% to halt the rise in atmospheric CO2.”
(journalist)
So you are saying, the number of extra deaths needs to be 4 times higher than last month… each and every month for the next few centuries?
Is that really going to stop climate change?
(activist)
Climate change?
The truth is that the year to year increase in the rate of increase in natural emissions has been around the same magnitude as the year to year increase in man made emissions. Also, the rate of natural emissions is around 20 times greater man made emissions so a mere 5% increase in natural emissions is about the same as a 100% decrease in man made emissions. Any evidence of a decrease in man made emissions will be lost in the variability of natural emissions.
Another fact to consider is the biological activity (phytoplankton blooms) in the cold polar water sinks. The annual freezing and melting of the Arctic ocean effectively closes and opens that sink causing the annual rise and fall of atmospheric concentrations of CO2. When the sink is closed, the CO2 being delivered from the tropics builds up. In the summer the sink is open and all the CO2 that reaches the cold waters gets sucked up. In the Antarctic, the cold water sink is never closed but just moved a bit north. There is not much seasonal variation in the atmospheric concentrations of CO2 at the South Pole.
“The reduction in economic activity would have to be 4 times larger than 11% to halt the rise in atmospheric CO2.”
How so? If a 43% drop in human CO2 emissions would “halt” the rise as Dr Spencer calculates, then surely an 11% drop should have a measurable effect? The null hypothesis, surely, must be “a change in human caused CO2 emissions does not cause any change in CO2 concentrations?” Of course, given the yearly variability, it may be hard to be sure until a year or several have elapsed. So my question to Dr Spencer is: If this null hypothesis is false, how long does he think it would take, before a drop of this magnitude in human CO2 emissions, if sustained, would be visible in the CO2 concentration measurements?
By reflecting away 30% of the ISR the atmospheric albedo cools the earth much like that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield.
For the greenhouse effect to perform as advertised “extra” energy must radiate upwards from the surface. Because of the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules such ideal BB upwelling “extra” energy does not exist.
There is no “extra” energy for the GHGs to “trap” and “back” radiate and no greenhouse warming.
With no greenhouse effect what CO2 does or does not do, where it comes from or where it goes, is moot.
Equally moot are temperatures, ice caps, glaciers, polar bears, sea levels, hurricanes, nuclear power….
Even if, as dogma would have it, we assume that all CO2 increase is caused by the burning fossil fuels, what explains the large month to month variations in the Mauna Lau data?
Also, using the Mauna Lau data as the benchmark assumes that the CO2 is “well mixed”.
In fact, we have charts to show that it is not. How does this affect the results. Should we be looking locally?
In other words, we can throw 30 million people out of work, reduce economic output by a third, run untold numbers of businesses out of work and virtually end commuting overnight…we can replicate this destruction across the world…and still not even make a measurable difference in the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere.
So, basically, in order to actually make a difference, we would basically have to completely and totally shut down the world’s economy.
Roger. We’ll get right on that.