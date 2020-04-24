Continued CO2 Emissions Will Impair Cognition

Rising CO2 causes more than a climate crisis—it may directly harm our ability to think
Monday, April 20, 2020
As the 21st century progresses, rising atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations will cause urban and indoor levels of the gas to increase, and that may significantly reduce our basic decision-making ability and complex strategic thinking, according to a new CU Boulder-led study. By the end of the century, people could be exposed to indoor CO2 levels up to 1400 parts per million—more than three times today’s outdoor levels and well beyond what humans have ever experienced.
“It’s amazing how high CO2 levels get in enclosed spaces,” said Kris Karnauskas, CIRES Fellow, associate professor at CU Boulder and lead author of the new study published today in the AGU journal GeoHealth. “It affects everybody—from little kids packed into classrooms to scientists, business people and decision makers to regular folks in their houses and apartments.”
Shelly Miller, professor in CU Boulder’s school of engineering and coauthor adds that “building ventilation typically modulates CO2 levels in buildings, but there are situations when there are too many people and not enough fresh air to dilute the CO2.” CO2 can also build up in poorly ventilated spaces over longer periods of time, such as overnight while sleeping in bedrooms, she said.
Put simply, when we breathe air with high CO2 levels, the CO2 levels in our blood rise, reducing the amount of oxygen that reaches our brains. Studies show that this can increase sleepiness and anxiety, and impair cognitive function.
We all know the feeling: Sit too long in a stuffy, crowded lecture hall or conference room and many of us begin to feel drowsy or dull. In general, CO2 concentrations are higher indoors than outdoors, the authors wrote. And outdoor CO2 in urban areas is higher than in pristine locations. The CO2 concentrations in buildings are a result of both the gas that is otherwise in equilibrium with the outdoors, and also the CO2 generated by building occupants as they exhale.
Atmospheric CO2 levels have been rising since the Industrial Revolution, reaching a 414 ppm peak at NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii in 2019. In the ongoing scenario in which people on Earth do not reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts outdoor CO2 levels could climb to 930 ppm by 2100. And urban areas typically have around 100 ppm CO2 higher than this background.
Karnauskas and his colleagues developed a comprehensive approach that considers predicted future outdoor CO2 concentrations and the impact of localized urban emissions, a model of the relationship between indoor and outdoor CO2 levels and the impact on human cognition. They found that if the outdoor CO2 concentrations do rise to 930 ppm, that would nudge the indoor concentrations to a harmful level of 1400 ppm.
“At this level, some studies have demonstrated compelling evidence for significant cognitive impairment,” said Anna Schapiro, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and a coauthor on the study. “Though the literature contains some conflicting findings and much more research is needed, it appears that high level cognitive domains like decision-making and planning are especially susceptible to increasing CO2 concentrations.”
In fact, at 1400 ppm, CO2 concentrations may cut our basic decision-making ability by 25 percent, and complex strategic thinking by around 50 percent, the authors found.
29 thoughts on “Continued CO2 Emissions Will Impair Cognition”
Submarines average 3-4 thousand ppm and can run over 10,000 ppm. If one loses half ones complex strategic thinking at 1,500 ppm, where does that leave the submariners?/
Underwater
LOL!
Yep, here we go again
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/10/17/claim-co2-makes-you-stupid-as-a-submariner-that-question/
“Data collected on nine nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 3,500 ppm with a range of 0-10,600 ppm”
Also, at the current/historical 2ppm per year it would take over 250 years to reach the level that they claim it will reach in 80 years.
Is that why our school kids are all stupid? Class rooms have anywhere between 800 and 1200 ppm of CO2 depending on the time of the day and how enclosed they are!
We’ll soon know. All the kids are at home sitting in front of their monitors doing schoolwork. Grandson got straight A’s.
Please explain why submariners are not endangered by much higher levels during their 3 months submerged. I have seen reports of nuclear submarine atmospheres as high as 8000 ppmv. During WW2, some submarines were forced by hunters to stay sumerged for so long that even matches wouldn’t light and doctors reckoned that the crew should have not survived that level of carbon-dioxide. Not only did they survive, but remained capable of operating their machinery. No computers those days.
Exhaled breath is typically 40000ppm to 50000ppm, more if you are working hard.
Breathing makes you dumb, as we all know.
“In fact, at 1400 ppm, CO2 concentrations may cut our basic decision-making ability by 25 percent, and complex strategic thinking by around 50 percent, the authors found.”
I would say 100% cognitive loss even at 400ppm for those clowns.
