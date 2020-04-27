From Green Blindness to a New Reality

Guest opinion by Wim Röst
The Virus
Nature is beautiful, romantic and the best there is on Earth. But, nature is also fully unpredictable, dangerous and deadly. For example, by means of a virus.
Romantically, we want to live close to nature. But the closer we are to nature the more likely diseases will jump from animals to man.
Green Blindness
This romance with nature resulted in a green blindness that reigned for decades. Every imaginary and possible danger to nature had to be fought. A little bit of warming or too much nitrogen in a nature area and billions and trillions of dollars and euros were spent. Nature itself was not thought capable of finding a new equilibrium somewhere close to the old one. According to the dominant ‘Green’ ideas whole societies should be transformed to avoid every possible damage to nature. Every change by humans was an unprecedented attempt to totally destroy the natural equilibrium.
Nature was thought to be a very fragile system, delicately balanced, and unable to find a new equilibrium after she is nudged slightly by humans. But every summer and every winter the Earth finds a new equilibrium, adapting to half-yearly changes in the position of the Sun. The Earth’s systems never collapse but are in a constant process of adaptation to daily changing situations in her environment – her position relative to the Sun is the main one. Daily the Earth adapts, finding a new equilibrium for every new situation.
After decades of green madness nature finally showed her other side, after being quite nice to humans for decades. The smallest possible enemy – a virus – was able to halt society in a way that man has not been able to do. This despite the rumours that mankind was already living in the ‘Anthropogenic Era’ or ‘Anthropocene.’ The blind arrogance of man, thinking that humans already dominated nature and ruled the whole Earth and all its parts. That arrogance was knocked out in the first round by a virus so small that it is not even visible to the human eye. Nature has always been stronger than man and for the foreseeable future nature will always dominate. Humans will always have to adapt to the limits of nature.
A small virus showed our common failure. The green blindness was able to put ‘imaginary problems that could happen in the 21st century’ in first place for decades and has dominated the minds of too many people. The green movement never warned us about the hidden danger in the environment. A virus living in a bat that could jump to man in order to kill many of us and by doing so, destroy our fragile societies. The virus jumped without any ecologist warning us and without an environmentalist movement showing us the way to prepare in advance. Green Blindness in optima forma.
The ‘Old Green World,’ fixated on imaginary problems for nature, disappeared from one moment to the other. That blindness will not return. How will it be replaced?
The New Reality
The New Reality is the reality after the virus. In a few months our new reality resulted in the impoverishment of all main economies, and it will get worse before it gets better. And we have not defeated the virus. In one moment nearly all airplanes disappeared from the sky and it is unclear when they will return and to what extent. Our world was changed in a moment – by a virus.
For luxury ‘future green fantasies’ all money disappeared, although this is not yet realized by decision makers. Many new problems appeared in our new world, a world that is no longer able to function the way we expect. A change from one moment to the next. And from one moment to the next a new reality is needed.
Over the last decades it has been the green blindness that prevented the world from seeing and solving real problems. Not only the virus but also problems like hunger, poor schools or no schools at all, health services that are too expensive or non-existent, and building a decent world-wide infrastructure.
Green blindness dominated political parties, our institutions, our countries and the United Nations. Trillions have been requested to solve future possible problems for nature.
2020
It is twenty-twenty and we are back in reality. Nature again has proven its dominance over humans. Not by exposing us to a massive destruction by a meteor, by a massive volcanic eruption or by another huge natural force but by creating a real danger caused by one of the tiniest creatures of nature: a virus. Man does not dominate the Earth, nature dominates and man has to follow.
The new reality will ask all world leaders to reinvent the future. To reinvent societies to cope with a new virus that has established itself world-wide, lays a heavy burden on all of us for now and in the future.
One of the reasons this and other viruses develop is because of how closely people live with nature. The romantic idea of ‘man and nature united’ in the past has already resulted in a great number of epidemics that decimated populations and disrupted societies. Nature dominates man in many ways. The green arrogance made us forget that nature is dominant and full of surprises. That arrogance has made us look in the wrong direction for decades.
No preparation for real dangers
No preparations have been made for real dangers like this new virus. Our decision makers, like most of our modern academics, were living in their virtual world of models. The models made their plans for how to cope with the new epidemic. Unfortunately, no translations from model fantasies to reality were made. Our ‘Old World’ was not prepared to cope with a real problem like a new emerging virus. When the virus appeared, there were no face masks, no protective clothing for health employees, no testing capacities, no pop-up hospitals, no preparations for vaccines, no training for people, there was nothing at all. Only models.
In our world of green madness we have been busy with imaginary problems that ‘could, may, might’ appear somewhere far in the future but we have not been busy with real problems that already existed or would surely develop during our lifetime, problems for which only the exact date is unknown.
Wrong ideas dominated the world for decades, wrong initiatives empowered our main institutions.
