Dozens Of Oil Tankers Are Hovering Around Southern California Coast With Nowhere To Go

Chris White Tech Reporter April 24, 2020 4:54 PM ET
The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring a situation in which dozens of oil tanker vessels are floating around the Southern California coast as they wait to dock while the country wrestles with what to do with the current glut in crude.
Oil companies are storing excess supplies on giant vessels as the country and industry ponder how and where to offload the oil. There were 27 oil vessels churning up waters just off the Southwest Pacific coast Thursday, according to a press statement from the USCG.
“Due to the unique nature of this situation, the Coast Guard is constantly evaluating and adapting our procedures to ensure the safety of the vessels at anchor and the protection of the surrounding environment,” Cmdr. Marshall Newberry said in the statement.
Newberry is managing the traffic jam from Los Angeles, California.
He added: “Coast Guard watchstanders, in partnership with the Marine Exchange of Southern California, are closely monitoring each anchorage to manage the increased number of tank vessels we’re seeing off the California coast.”
The Coast Guard is responsible for maritime safety, security and the environmental conditions of the country’s ports and waterways. (RELATED: ‘Uncharted Territory’: Energy Analysts Worry Oil Prices Could Fall Below Zero, Forcing Producers To Radical Measures)
The traffic jam came as the oil industry faces serious headwinds as consumer demand for crude fell off a cliff after U.S. officials enacted economic lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, which originated in China and is reportedly responsible for more than 150,000 deaths worldwide. Oil prices fell below zero Wednesday as producers struggle to give away their oil.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing nations’ intent to continue producing despite shrinking demand played a part in the calamity. President Donald Trump played a role in getting Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to drop output, bringing production to 9.7 million barrels a day. But the deal is unlikely to show results for another month, experts said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has not replied to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
17 thoughts on “Dozens Of Oil Tankers Are Hovering Around Southern California Coast With Nowhere To Go”
With Corona Virus world wide lock-downs even oil tankers have nowhere to go
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Saturday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
California’s love of foreign crude oil is obvious. California remains as the only state in continental America that imports most of its crude oil from foreign countries. In 1992 CA and AK accounted for 95% of the state’s demand for crude oil, today CA and AK account for a lowly 43% with the balance of 57% from foreign countries. California increased imports from foreign countries from 5 percent to 57 percent of total consumption. The imported crude oil cost California more than $60 million dollars a day being paid to oil-rich foreign countries, depriving Californians of jobs and business opportunities.
One of many unintended? consequences of irresponsible leadership that aggressively pushes counterproductive and otherwise unnecessary ‘green’ regulations. Not only is California depriving its citizens and businesses of opportunities, it’s harmful energy policies are pushing many out and keeping many away.
It’s sad to see how in less than a generation California has transformed itself from one of the best places in the country to live and do business to one of the worst and it’s all a consequence of self aggrandizing ‘progressive’ politics. Consistently pleasant weather doesn’t have an infinite capability to overcome bad leadership and this limit has been reached.
It’s chilling how blind the progressive left is to how detrimental their policies are to the citizens and businesses thy govern. Unfortunately, California does lead the country and it’s morphing into a massive service economy employing mostly illegal aliens that will ultimately collapse under its own weight.
Seems like a good time to refill the strategic reserve at the best possible price…
Can’t this oil be stored in large underground, hard rock caverns ? I guess they would have to be dry though. What are the geological storage options, if any ?
No, the caverns are not big enough, oil isn’t as compact as nuclear.
The caverns also tend to be in communication with regional groundwater systems.
Let’s see how this works: We pump it out of the ground. But we have no current need for it and no place to put it so we pump it back into the ground.
No. We shut in production, when the price gets too low. You can’t pump oil back into a well. You would have to drill an injection well
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve primarily consists of hollowed out salt domes. The SPR currently has capacity for about 80 million additional barrels of oil. The statute authorizes the addition of about 300 million barrels of capacity. Democrats in Congress have blocked funding for all of this.
Crude oil can’t just be stored in natural caverns. Most natural caverns were carved into limestone by groundwater. These caverns tend to be “plumbed” into regional groundwater systems.
With domestic produced oil to help out the local producers I would add. If California wants to buy oil from elsewhere let them deal with it.
700+ million barrel capacity and only half full but filling it is held up by political nonsense.
Could have been paid on Weds to add to the SPR. North America, perhaps under the new CUSMA Agreement, (old NAFTA) should have have expanded the SPR in all 3 countries by an order of magnitude and simply operated it to keep price stability for at least NA. If other allies had done so at the same time, then we would now be the new Cartel, for our own benefit. Buy and fill when oil is below $50, (or whatever price is required for stability) and sell and drain when the price goes higher. The profit goes to pay for the physical storage required. Offer the oil industry a carrot to participate and help off-set the set up cost.
Not only then a strategic back up oil supply in case of real emergency, but a stabilizing force to keep the oil price in a range that is productive to producers and consumers long term. This boom/bust cycling and reliance on hostile foreign states just oscillates the economy around for no good reason.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/23/business/oil-markets-tankers.html
Speculators are buying very low and parking the oil.
I remember they did this before when The Saudi’s were trying to put the frackers out of business.
I wonder what US current gasoline and diesel storage capacity is? Perhaps we should be filling those, as well as the strategery reserve, at bargain prices.
I thought the strategic reserve was already filled up…..
The tankers shown in the photo appear to be empty. Perhaps waiting to fill up and provide storage?