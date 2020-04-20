Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #406

The Week That Was: 2020-04-18 (April 18, 2020)

Quote of the Week : “It is the mark of an educated man to look for precision in each class of things just so far as the nature of the subject admits.” – Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics [H/t Demetris Koutsoyiannis]

Number of the Week : 2 cents

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Limits of Models: In the midst of the lock-down of much of the U.S. public and the collapsing economy; some Americans are learning a few important lessons. One, the country is a republic with a written Constitution. As President Trump realized this week, that Constitution grants the Federal government limited powers, even during a health emergency. And two, numerical models are not infallible. Indeed, almost daily, Drs. Birx and Fauci repeat on television that: “this model is only as good as the data we put into it.” Speculation, scenarios or projections, may be interesting but must be supported by evidence fitting the issue. Unfortunately, all too frequently government policy has been based on models using inappropriate data.

For example, for several decades beginning in the 1970s, Federal government energy policy was based on the fear the country was about to run out of oil and natural gas based on Federal energy models. These models were based on easily recoverable reservoirs, subsurface pools, that were on shore, and ignored the vast offshore resources such as the Gulf of Mexico and the North Slope of Alaska, and vast difficult-to-release onshore resources, especially tight shale.

Similarly, the UN and some US government entities are promoting the fear that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are causing dangerous global warming by ignoring the vast evidence that greenhouse gases are not causing a dangerous warming of the atmosphere, where the greenhouse effect occurs.

As Drs. Birx and Fauci realize, solid, factually based data of high quality are needed to establish a model to make reasonable projections / forecasts. Inappropriate data should not be used. For example, at midnight GMT on April 18, worldometers reported that the death rate per million of population in the USA was 118, yet in China it was 3.

One has to be skeptical of any model projecting future deaths which was designed using the numbers from China. Correspondingly, one has to be skeptical of the dubious quality of the doctored surface data used in designing the climate models created by laboratories in the US and those largely used by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Contrary to what is often expressed in the press, models are a tool for understanding, not an answer. Models are not universal, although sometimes certain mathematical functions may apply to many uses. For example, experiments show that the radiative “forcing” due to increasing CO2 follows a smooth logarithmic function which describes the ever-decreasing influence of adding more dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Further, a model may describe well a certain issue or problem but may be unsuitable for forecasting or, especially, long term prediction.

Here, numerical weather models are an example. They usually make good forecasts a few days out and, occasionally, up to two weeks out. Predicting extreme weather events, a month out is the goal, but remains to be achieved. The mathematical concept of chaos creates problems. Using similar models to forecast one hundred years out is completely unrealistic. Indeed, climate models differ from weather models for that very reason.

Climate models assume that increasing amounts of CO2 will cause increasing radiative forcing, which in turn will cause the temperature to rise (by how much?), and in turn cause more (how much more?) water evaporation and therefore higher (how much higher?) greenhouse forcing from H2O. More heating should occur at the poles because the ratio of CO2 to atmospheric H2O is higher. Tack on a number of assumptions about vegetation, storms, albedo of the land (as opposed to that of clouds that are assumed not to change), and so forth, and the result is hundreds of scenarios from a handful of different models. The results are all over the map, with precious little contact with reality.

There is a mental process needed to create a realistic model to address an issue or problem. The steps below are not all inclusive, but are suggestions:

· Identify the problem, precisely

· Identify the best data, controlled experimental data preferred to observational data

· Design the model using the best data available

· Systematically test the model against the best data available

· Systematically test the model against other data

· Test the model for predictive capability

· Continue to test the model with changing data

Perhaps the biggest deficiency of climate modeling is the failure to use the best data available – atmospheric temperature trends.

These data clearly demonstrate that current atmospheric warming is not dangerous. Atmospheric temperature trends and additional greenhouse gases are issues that need constant attention, but not drastic regulation. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

******************

Examples of Modeling: There are several interesting examples of trying to develop a model for the Covid-19. Russian-American engineer Dmitry Orlov starts with describing the growth of bacteria in a petri-dish with food, agar. At first the bacteria will grow explosively, then slow down and eventually stop when all the agar is consumed. The growth rate is proportional to the number of bacteria present, but also to the amount of agar not covered by bacteria. The growth pattern can be described as a logistic function, which can be used to describe pandemics. However, Orlov cautions:

“Mathematical models can be arbitrarily complicated and, as an immediate consequence, arbitrarily wrong. It is possible to fit a polynomial to just about any data just by adding enough terms to it, but the predictive value of such an exercise is pretty much nil. The logistic model is simple. It uses just three parameters: midpoint, maximum and growth rate. And it models real, physical phenomena that are ubiquitous in nature: exponential growth and exponential [logarithmic] saturation.” Boldface added

After adjusting for the highly questionable data from China, Orlov estimates (guesses) when the midpoint of the pandemic will be reached. Probably, this cannot be established until after the worst is over and it depends on the success of the efforts to control exposure. Another issue is the upper bound – the number of new deaths. Again, this will not be known until after the worst is over.

