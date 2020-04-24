Friday Funny – the #GreenNewDeal implosion, captured on film

As we first reported here at WUWT three days ago, left-leaning filmmaker Michael Moore dropped a bomb on the left’s sacred cow of “renewables”. Meanwhile, serial ringmaster Michael Mann HAD a cow.



Josh provides the reality:

Michael Mann provides the entertainment.

In case you haven’t seen the film, you can watch it in entirety here:

And if you like Josh’s cartooning work, buy him a pint (for when the pubs re-open).

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

