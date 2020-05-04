Claim: Dengue Spreading in South America Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“The New Humanitarian” claims global warming has caused deadly rise in Dengue Fever cases in South America; but they admit mosquito spraying programme cutbacks might have played a role.
27 April 2020
Is global warming driving the spread of dengue across Latin America?
In 1970, the tropical disease was only a danger in nine countries. Now, it afflicts over 100.
International scientists have for years warned that climate change is likely to lead to an increase in epidemics caused by pathogens and viruses. While there’s no evidence to link the COVID-19 pandemic to global warming, major ongoing outbreaks of dengue fever in Latin America are currently adding credence to the theory.
…
Just as the novel coronavirus takes hold in the region, severe dengue epidemics are already raging in Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. And Honduras experienced a record-setting outbreak that finally slowed late last year.
Adding to the concern is the fact that South America is experiencing dengue in temperate mountainous regions of the Andes that have no previous history of the once-tropical disease. Scientists say global warming is one of the main drivers.
…
Jihan Simón Hasbun, a doctor in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula who was part of the effort to address the dengue epidemic, described a public health system in a state of near collapse after years of government neglect and corruption.
…
Hasbun said doctors were woefully ill-equipped to battle an epidemic. “In my town, the local government stopped fumigating for mosquitoes. They still sent the fumigation trucks out empty to make it look like they were addressing the problem, but they weren’t spraying anything. It was all just a show!”
“And now we are confronting coronavirus,” she added. “No one is prepared for this.”
The WHO and the IPCC have been warning for years that climate change is altering the global distribution of species – such as mosquitoes – that serve as vectors for infectious diseases.
…Read more: https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/feature/2020/04/27/dengue-fever-latin-america-climate-change
Should South America build more wind turbines? Or should they make more effort to kill mosquitoes?
Even the Guardian once admitted that killing mosquitos might be the solution to controlling mosquito borne disease.
DDT row: Pesticide that damages the environment has saved millions of lives
Sarah Boseley, Health Correspondent
Mon 30 Aug 1999 10.56 AEST
Malaria, a scourge of much of the developing world, kills some 2.7m people every year, most of them children under five and pregnant women, while up to 500m become ill, cannot work and need care.
A few decades ago, world health specialists talked of eradicating malaria. Now they talk only of trying to regain control. Malaria is endemic in more than half the world’s countries. In the time it takes to name the disease, 10 children will contract it and begin fighting for their lives. One child in four who dies in Africa has succumbed to malaria.
DDT has a bad name. It is a pesticide that damages the environment and has been widely used in agriculture. Since Rachel Carson exposed its depredations in her book Silent Spring in 1962, environmentalists have campaigned to curb its use. In the west they have been successful. Advertisement
But in the developing world it has saved millions of lives. Sprayed inside houses, it kills or more often repels the mosquitoes whose bite transmits malaria, and it is cheap. Specialists argue that it does not migrate out of doors, and if we lose it through a global ban in 2007 millions who could have been protected will die.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/1999/aug/30/sarahboseley
Unusually warm wet weather undoubtably helps mosquitoes, but mosquito borne diseases don’t need global warming to thrive.
In the the Little Ice Age, one of the deadliest threats to public health in Northern Europe was Malaria.
Endemic malaria: an ‘indoor’ disease in northern Europe. Historical data analysed
Lena Huldén, Larry Huldén & Kari Heliövaara
Malaria Journal volume 4, Article number: 19 (2005) Cite this article
Abstract
Background
Endemic northern malaria reached 68°N latitude in Europe during the 19th century, where the summer mean temperature only irregularly exceeded 16°C, the lower limit needed for sporogony of Plasmodium vivax. Because of the available historical material and little use of quinine, Finland was suitable for an analysis of endemic malaria and temperature.
…Read more: https://malariajournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1475-2875-4-19
South America might choose to fight Dengue epidemics by focussing more resources on combatting global warming, but I can’t help thinking that ensuring mosquito spraying programmes are in order might help. And perhaps a little DDT spraying, at least in the worst afflicted regions.
15 thoughts on “Claim: Dengue Spreading in South America Because Climate Change”
My father used to keep a sprayer full of DDT in our shed, as a kid I often played with it, having it dripping all over my hands, we moved to a smaller place in 1963 and dont recall seeing it again. I do recall running around with it outside spraying anything that moved including my friends….
FWIW Im in great health and will be 70 in 2 days…
Quick, shut South America down. Oh never mind they already are. Why don’t we all just give up and die.