For a different model, on his blog, ScienceBits, Physics professor Nir Shaviv, an advocate of Svensmark’s cosmic ray hypothesis is posting a series modeling COVID-19, with a time variable infection rate. He recognizes the importance of time, which is frequently forgotten by those making forecasts using models.

For example, those predicting Florida will soon drown use graphics showing much of Florida was once flooded. During the last interglacial, about 120,000 years ago, much of Florida was covered by oceans. Limestone about 120,000 years old has been mined well above today’s sea level. So, one can “predict” that if the present warm period continues, much of Florida will be submerged. The issue is when – 1,000 years from now, 10,000, or 100,000? See links under Science, Policy, and Evidence, and Models v. Observations.

******************

Examples of Erroneous Modeling: On his blog, The Pipeline, Tom Finnerty has an interview with Ross McKitrick , who with Steve McIntyre demolished the infamous “Hockey-stick” developed by Michael Mann, et al., and featured in the Third Assessment Report of the IPCC (AR-3, 2001). McIntyre tried to replicate the hockey-stick and found significant errors. Of course, the IPCC and its followers ignore the publications of McIntyre and McKitrick . McKitrick states:

“I think there are going to be some reckonings, especially for the climate modelling industry. They’ve got some big failures to deal with. And that wouldn’t be a problem if people understood that models of any kind, including climate models, are really study tools. They’re ways of trying to understand the system, because the system is too complicated to figure out, so you build a simplified climate model of it and you try to figure out how that works and you hope that you learn something. But when it’s set up as, this is a forecasting tool that we can make precise calculations with and base policy decisions on, then we’re entitled to ask ‘Well, how good of a forecasting tool is this?’ And they don’t work very well for that.” Boldface added

Finnerty concludes the report with:

“Predictive models are comforting, because they make us feel like we know what is going to happen, and we can act accordingly. But sometimes the real world, in all of its messy unpredictability, intrudes. Here’s hoping that our adventure with the WuFlu teaches us to be a little more cautious about throwing everything away on an incomplete data set.”

***

In a review of “Radical Uncertainty: Decision-Making Beyond the Numbers” by economist John Kay and former head of the Bank of England Mervyn King, journalist Joseph Sternberg states:

“We’re in the grip of a global pandemic that we don’t understand and must make immediate choices that balance the demands of our health against the needs of our economy.

“The main advice to emerge from this book is: Don’t ask an economist. Economics has claimed for itself the right to address health policy and many other issues outside its usual orbits. ‘Radical Uncertainty’ reminds us how inappropriate that is. Chemists, plumbers and doctors identify problems within their subject areas, then develop tools with which to solve them. Economists appear unbidden on any doorstep they please with a box of mostly useless tools in search of problems.

“Their field, they note, is dominated by probabilistic methods. Politicians and their advisers assess risks with the aid of statistical tools derived from games of chance, in the hope that scientifically quantifying risk will allow them to make intelligent trade-offs about the future. “For more than half a century a single approach to rational choice under uncertainty has dominated economics,’ the authors write. ‘Agents optimize, subject to defined constraints. They list possible courses of action, define the consequences of the various alternatives, and evaluate these consequences. Then they select the best available option.’

“There’s a place for those tools, but economics habitually overreaches. Modern economists assume that whatever outcome their models predict must be axiomatically rational. When human beings fail to act according to these predictions, it is taken as a failure of the people, not the model.

“This insulting assumption, Messrs. Kay and King point out, is at the heart of microeconomics’ behavioral turn and the proliferation of “nudge” quackery in policy-making circles. The same tic enters macroeconomics as an appeal to exogenous shifts or shocks to explain economic crises the models didn’t see coming or about which economists simply have chosen not to fret.”

After stating life is not a game of chance, the reviewer discusses that often difficult decisions need those who can assess decisions that are politically tolerable, not mathematically determined, for there is no optimal solution. Then the reviewer concludes with:

“If you’re radically uncertain about what to do, doing nothing is often the best option.

“‘Corporate-strategy documents, they note, are designed to lend a false air of probabilistic precision to what is at best a guess about the market. Economists measure the economic impact of public-works projects by feeding invented numbers into faulty models, deriving outputs that enter the public realm with an undeserved aura of certainty.’