“Rising CO2 causes more than a climate crisis—it may directly harm our ability to think”
It already has, apparently.
I will add this study to my collection of such studies with thanks to wuwt
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
Too late, judging from some of the nonsense the climate alarmists come out with!
There could be something in this. To judge by the decline of intelligence in the Media, politics and the general population, the rising CO2 levels may be already having an effect.
Do these professors really live in this world in this world?
Adequate ventilation with extractor fans in summer and heat pumps in winter and there will never be a problem.
There was a saying when I was at school in the 1950s that some of these experts learn more and more about less and less and the then know everything about nothing .
Since then CO2 has appeared as the greatest supposed threat to mankind and any scientific paper written and published about CO2 is well funded even rubbish like this .
I remember eating out at a restaurant in Wellington many years ago with a group and we carried on close to midnight
The manager and staff were to polite to ask us to leave so they opened up all the windows and windy Wellington soon froze us on our way .
This is going to be a fun thread to read when it fills up some more. So far with only 7 comments, it’s made me smile and I can use a lot more of that. I’ll have to come back a couple more times.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
These studies also indicated that oxygen depletion in enclosed environments had more effect than increases in CO2. But that doesn’t make good headlines.
Oxygen depletion caused the Dyatlov event in Russia.
“CU Boulder” study about CO2? For sure this was a Coors Beer experiment that got off the tracks. Great comments above, RE Submarines.
This latest alarmist confection presumes already-high levels of cognitive ability. My experience over forty years of adulthood is that the vast majority of people, including those in the fields of climate-related earth studies in academe, are already embedded and chronically trapped in their own confirmation biased bubbles. Any marginal increases in indoor carbon dioxide can hardly make alarmists any more entrenched in their myopia.
The date on this post is wrong…surely it was published on April 1.
More utter piffle from so called researchers. Grab the grant money and make-up more ridiculous nonsense.
CO2’s makes plants grow and judging from this so called research by Kris Karnauskas, CIRES Fellow, associate professor at CU Boulder and lead author of the new study published today in the AGU journal, vegetable matter is in his brain.
Not all scientists agree!!!
A quote from:
https://co2coalition.org/2018/07/03/the-non-effect-of-elevated-atmospheric-co2-on-human-cognitive-performance-and-decision-making/
Put simply, open a window. Ignore the PPM numbers game.
To be a[n associate] professor these days requires an incredibly dim mind.
Put simply, it’s another load of complete, total and utter tosh.
It’s amazing how high CO2 levels get in enclosed spaces,”
It’s amazing how many enclosed spaces have windows and doors.
My chum used to drive a ‘bomber’ as they called them and still speaks four languages. Btw I think we should always speak of CO2 in molecules per ten thousand not ppm. So since 1850 CO2 has risen from just under three to just over four molecules per ten thousand AND HAS MELTED THE ARCTIC ICE CAP!
Hypoxia, the new atmospheric CO2 scare? Might work on those already affected by acute oligophrenia.
The question is, will the believer crowd notice.
930 ppm is 500 ppm higher than at present. At an annual increase of 2ppm, that is 250 years.
Consider that 1 year ago the global economy was thriving , as were most of the worlds inhabitants , everyone cheerful and optimistic , making plans for careers and holidays, and now there are millions of excess deaths, the economy of most nations has been wrecked and milions in Europe and US have lost jobs , businesses , possibly also their homes. Did any of us see that coming?
How can we be certain of what awaits us in the next 250 years. A rise in internal CO2 is likely to be the least of the world’s worries.
I suppose most of these nonsense papers were made up before the Wuhan apocalypse struck. There may be fewer of them in the future with universities closed or operating online. Difficult see how practical engineering and science lab- based teaching and experimenting can be done with just a server and laptop.
Some universities may never re- open . The well rated University of Manchester (UK) is missing £270 million pounds in the next financial year according to the BBC and other Russell group (ie top rated) universities are also in trouble. There may not be the funds for silly stuff when a country is bleeding out , financially.
Shocked to see that this doesn’t come to us via our EurekAlert! friends. “How can this be?”, I wondered. Is my EurekAlert! detector out of calibration?
It turns out that my EurekAlert! bs meter is still working just fine:
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uoca-cce042020.php
From:
https://inspectapedia.com/indoor_air_quality/Commercial-Airline-Carbon-Dioxide-Levels.php
Anyway, what does it matter?
The Greens top bras does not want to save mankind, only planet Earth – Earth likes the higher CO₂ level – so the CU Boulder-led study is just a substitute for studying something useful, which may demand way more diligence and intelligence (and a few DuckDuckGos).