Clean up
Our present situation urges world leaders to clean up the mess. To start, we must clean up the mess of wrong ideas. No more throwing good money at bad ideas should be allowed.
In our new reality we will first have to learn how to cope with this virus. Then we will have to repair all economic damage. No room will be left to spend money on unproven imaginary ideas.
The new realism that should follow this 2020 disaster should first clean out the green fantasies that have poisoned the minds of people, making them blind to reality.
It is 2020 and the Old World must reinvent itself.
About the author: Wim Röst studied human geography in Utrecht, the Netherlands. The above is his personal view. He is not connected to firms or foundations nor is he funded by government(s).
Thanks to Andy May for correcting and improving this article.
From a Watter’s World show: New York was fully prepared. For a sea level rise, not for a virus.
Neither is the UK for the sea level rise or was even less so for the virus !
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Monday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
” The smallest possible enemy – a virus – was able to halt society in a way that man has not been able to do.”
No, something even smaller took us down. The tiny brains of the uninformed and easily fearful took us down. It takes no thought at all to panic and that is what many people did.
We did this to ourselves. It matters not where the virus came from, it was part and parcel of the flu season and acted as a part of the flu season. Just because we think we can track the one virus out of many, we panic over every little positive case. Millions of exposures are natural and needed for us to handle the flu season. Thinking we can stop the inevitable and even fight the desired herd immunity is just stupid. Herd immunity is what protects the elderly, not hiding them away from the world.
The young and healthy should be encouraged to be exposed to create herd immunity ASAP. Wow.
It is time to end the U.S. version of Hunger Games, the HOSTAGE GAMES. The people are not even slaves in our version, we are hostages and not allowed to slave for our masters. The state governments are the Capitol and they argue over the dying economy and the people while the dying continues, pretending that giving air back to the people needs to be done in phases. Full oxygen, please, 100%.
END THE U.S. HOSTAGE CRISIS NOW!
The UN is prepared 😉
“…The United Nations headquarters is located right on the coast of midtown Manhattan, along the East River. While the Climate Central maps suggest the building itself will be mostly safe due to its higher elevation, the coastal neighborhood around the UN will flood..”
https://www.qz.com/1700769/sea-level-rise-is-set-to-flood-un-headquarters-as-soon-as-2100
But why is there an increase in green-blindness?
-Is it because too high a proportion of people live in a concreted, chlorinated, meat-inspected world where they do not suffer from parasites, cholera and the rest.
Or is it because they spend too long in school where they are taught about the, by definition, rational things rather than spending time out side and witnessing the dog-eat dog nature, of nature.
Or could it be that is simply hard to comprehend that the exquisite engineering of nature is very often simply optimised evil?
??????
In 2012 in Germany a paper written by several institute for the gouvernement desribed the scenario of a Corona virus in Germany, with all it’s possible impacts, necessities like masks, protective clothings for medical services, possible infected and deaths, all what we see now in live and slow motion.
Leading peoples, even medicals, didn’t even know it and were surprised as it resurged and became public.
Krishna, I bet there were papers like that in the US also. Good point.
Paper is maybe the wrong word for the study, it was a complete scenarion over about 100 pages at least, describing a virus, quasi the actual, the way of its propagation, the numbers of possible cases / deaths as worstcases, thought and intendet to give an idea how to prepare for such a situation.
Were we prepared ?? At no point, but the big surprise someone found it.
One of these institutes was the RKI, telling us end February, that nothing will happen. we are in all security and “WE CAN HANDLE THAT”
Yes, we had the knowledge, but did not prepare.
I suspect that the first thing we need to do after this pandemic is to prepare for the inevitable next one. It should not be too difficult. Stockpile equipment and medicines. Prepare for pre-fabrication ff laege ICUs. Put social distancing plans in place (without lockdowns). Set quarantine standards. Set reporting standards.
You know, all those things those massive socialist New World Order organisations like the WHO, UN and the EU utterly failed to do this time around. In fact, why not disband those organisations to fund this initiative and our economic recovery, eh? We can’t afford them now.
As for CAGW, I don’t think it’ll get a look in until it’s too late to pretend it’s not cooling again.
And what’s necessary is a regional production of necessary goods as medicine, med. clothes etc.
No, we need to realize that the flu season is an annual pandemic. Did no one ever notice that? These viruses are very communicable and stopping them essentially impossible, so the best strategy is to let the healthy become immune ASAP and aid the ill as best as we can, with the goal of effective herd immunity, which then protects the susceptible group. It is a waste of time and treasure to think we can develop vaccinations against constantly mutating targets. Just not going to happen. The flu vaccine is a great example of a waste of time; but, it makes people feel safe for not real reason.
We should practice good hygiene and social distance from those with critical conditions. That is really all we need to do.