See links under Model Issues and Article # 1

******************

Epistemic Trespassing: Some “orthodox” climate scientists attempt to discredit other scientists who work in climate studies. Comments by Will Happer and Freeman Dyson were dismissed because “they are not climate scientists” even though they understand quantum theory, which is needed to understand the greenhouse effect: how certain molecules in the atmosphere can slow the loss of energy from the earth’s surface. McIntyre and McKitrick were dismissed because “they are not climate scientists,” though they showed that the statistical techniques accepted by the IPCC gave misleading results.

On her blog, Climate Etc., Judith Curry brings up another trick – Epistemic Trespassing

“Epistemic trespassers are thinkers who have competence or expertise to make good judgments in one field but move to another field where they lack competence—and pass judgment, nevertheless. We should doubt that trespassers are reliable judges in fields where they are outsiders.’ In other words, stay in your lane.”

After being informed of this, McIntyre responded

“Any discipline, such as Mannian/PAGES2K temperature reconstructions, which bases its results on ex post screening on industrial scale, necessarily produces dross on an industrial scale and is not actual ‘expertise.’ Shouldn’t be contentious.”

See links under Seeking a Common Ground.

******************

Humidity: The 1979 Charney Report speculated a major increase in water vapor from a CO2-caused warming, would greatly amplifying the modest warming CO2 would cause. This significant water vapor amplification has not been found, and most global climate models, because they still contain this assumption, overestimate atmospheric warming by 2.5 to 3 times. After reviewing a paper by Demetris Koutsoyiannis published in Hydrology and Earth System Science, Paul Robeson wrote:

“He [Koutsoyiannis] finds that while there are fluctuations on short- and long-term time scales, humidity is only increasing by about one-third the rate predicted in climate models, and overall hydrological intensity is going down, not up.”

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

******************

Greatly Improving Air: There is great distortion regarding the improving health effects from decreasing economic activity. Photos taken over polluted areas of China are asserted as global improvements, but they are not. The issue is regional conditions. Today, thanks to pollution control devises, the US has extremely clean air by historical standards, perhaps, the cleanest air since Europeans arrived in great numbers with their “miracle” tool, the axe. A web site on NASA (as different from NASA-GISS) states:

“When we talk about ‘air pollution,’ we’re referring to chemicals or particles in the atmosphere that are known to have negative health effects on humans. The Clean Air Act of 1970 established legislation that requires the tracking of six of those pollutants — nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, particulate matter (microscopic specks of solid or liquid material in the air), sulfur dioxide, and lead. Satellite instruments are measuring all of these except lead.”

“’We’ve been able to show that since 2004, NO2 levels have dropped as much as 50% depending on what metropolitan area we’re talking about. In fact, the air in the United States is now the cleanest it has been in the modern industrial era,’ Haynes said.”

It should be noted that the satellites measuring visible pollution cannot see through clouds. See links under Measurement Issues – Atmosphere.

******************

How Much? For years, TWTW traced the US spending on climate science using reports by the GAO and the Congressional Research Service, then estimates from the White House. These reports stopped during the Obama Administration. Using realistic estimates of US subsidies for wind and solar, TWTW had estimated the spending exceeded the total spending on the entire Apollo Project ($200 billion). The spending has continued to increase, but the estimates are not well substantiated. On his blog, Tom Finnerty presents more recent estimates, in part based on a 2018 report by Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation. See links under Funding Issues.

**********************

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Science: Is the Sun Rising?

Who Will Win The World’s Biggest Scientific Experiment In History?

By Staff, GWPF, Apr 8, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/who-will-win-the-worlds-biggest-scientific-experiment-in-history/

Link to report: The Next Solar Cycle: And why it matters for climate

By David Whitehouse, GWPF, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/04/SolarCycle25.pdf

[SEPP Comment: It might take several solar cycles before a clear answer is obtained. As Richard Lindzen may state: it is not a controlled experiment, but a set of observations.]

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

And your children’s children

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/and-your-childrens-children/

Challenging the Orthodoxy – S. Fred Singer

Dr. Fred Singer — Loss of a Great Scientist and Inspirational Friend

By Larry Bell, Newsmax, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.newsmax.com/larrybell/satellite-temperature-recordings/2020/04/13/id/962543/

My Long Goodbye to S. Fred Singer

By Marc Sheppard, American Thinker, Apr 11, 2020

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/my_long_goodbye_to_s_fred_singer.html

An obituary for The New York Times

By Michael Widlanski, American Thinker, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/an_obituary_for_the_new_york_times.html#.XpiHNZHFU-0.email

Fred Singer: 1924-2020

By Lubos Motl, The Reference Frame, Apr 12, 2020

https://motls.blogspot.com/2020/04/fred-singer-1924-2020.html

S. Fred Singer, a Leading Climate Change Contrarian, Dies at 95

Derided as a “Merchant of Doubt,” he spent decades trying to refute the evidence of global warming and other environmental risks.