One of the big drivers of dengue is urbanisation. This is what leading expert Duane Gubler wrote:
There are many factors that have influenced the incidence and geographic spread of dengue disease, including apathy, decay in public health infrastructure, changing life styles, evolutionary changes in the viruses, and misguided mosquito control, among others. However, four factors can be cited as principal drivers of the increased incidence and spread (Box (Box1).1). The failure to control Ae aegypti mosquitoes in urban environments is closely linked to changing lifestyles [2]. In the 40 years since 1970, two things have exacerbated our failure to control the mosquito vectors: 1) lack of political will and thus resources, and 2) too much emphasis on high technology such as space spraying of insecticides. The apathy and complacency that set in after the success of the Ae aegypti eradication program in the Americas resulted in a redirection of resources away from successful mosquito control programs, which ultimately resulted in the deterioration of mosquito control infrastructure in much of the world. Successful mosquito control programs were replaced by emergency space spraying of nonresidual insecticides in response to reported cases of dengue [2, 41]. This method had high visibility and was very popular politically, but it simply did not work because it targeted adult mosquitoes which are normally sequestered in resting places inside houses where the insecticides do not reach. In addition, because the passive surveillance relied on physicians to report cases, the spraying was always too late and too limited geographically to interrupt transmission. Changing lifestyles in the past 30 years have also played an important role in our inability to control dengue. The global automobile population has exploded during this time, and used automobile and truck tires provide ideal oviposition sites and larval habitats for the mosquito vectors. As a result, they also served as the principal mechanism for the geographic spread of mosquitoes [42]. In addition, most consumer goods are packaged in nonbiodegradable plastic containers, most of which are discarded into the environment and provide another ideal larval habitat for the mosquito vectors of dengue [2]. Thus, most of our mosquito control efforts were focused on controlling adult mosquitoes using an expensive method that did not work, while our changing lifestyles were providing an increasing number of larval habitats for the mosquitoes. The result has been increased mosquito population densities, increased geographic spread and increased dengue/epidemics.
‘And perhaps a little DDT spraying, at least in the worst afflicted regions.’
And just which are ‘the worst afflicted regions’? I live in Colombia, in Los Llanos, and nary a word about dengue.
Gregory, I live in Mendoza, Argentina, and a Dengue case here makes headlines, so very rare. This summer was a notably low mosquito season, and the government money for various programs went mostly into controlling hail storms to limit damage to the wine grape industry. Spray the heck out of mosquitos, for both Dengue and malaria! Rachael Carson? Don’t get me started! Stay sane and safe.
In Bali, some people think their low COVID-19 numbers are due to them being misdiagnosed as Dengue cases.
I love the way they don’t even bother to show that temperatures in the areas where these outbreaks are occurring have increased. They just assume that they must have, and that they must have increased by enough to make a difference.
Even the IPCC states that areas with high humidity will see very little increase from increased CO2.
Dengue is spread Aedes aegypti , or Yellow Fever mosquito. It entered the US from Africa in the 1700s. It had evolved to live in where ever water collects. It caused a yellow fever outbreak in Philadelphia in 1793 encouraging the move of our nation’s capital to Washingtom DC. The mosquito had spread far to the north during the Little Ice Age years, because human habitat often provides places for them to breed.
But leaving it to the disgusting climate alarmists to blame global warming
Interesting, I just ran across this yesterday.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/05/the_last_time_they_politicized_the_treatment_for_an_epidemic.html
I caught Dengue Fever last year in the Philippines where it was enjoying a temporary 300% increase for reasons not fully understood since it was the dry season and a moderate drought and mosquitoes were in decline. It isn’t very pleasant and luckily I had a few weeks to recover at a friends resort. For some reason it hits the children the hardest and many die, especially if they don’t have access to good primary healthcare. I thought I was a goner for about 3 days, but then recovered fairly quickly with over the counter Acetaminophen (Tylenol) which can alleviate pain and reduce fever. Avoid pain relievers that can increase bleeding complications such as aspirin, ibuprofen, Advil.
Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes type, principally A. aegypti. The virus has five types of infection with one type usually giving lifelong immunity to that type, but only short-term immunity to the others. Subsequent infection with a different type increases the risk of severe complications to the others. So you don’t want to catch any of the other 4 types after having it.
While we have our minds fixed on creating a vaccine for the Wuhan Coronavirus, we should also be working on a better vaccine for Dengue Fever and many other type spread mosquitoes borne diseases. Perhaps spending some monies on finding cures/treatments and/or vaccines for these diseases would be better than paying for a large medical expenditure after the fact. While there was a vaccine developed for Dengue, (Dengvaxia) it was controversial and several people especially children died after taking it. It was recalled after that controversy, at least in the Philippines. The value of the vaccine is limited by the fact that it may worsen outcomes in those who have not previously been infected. That may explain why some have a different outcome, perhaps having already had a mild case, or no case at all.
I always thought that mosquitoes where a tropical insect until I went on a trip to Sweden. Apparently, half of Sweden is above the Arctic Circle where there are no predators to the mosquitoes, so the have massive swarms of mosquitoes.
Where in the world do you live that you have no mosquitos?!
I don’t care if there are high cvd-19 infection rates, I want to move there!
“Is global warming driving the spread of dengue across Latin America?”
Answer: Of course!
Global warming is the cause of every development on this planet in modern times (observed or unobserved, doesn’t matter)
People and products moving across the planet like never before must be a major cause of the spread of disease, pests and invasive species.
It’s always “interesting” how some ignorant news writer gets things so wrong, like:
” [DDT] is a pesticide that damages the environment and has been widely used in agriculture. Since Rachel Carson exposed its depredations in her book Silent Spring in 1962, environmentalists have campaigned to curb its use.”
The supposed environmental damage was causing birds to lay eggs with fragile, thin shells. Subsequent research has showed no evidence to support that hypothesis but the damage was done. DDT, which “in the developing world … has saved millions of lives” is unavailable to the people who desparately need it–because any company that dares to produce it will be sued into oblivion. We used it to eradicate malaria on this continent. And we’re saying to the poorest people on earth, “We got ours. Sucks to be you.”
Rachel Carson has caused more death and misery than was ever credited to DDT.