The ventilator fiasco was just that, as a ventilator is a terrible option, from our experience this year. It turns out that other forms of providing air are more effective and less life-threatening.
We did not need the huge extra hospitals. It was stupid to send hospital staff home when they test ed positive when their job was to be working around patients who are positive. Where is the downside there? The only hospital problems were from understaffing not too many patients. Of course, I discount the long lines of fearful people, made fearful by the media, waiting in line for a test. That is not the virus’s problem. That is the fear-mongering media’s problem.
The idea now that all work places have to be safe from the flu season is a joke at the highest level. WOW. Have we gotten that stupid?
Krishna do you have a link for that 2012 paper?
The paper is interesting because it shows that policy often not is driven by scientific findings. That was different in times that science and technology were leading on the road to prosperity of the Western World.
It seems present policy mostly is driven by politics. Making use of scientists that fit to prove the ‘being right’ of certain (!) policies. Which is something quite different from consulting ‘Science’ to learn to know what is the right thing to be done.
Here is the PDF
News about: https://bnn.de/nachrichten/suedwestecho/coronavirus-karlsruhe-baden-pforzheim-rastatt/verblueffende-aehnlichkeit-in-zeiten-des-coronavirus-stresstest-von-2012-wird-realitaet
Danke!
You are welcome 😀
http://dipbt.bundestag.de/doc/btd/17/120/1712051.pdf
There’s a big difference between knowing that something is possible and having equipment and training in place for it to happen tomorrow.
We’ve known that asteroids and comets hit this planet from time to time for over 100 years. If one was spotted 1 month out tomorrow, there wouldn’t be much we could do about it.
Guess all our many highly paid government medical scientists at CDC, FDA etc missed it – even after the SARS and Pig Flu epidemics. Obviously, they are unable to anticipate.
Er… no.
Knee-jerk Mendacious Sensationalist Media driven ignorant politicians were able to halt society.
So many misunderstandings in this post.
“Nature was thought to be a very fragile system, delicately balanced, and unable to find a new equilibrium after she is nudged slightly by humans.”
It is a very fragile, delicately balanced system, ask any biologist. Calling the effect humans have had on the bioshere as “slightly nudged” is deeper than misunderstanding, its more delusion.
“A small virus showed our common failure.” But then:”The green movement never warned us about the hidden danger in the environment.”
You’re trying to sheet home all blame to “green” but you say its was “our” failure. So, next time you go on about the ‘bloody Romans’, don’t forget you’re one of them.
When the virus threat has eased the tsunami of AGW will still be building out the back and we will be even less equipped than before.
The “tsumani” of warped fevered imagination based on lies and erroneous models.
In fact, barely a ripple. !
Is Loydo “any biologist”? Ask me instead. I am not a creationist.
“its more delusion.”
And you are full of it. !
Loydo, at first, nature is, was, will never be in what ever equilibrum, with or without human being.
The rest you wrote is the usual strawman.
I’m glad your agree that there’s no C in AGW. Panic over!
(the A is on shaky ground too, and the W may turn out to be insignificant. Ah well…)
” don’t forget you’re one of them.”
no Loy… you are one of the delusional green fops.
Most people here have more intelligence and knowledge and have avoided falling into that mind-sewer.
You resemble AOC in brain capacity.
Kermit is all over you in that department.
Loydo is a perfect example of why this will never work…
” No more throwing good money at bad ideas”
…depends on who controls the ideas
The Green idea from the early beginning f.e. with Rousseau and his romantic view of “mother nature”, later Gaja if you will, and even the actual green idea (not the GND etc) is a very conservative attitude, but just in case of the wish to handle the imaginated global warming, all the so conservative ideas to protect nature are jettisoned, blown away. Nevertheless, nature is seen as good, and “we” are the ennemy.
The ‘fragile delicately balanced system’ is in constant and total flux. Any biologist who says different is full of shit.
Equilibrium is one of the progressive lefts most tortured nature fantasies.
@Loydo
So many misunderstandings in this post.
As usual in your posts, where are the news ? 😀
64 million years ago, and asteroid struck the earth and wiped out about 80% of all life on the planet. Life recovered.
The notion that the environment is fragile and that man’s interventions are cause great harm to it is the kind of delusions that religious fanatics are famous for.
For vast majority of the planet, it’s hard to find any evidence whatsoever of human activity. Yes, human activity has been a slight nudge.
The tsunami of AGW?? WTF?? Considering that we still can’t find any evidence that it’s happening at all, that’s not much of a tsunami. Wake me when the temperatures get back to the average of the Holocene. We need at least 3C for that to happen.
The smallest possible enemy – a virus – was able to halt society in a way that man has not been able to do.
We didn’t have to shut our economy down. That decision was made by politicians and they continue to go down that path. And more than a few of them are pleased with the result.