By John Schwartz, NYT, Apr 11, 2020

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/11/climate/s-fred-singer-dead.html

[SEPP Comment: Still seeking evidence that Singer took money from tobacco, chemical, and oil companies! Or, why bother with evidence when accusations work?]

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/publications/SeaLevelRiseCCRII.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

COVID19 models – a lesson for those who trust climate scientists

By Staff, ICECAP, Apr 15, 2020

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/covid19_models_a_lesson_for_those_who_trust_climate_scientists/

Climate Models and COVID-19 Models

By Norman Rogers, American Thinker, Apr 15, 2020

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/climate_models_and_covid19_models.html

Complicated models are always full of escape hatches that can explain away any failure. Climate models still enjoy support in spite of 30 years of failure. The failures are alleged to be due to things like chaotic variation or data that has to be adjusted because it does not agree with the model. COVID-19 models are new but have had notable failures. For example, the IMHE model predicted up to two million deaths but has been repeatedly adjusted and now is down to 60,000 deaths. Usually it is claimed that the model is not wrong, but deaths are lower because the American people have been good boys and girls.

German Climate Researcher, Geologist: “What Climate Scientists Could Learn From Virologists”

By Dr. Sebastian Lüning, Die kalte Sonne (Text translated, edited by P Gosselin), No Tricks Zone, Apr 12, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/12/german-climate-researcher-geologist-what-climate-scientists-can-learn-from-virologists/

“Corona shows the stark attitude differences between the sciences of climate and virology. While one arrogantly claims to monopolize the truth, the other acknowledges the great uncertainties.”

[SEPP Comment: The important issue is not that the models have failed, but why? How can we improve them? Until the modelers admit failure, they will not improve them.]]

Why Climate Models Are Less Accurate Than You Think

By Anthony Watts, The Epoch Times, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-climate-models-are-less-accurate-than-you-think_3309970.html?ref=brief_Opinions&utm_source=Epoch+Times+Newsletters&utm_campaign=885d2f450f-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_13_10_45&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_4fba358ecf-885d2f450f-242869326

Link to paper: Ill-sooted models,

By Baird Langenbrunner, Nature, Climate Change, Mar 31, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-020-0749-5

Eco-Reality Strikes Back: Earth Day at 50

By Steve Milloy, Junk Science, April 2020

https://junkscience.com/2020/04/eco-reality-strikes-back-earth-day-at-50/

The ‘Hydro-illogical cycle’

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/the-hydro-illogical-cycle/

Revisiting global hydrological cycle: Is it intensifying?

By Demetris Koutsoyiannis, Hydrology and Earth System Science , March 20, 2020

https://www.hydrol-earth-syst-sci-discuss.net/hess-2020-120/hess-2020-120.pdf

Defending the Orthodoxy

U.S. conservatives who detest climate models add a new target: coronavirus models

By Scott Waldman, E&E News, Via AAAS Science, Apr 15, 2020

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/us-conservatives-who-detest-climate-models-add-new-target-coronavirus-models

More Than 400 News Outlets Partner With A Project Seeking Media To Beef Up Climate Coverage Amid Pandemic

By Chris White, Daily Caller, Apr 16, 2020

https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/16/coronavirus-climate-news-coverage-columbia-journalism-review/

Climate disasters increase risks of armed conflicts: New evidence

By Staff Writers, Potsdam, Germany (SPX), Apr 03, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Climate_disasters_increase_risks_of_armed_conflicts_New_evidence_999.html

Link to paper: Multi-method evidence for when and how climate-related disasters contribute to armed conflict risk

By Tobias Ide, et al., Global Environmental Change, May 2020

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378019307307?via%3Dihub

From the introduction in the article: “With ongoing climate change, extreme weather events will increase in frequency and intensity (IPCC, 2018). Together with economic and population growth, including in exposed areas, the risks posed by climate-related disasters (herein after disasters) like droughts, floods, landslides, heat waves and storms will rise in the future.”

[SEPP Comment: Until the pandemic hit, humanity was enjoying the most prosperous time in its existence!]

NHS Fighting Imaginary Bogeymen In 2080

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 13, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/13/nhs-fighting-imaginary-bogeymen-in-208o/

Link to handbook: Sustaining a Healthy Future: Taking Action on Climate Change – Special Focus on the NHS

By Staff, Faculty of Public Health, UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, 2017

The link to the 2017 handbook stated: “Page not found: The page you requested cannot be found, it may have been deleted or moved.” Apr 17, 2020.

