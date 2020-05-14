AOC on Green New Deal: It ‘Costs $0 If Passed’

From The Daily Caller

Chris White Tech Reporter May 14, 2020 5:55 PM ET

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped one of her critics Thursday for suggesting the Green New Deal would cost Americans a fortune and require the government to confiscate every penny from billionaire and multimillionaires.

Ocasio-Cortez scolded conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg Thursday for saying in a tweet that taking every dollar from the likes of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and others would not “cover a fraction of your Green New Deal fantasy.”

“Totally get it if you’ve never bothered to read the legislation you’re commenting so authoritatively on,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in reply before noting that the GND is a “non-binding resolution of values” and “costs us $0 if passed.” (RELATED: Report: Green New Deal Will Impose A $75,000 Per Year Cost On Swing-State Households)

Man this is so dumb and dishonest. You could confiscate every penny held by every billionaire and multimillionaire in America and it wouldn't cover a fraction of your Green New Deal fantasy. https://t.co/6D71GbhQfB — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 14, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s signature legislation calls for several progressive proposals, including moving the United States off of fossil fuels within a decade, providing universal health care, basic income programs and job guarantees, as well as a slew of other ambitious plans. The GND would cost $0 if it remained a non-binding resolution and was not coupled with legislation satisfying the deal’s agenda.

CEI, a conservative-leaning think tank, incorporated the costs of electricity production within the first year after Ocasio-Cortez’s deal’s implementation and the costs of a one-time upgrade to buildings and vehicles. They also determined how the plan’s mandate would increase the cost of logistics in a modern American economy.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

