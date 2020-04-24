As we first reported here at WUWT three days ago, left-leaning filmmaker Michael Moore dropped a bomb on the left’s sacred cow of “renewables”. Meanwhile, serial ringmaster Michael Mann HAD a cow.
Josh provides the reality:
Michael Mann provides the entertainment.
In case you haven’t seen the film, you can watch it in entirety here:
And if you like Josh’s cartooning work, buy him a pint (for when the pubs re-open).
7 thoughts on “Friday Funny – the #GreenNewDeal implosion, captured on film”
So Mickey Mann manages to make this Trump’s fault. Quite an achievement. He should enroll for the mental gymnastics team for the next Olympic Games ( tm) …. whenever that may be.
pride comes before a fall, hopefully:
Tweet: Michael E. Mann, Climate Scientist, Professor & Director of the Penn State ESSC; Author of Dire Predictions, The Hockey Stick & the Climate Wars, and The Madhouse Effect
Proud, on the eve of this 50th anniversary of #EarthDay, to join with numerous fellow scientists in endorsing @JoeBiden for president. Read our letter: documentcloud.org/documents/6843… #EarthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/1VG3HzdpKf
10:29 AM – 21 Apr 2020
https://mobile.twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1252650720257589249
24 Apr: Climate Home: UN development chief calls for green shift away from ‘irrational’ oil dependence
Governments, at a fork in the road because of the Covid-19 pandemic, should ‘insert the DNA’ of a low-carbon future into stimulus packages, says Achim Steiner
by Alister Doyle
Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said the pandemic would transform societies. It would be impossible simply to reactivate the pre-Covid-19 global economy in the way that billion-dollar bailouts helped revive growth after the 2008 financial crisis.
“It’s a kind of a fork in the road for every country,” he told Climate Home News in a video interview from New York, adding that developing nations were especially vulnerable. “You have an opportunity to either invest in returning to yesterday’s economy or to invest into tomorrow’s economy.”…
“You can’t talk a terrible crisis into a rosy opportunity,” he said. “We need to now have governments and markets design their strategy of exiting from fossil fuels over a period of probably 50 years, but with increasing and accelerating pace.”…
This week, the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) estimated a deep decarbonisation of the world economy by 2050 requires total energy investment up to $130 trillion…
https://www.climatechangenews.com/2020/04/24/un-development-chief-calls-green-shift-away-irrational-oil-dependence/
I hope Michael Moore wins the Nobel Prize for film making. 😉
23 Apr: Axios: The real importance of Biden’s new climate push
by Ben Geman
Something Al Gore said in his endorsement of Joe Biden gets to what really matters about Biden’s recent emphasis on climate change — and it stands apart from the changes the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is already planning to make to his platform.
Driving the news: Here’s part of Gore’s interview with the Associated Press yesterday.
“He declined to get into the specifics of his policy discussions with Biden or his campaign aides, but he said Biden already has the right focus and has expressed a willingness to make climate action his ‘top priority'” (emphasis added)…
Similarly, yesterday’s New York Times piece on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s endorsement of Biden says it came after “extensive private conversations in which Mr. Biden signaled he would make fighting climate change a central cause of his administration.”…
Gore also said Biden “has asked him to ‘engage in an ongoing dialogue’ to ‘strengthen his climate platform considerably.'”
And don’t forget that Biden is also forming a task force on climate with Sanders.
https://www.axios.com/biden-climate-push-importance-2020-election-2d78e744-95f7-4a14-8958-0fc8b8fb3f35.html
14 Apr: Phys.org: Paris climate goals failure ‘could cost world $600 tn’
by Patrick Galey
Nations’ failure to fulfil the promises they made in the Paris climate agreement to make drastic emissions cuts could cost the global economy as much as $600 trillion this century, new analysis showed Tuesday…
Writing in the journal Nature Communications, an international team of climate experts simulated the costs of global cooperative action under a variety of scenarios…
With the US set to leave the Paris deal this year, the researchers also looked at the cost of countries failing even to live up to their current NDC pledges.
That loss ranged between $150 trillion and $790 trillion—up to 7.5 times current global GDP…
“We think that if every country or region can greatly enhance their actions for emission mitigation, it is possible to achieve the 1.5C,” said lead study author Biying Yu, from the Beijing Institute of Technology…
The study found that global upfront climate investment would need to be $18-113 trillion in order for the world to “break even” in its climate plan.
More than 90 percent of this should come from G20 nations, the research found…
NATURE LINK
https://phys.org/news/2020-04-paris-climate-goals-failure-world.html
14 Apr: Nature Communications: Self-preservation strategy for approaching global warming targets in the post-Paris Agreement era
Authors: Yi-Ming Wei, Rong Han, Ce Wang, Biying Yu, Qiao-Mei Liang, Xiao-Chen Yuan, Junjie Chang, Qingyu Zhao, Hua Liao, Baojun Tang, Jinyue Yan, Lijing Cheng & Zili Yang
Dear Dr. Mann … Moore and Gibbs have provided facts. Would you please be kind enough to debunk those facts. You’re a scientist, aren’t you? Leave the bloviating to the politicians. Thanks.
Did anyone notice he just confirmed his whole hypothesis (and I use that term extremely loosely) is purely political?
Nothing about his little tweet says anything about science. It is a political statement completely.
Typo in cartoon. ‘got all it so wrong’