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Scientists Find A CO2 Impact On Ocean Heat Content Changes Amounts To 0.049% At Most

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Apr 16, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/16/scientists-find-a-co2-impact-on-ocean-heat-content-changes-amounts-to-0-049-at-most/

Link to paper: The Response of the Ocean Thermal Skin Layer to Variations in Incident Infrared Radiation

By Elizabeth Wong, Peter Minnett, JGR Oceans, Mar 23, 2018

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2017JC013351

Have We Won?

By Geoff Chambers, Climate Scepticism, Apr 10, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://cliscep.com/2020/04/10/have-we-won/

Sea-riously

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/sea-riously/

“His complaint is not abstract. He was himself a reviewer last time around, for the AR5 report. And he complained about the sea-level data getting a thorough massage. Specifically, there’s a habit of adding in a 0.3mm/year “adjustment” to make the oceans rise faster than they are. And it matters because the resulting 1.7mm/y rise over the 20th century is the basis of some of the current campfire stories about cities washing away and 0.3 is a big chunk of 1.7.”

Why Bushfires Are Getting Worse

By Mark Poynter, Quadrant, Apr 17, 2020

https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2020/04/why-bushfires-are-getting-worse/

“Recent research in Mediterranean countries refers to this phenomenon as the “fire-fighting trap” because nowhere in the world has increasing the numbers of fire-fighting aircraft ever reduced the incidence and extent of large forest fires.”

[SEPP Comment: Is aerial water-bombing impressive, but ineffective?]

What Would We Do Without Experts?

By Steven Hayward, Power Line, Apr 12, 2020

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/what-would-we-do-without-experts-3.php

After Paris!

Paris climate goals failure ‘could cost world $600 tn’

By Patrick Galey, Paris (AFP), April 14, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Paris_climate_goals_failure_could_cost_world_600_tn_999.html

Link to paper that maybe the one referenced: Self-preservation strategy for approaching global warming targets in the post-Paris Agreement era

By YiMing Wei, et al. Nature, Communications, Apr 14, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-15453-z

[SEPP Comment: Calculating with great precision what we do not understand?]

Japan minister: Paris accord under threat if coronavirus trumps climate change

By Kiyoshi Takenaka, Ritsuko Shimizu, Reuters, Apr 13, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-japan/japan-minister-paris-accord-under-threat-if-coronavirus-trumps-climate-change-idUSKCN21V13T

Coronavirus: COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow postponed for a year

Sky News understands that the budget for the event is £350 million – of which around half had been committed to venues.

By Tamara Cohen and Aubrey Allegretta, Sky News, Apr 1, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-cop26-climate-change-summit-postponed-for-a-year-says-finland-11967099

Can the world’s most influential climate report carry on?

For the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, COVID-19 has forced a new way of doing business.

By Jeff Tollefson, Nature, Apr 7, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01047-8?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

Change in US Administrations

Trump’s New CAFE Rule: Better than Obama, Still Too Much

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Apr 16, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/cafe-standards-auto-bailout/cafe-rule-better-too-much/

Trump’s Vehicle Emission Rules Will Save Americans’ Lives and Money

By Jason Isaac, Real Clear Energy, April 14, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/04/14/trumps_vehicle_emission_rules_will_save_americans_lives_and_money_489016.html

Social Benefits of Carbon Dioxide

Rising CO2 levels GREENING the Earth: NASA

By Geoff, The Australian Climate Sceptics Blog, Apr 18, 2020

http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2020/04/rising-co2-levels-greening-earth-nasa.html

Video

Problems in the Orthodoxy

‘Eco-fascism’ Troubles Climate Alarmists

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, April 14, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/climate-hate-speech/eco-fascism-troubles-climate-alarmists/

Seeking a Common Ground

Correcting Recent U.S. Weekly Death Statistics for Incomplete Reporting

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Apr 6, 2020

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/04/correcting-recent-u-s-weekly-death-statistics-for-incomplete-reporting/

[SEPP Comment: Lags in reporting deaths influence data.]

In favor of epistemic trespassing

By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Apr 14, 2020

https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/14/in-favor-of-epistemic-trespassing/

Time To Get Serious — Or Time To Go Completely Crazy?

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Apr 14, 2020

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-4-14-time-to-get-serious-or-time-to-go-completely-crazy

How to re-open the country and control COVID-19 #coronavirus

By Leo Goldstein, WUWT, Apr 15, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/15/how-to-re-open-the-country-and-control-covid-19-coronavirus/

“’If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it’ is applicable here.”