Steve Case: “We didn’t have to shut our economy down”
WR: If we would have been prepared there wouldn’t have been that panic. But the fact that we were not prepared is because we were only busy with imaginary problems, as prescribed by the green movement. That is why we need to go back to reality.
And the panic is first order from gouvernements side, people has to be shocked to follow what’s asked.
https://fragdenstaat.de/dokumente/4123-wie-wir-covid-19-unter-kontrolle-bekommen/
page 13
“Um die gewünschte Schockwirkung zu erzielen, müssen die konkreten Auswirkungen einer Durchseu
chung auf die menschliche Gesellschaft verdeutlicht werden:…”
“To the
To achieve the desired shock effect, the concrete effects of a
to human society:”
Errato:
“To achieve the desired shock effect, the concrete effects of a nearly complete infestation
to human society:””
Sorry
Well, the first thang we have to recognize is that this Covid-19 virus is not all that much different from any previous.
That’s a myth perpetrated by the fake news media and vested interests and which is little different from the greenhouse/climate change myth.
https://youtu.be/gNTHuCOjAy8
Nick Schroeder: “this Covid-19 virus is not all that much different from any previous”
WR: What makes the situation different is that all of us are susceptible for the virus, no one has immunity.
There are people to have immunity they found out some days before. It seems, that people that had a Corona cold have active T-Cell, about 34% of tested people without contact to COV-19 before.
https://rp-online.de/panorama/coronavirus/virologe-christian-drosten-hintergrundimmunitaet-gegen-coronavirus-moeglich_aid-50235723
”
Mild or asymptomatic corona progressions could be related to previous infections with cold corona viruses, according to the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten. However, the expert warns against high hopes.
Referring to a study by a Charité colleague, the scientist confirmed on Friday in the NDR podcast that a certain background immunity seems to exist in the population. Drostens team had participated in the study on so-called T-helper cells, which are central to the immune response.
The researchers had seen that 34 percent of the patients had reactive T-cells that could recognize certain parts of the new coronavirus. So-called reactivity can be expected once the disease is over – but these patients have had no contact with Sars-CoV-2, said Drosten. The fact that reactive T-cells were nevertheless present could be due to infections with human cold coronaviruses.
Translated with http://www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)”
Even if this turns out to be true, nobody knew that 2 months ago.
I loved Wim Roest’s article – and have forwarded it to others. Sensible, intelligent philosophizing the like of which we don’t often come across in our postmodern age.
The European Enlightenment 300 years ago understood. Let us just return to measuring everything, every piece of legislation, every social action and attitude by the yardsticks of Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress.
Thank you Andy. I love to look at ‘the Big Picture’. So far I think not too many people are realizing what happened in the first months of this year.
Progress (i.e. monotonic change) has been qualified in diverse terms by diverse people from the Final Solution of yesteryear to the Wicked Solution (e.g. selective-child, one-child) in modern times.
The greatest philosophical error that permeates modern society is thinking that consciousness is more powerful than reality. That is metaphysically backwards – reality comes first. We’ve convinced ourselves that we’ve “conquered” nature’s most harmful effects on humans when in truth we’ve only adapted to them. And some of those adaptations, like pharmaceutical antibiotics, are showing that nature can adapt back. Viruses are a perfect example of natural adaptation. We need to stop thinking that we can prevent them and focus more about living with them and adaptive technologies like vaccines. When we frame a coronavirus as natural and our response as learning to live with it as best as we know how at the present time then it helps guide our policies to stay rational. We can’t shutdown the entire world economy because of a new, nasty cold virus. Smart responses like Sweden’s show that rational policies work as well or better than irrational ones driven by political CYA and overuse of the precautionary principle. The same goes for other “crises” of nature like natural variations in climate.
Lance Flake: “The greatest philosophical error that permeates modern society is thinking that consciousness is more powerful than reality.”
WR: In the end reality always wins, but sometimes societies already crumbled by their bad ideas. In the past many societies collapsed because of wrong ideas. As long as is paid for bad ideas a society is weakening further and further. This virus is something real, probably and hopefully bringing us back to reality.
What is really worrysome is that a real problem causes such a panic. As if we do not know how to handle real problems. Only countries that are doing real production (in SE Asia) seem to know how to handle a real problem like a virus. They are still living in reality, much more than our western societies do.
It is Green as in blight, and green as in naive, with laundered, renewable, sociopolitically inoculated secular green[back] incentives.
Though I will not argue against the idea that man is nearly powerless against some of what nature can dish out; I will argue about this statement:
“After decades of green madness nature finally showed her other side, after being quite nice to humans for decades. The smallest possible enemy – a virus – was able to halt society in a way that man has not been able to do.”
The virus didn’t “halt society”. Man did! We did it to ourselves even if the virus is a creation of nature and I believe it is highly doubtful that is the case anyway. I am inclined to believe that virus escaped from the lab at Wuhan.