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Data we ought to know and don’t know about the Chinese virus #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley, WUWT, Apr 17, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/17/data-we-ought-to-know-and-dont-know-about-the-chinese-virus/

America Can’t Afford to Wait on Projections, Models

By Larry Bell, Newsmax, Apr 15, 2020

https://www.newsmax.com/larrybell/coronavirus-gcm-fauci-covid/2020/04/15/id/962946/

An epidemic of doomsday forecasts

Worst-case scenario thinking has clouded political judgement for decades.

By James Woudhuysen, Spiked, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/13/an-epidemic-of-doomsday-forecasts/

“Yet a much more powerful thread runs through every previous pandemic panic. Vision-free politicians defer to forecasters whose models are opaque, whose assumptions are often left unstated, and whose conclusions provide their makers and newspapers with a definitive-sounding, headline-grabbing pessimism to sell. Politicians pay lip service to these forecasts because they don’t know what to believe in anymore.”

An Open Letter to Governor Waltz [Minnesota]

By Scott Johnson, Power Line, Apr 17, 2020

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/an-open-letter-to-governor-walz.php

“For the time being, we will overlook your error in accepting at face value a model which, by its authors’ own statements, was based on information which was too limited to create accurate scenarios and should not have been relied upon. At some point, you will have to explain why you used the most extreme numbers produced by that model to justify your actions, numbers that were never credible and that have since been revised downward by half or more.”

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Ocean Acidification Impacts on Bacterial Biofilm Communities

Kerfahi, D., Harvey, B.P., Agostini, S., Kon, K., Huang, R., Adams, J.M. and Hall-Spencer, J.M. 2020. Responses of intertidal bacterial biofilm communities to increasing pCO2. Marine Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1007/s10126-020-09958-3 . Apr 17, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/apr/a8.php

Micronutrient Availability in a Rice Paddy Field Exposed to Elevated CO2

Li, C., Zhu, J., Zeng, Q. and Liu, G. 2020. Changes in microelement availability in a paddy field exposed to long-term atmospheric CO2 enrichment. Journal of Soils and Sediments https://doi.org/10.1007/s11368-020-02601-7 . Apr 15, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/apr/a7.php

FACE Technology Under-predicts the Future Response of Plants to Elevated CO2

Allen, L.H., Kimball, B.A., Bunce, J.A., Yoshimoto, M., Harazono, Y., Baker, J.T., Boote, K.J. and White, J.W. 2020. Fluctuations of CO2 in Free-Air CO2 Enrichment (FACE) depress plant photosynthesis, growth, and yield. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology 284: 107899. Apr 14, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/apr/a6.php

Effects of CO2 and Precipitation Amount on a C3 Grass

Wang, H., Zhou, G., Jiang, Y., Shi, Y. and Xu, Z. 2019. Effects of elevated CO2 on Stipa baicalensis photosynthesis depend on precipitation and growth phase. Ecological Research 34: 790-801. Apr 10, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/apr/a5.php

Models v. Observations

A Simple Model of the Coronavirus Pandemic

By Dmitry Orlov, Club Orlov Blog, Apr 15, 2020 [H/t Mark Liebe]

http://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2020/04/a-simple-model-of-coronavirus-pandemic.html

Modeling the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic – 4. Modeling with at time variable infection rate.

By Nir Shaviv, Science Bits, Apr 17, 2020

http://www.sciencebits.com/corona-time-varying

Model Issues

There’s Something About Models…

By Tom Finnerty , The Pipeline, Apr 9, 2020

https://the-pipeline.org/something-about-models/

Israeli Professor Shows Virus Follows Fixed Pattern

By Marina Medvin, Townhall, Apr 15, 2020

https://townhall.com/columnists/marinamedvin/2020/04/15/israeli-professor-shows-virus-follows-fixed-pattern-n2566915

But what about Italy and their staggering 12% mortality rate? “The health system in Italy has its own problems. It has nothing to do with coronavirus. In 2017 it also collapsed because of the flu,”

[SEPP Comment: The all-too-common explanation why X does not obey the model: there is something else wrong!]

Measurement Issues — Surface

While NASA Alters/Warms Greece Temperature Data, Cold And Unusual Snow Keep Coming Anyway!

By Kirye and Pierre Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 10, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/10/while-nasa-alters-warms-greece-temperature-data-cold-and-unusual-snow-keep-coming-anyway/

1919 or 2019: Really Flat Place Edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/1919-or-2019-really-flat-place-edition/

[SEPP Comment: Changing prairies?]

Jan Esper receives ERC Advanced Grant to improve climate reconstructions from tree rings

EU funding for the collection of a new tree ring network covering the Northern Hemisphere and the development of tree ring growth and density models

Press Release, Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz, Apr 14, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/jgum-jer041420.php

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

CO2 Reaches Record High 418 PPM

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Apr 10, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/co2-reaches-record-high-418-ppm/

“There is no indication humans have the ability to control atmospheric CO2 via political decisions.”

How NASA is Helping the World Breathe More Easily

By Esprit Smith, NASA, Apr 14, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/how-nasa-is-helping-the-world-breathe-more-easily

March 2020 CO2 Levels at Mauna Loa Show No Obvious Effect from Global Economic Downturn

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, April 7th, 2020

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/04/march-2020-co2-levels-at-mauna-loa-show-no-obvious-effect-from-global-economic-downturn/

See link immediately below.

Analysis: Coronavirus set to cause largest ever annual fall in CO2 emissions

By Simon Evans, Carbon Brief, Apr 9, 2020

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-coronavirus-set-to-cause-largest-ever-annual-fall-in-co2-emissions?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

“Based only on the historical relationship between GDP and CO2, this would translate into a near-10% cut in CO2 emissions in 2020 – a fall of more than 3,600MtCO2 – which is more than double the 1,600MtCO2 figure from Carbon Brief’s bottom-up analysis.”

See link immediately above.

Changing Weather

New Paper: 2019 Floods “Nothing Out Of The Ordinary”

Press Release, GWPF, Apr16, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/new-paper-2019-floods-nothing-out-of-the-ordinary/

Link to report: The UK’s Weather in 2019: More of the same, again

By Paul Homewood, GWPF, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/04/UKClimate2020.pdf

Snowiest Winter Ever In Boulder

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Apr 17, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/snowiest-winter-ever-in-boulder/

As of 6:40 am, Apr 17, 145.9 inches (12.2 feet, 3.7 m) had fallen, includes a photo of Heller’s rooftop solar panel.

Changing Climate

Hottest Year Ever, Medieval Edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/hottest-year-ever-medieval-edition/

Link to paper: Eastern Mediterranean summer temperatures since 730 CE from Mt.

Smolikas tree‑ring densities

By Jan Esper, et al. Climate Dynamics, Nov 23, 2019

https://www.blogs.uni-mainz.de/fb09climatology/files/2019/12/Esper_2019_CD.pdf

Changing Seas

Causes of the Rapid Warming of the North Atlantic Ocean in the Mid-1990s

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 9, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/09/causes-of-the-rapid-warming-of-the-north-atlantic-ocean-in-the-mid-1990s/

Link to 30-year trends by month: Arctic Sea Ice Extent

By Staff, Danish Meteorological Institute, Accessed Apr 11, 2020

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover_30y.uk.php

Link to article: Causes of the Rapid Warming of the North Atlantic Ocean in the Mid-1990s

By Jon Robson and Rowan Sutton, AMS, June 29 2012

https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/JCLI-D-11-00443.1

“The Robson study fits in with an earlier one from NASA in 2007, which linked climatic changes in the Arctic to the Arctic Oscillation:

“The Arctic Oscillation is closely linked to the NAO, and is said to be “negative” when high pressure dominates the pole:

“The exact mechanisms are complex and still not well understood by scientists. But both of these studies point to natural, decadal atmospheric changes as being responsible for Arctic sea ice trends since the 1990s, which include the self evident stabilisation of sea ice extent since 2007.”

El Nino & Arctic Warming In the 1930s

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 4, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/04/el-nino-arctic-warming-in-the-1930s/

“Whether the AMO supplemented the effect of super El Ninos, or whether in fact the two oceanic phenomena are interconnected remains to be seen.”

A new method for correcting systematic errors in ocean subsurface data

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, Apr 18, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/16/a-new-method-for-correcting-systematic-errors-in-ocean-subsurface-data/

Link to paper: Correction for systematic errors in the global data set of temperature profiles from mechanical bathythermographs

By Gouretski & Cheng, International Center for Climate and Environmental Science, Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, AMS, Apr 3, 2020

https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/JTECH-D-19-0205.1

Coral Catastrophes Imagined

By Jenifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Apr 10, 2020

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2020/04/coral-catastrophes-imagined/

Falling Sea Levels, a Rainbow and a Full Moon

By Jenifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Apr 8, 2020

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2020/04/falling-falling-sea-levels-and-a-full-moon/

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Highest Svalbard sea ice since 1988 with Bear Island in the south surrounded

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Apr 8, 2020

https://polarbearscience.com/2020/04/08/highest-svalbard-sea-ice-since-1988-with-bear-island-in-the-south-surrounded/

Melting Glaciers Uncover Medieval Artefacts In Norway

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 16, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/16/melting-glaciers-uncover-medieval-artefacts-in-norway/

[SEPP Comment: Discovering a warm period HH Lamb wrote about 38 years ago.]

A New 1796-2013 Greenland Reconstruction Shows It Was Warmer In The 1920s-1940s – And No Hockey Sticks

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Apr 6, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/06/a-new-1796-2013-greenland-reconstruction-shows-it-was-warmer-in-the-1920s-1940s-and-no-hockey-sticks/

Link to paper: Sea Surface Temperature Variability on the SE‐Greenland Shelf (1796–2013 CE) and Its Influence on Thrym Glacier in Nørre Skjoldungesund

By David J. Wangner, et al., Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology, Dec 5, 2019

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019PA003692

Breaking bad news

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/breaking-bad-news/

[SEPP Comment: The chinstrap penguin, another canary in the coal mine?]

Changing Earth

Timing of Earth’s biggest earthquakes follows a ‘devil’s staircase’ pattern

By Brooks Hays, Washington DC (UPI), Apr 14, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Timing_of_Earths_biggest_earthquakes_follows_a_devils_staircase_pattern_999.html

“Instead, scientists found global earthquake sequences tend to occur in clusters — outbursts of seismic events separated by long but irregular intervals of silence.”

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Agro-Ecology Financiers: Promoting Poverty, Malnutrition, and Death (Part 2)

By Paul Driessen, Master Resource, Apr 8, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/driessen-paul/financiers-poverty-malnutrition-death-2%ef%bb%bf/

Un-Science or Non-Science?

Claims of Southwestern USA ‘Megadrought’ Are All Wet

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Apr 18, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/18/claims-of-southwestern-usa-megadrought-are-all-wet/

See link immediately below.

Climate-driven megadrought is emerging in western US, says study

Warming may be triggering era worse than any in recorded history [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

A new study says a megadrought worse than anything known from recorded history is very likely in progress in the western United States and northern Mexico, and warming climate is playing a key role.

Press release, Earth Institute at Columbia University, Via Science Daily, Apr 16, 2020

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416151750.htm

Link to paper: Large contribution from anthropogenic warming to an emerging North American megadrought

By A. Park Williams, AAAS Science, Apr 17, 2020

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6488/314

[SEPP Comment: Following the wettest century over the 1200-year study period, we have a dry 19 years. Therefore, we are in a megadrought caused by human CO2 emissions? More non-science from AAAS Science Mag. and Columbia U.]

Bornean Treeshrews Can Take the Heat

Press Release, University of Chicago, Via GWPF, Apr 17, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/bornean-treeshrews-can-take-the-heat/

Link to paper: Small Tropical Mammals Can Take the Heat: High Upper Limits of Thermoneutrality in a Bornean Treeshrew

By Anna Thonis, et al. Physiological and Biochemical Zoology. Mar 20, 2020

https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/708467

Lowering Standards

Confidence In Media Plummets

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 15, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/15/confidence-in-media-plummets/

“As for the press, many now realise that newspapers are more interested in hysterical headlines than facts, and that most reporters no longer seem to have the skills required of proper journalism, to check facts, investigate and never trust what you have been told. Instead, far too many journalists have never had the proper grounding needed to do their job properly, and are too eager to cut and paste whatever fits their world view.

Matt McGrath Makes A Fool Of Himself–Part 94

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 15, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/15/matt-mcgrath-makes-a-fool-of-himself-part-94/

“Climate Tales: Episode 94 – The BBC Discovers Weather”

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Coronavirus doubters follow climate denial playbook

Whether denying coronavirus or climate change, many deploy the same unfounded strategies and messages.

By Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Apr 14, 2020

https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/2020/04/coronavirus-doubters-follow-climate-denial-playbook/

[SEPP Comment: Written by a co-author of a 97% survey, which, after the fact, threw out data, and ranked some CO2-caused global skeptics as supporters of alarm – the conclusions desired.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Precipitation will be essential for plants to counteract global warming

New study first to demonstrate that the balance between soil water and energy input into an ecosystem determines whether its plant growth is limited by precipitation or by temperature

Press Release, Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science, Apr 13, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/cuso-pwb041020.php

Link to paper: Large and projected strengthening moisture limitation on end-of-season photosynthesis

By Yao Zhang, et al., PNAS, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/08/1914436117

“Considering the predicted warming and soil drying over most of the land surface by Earth system models, water availability is expected to become increasingly important as a limiting factor for late-season photosynthesis and carbon uptake.”

[SEPP Comment: If models that greatly exaggerate the warming of the atmosphere are correct, then…]

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Deep emissions cuts this decade could prevent ‘abrupt ecological collapse’

By Daisy Dunne, Carbon Brief, Apr 8, 2020

https://www.carbonbrief.org/deep-emissions-cuts-this-decade-could-prevent-abrupt-ecological-collapse?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

Link to article: The projected timing of abrupt ecological disruption from climate change

By Christopher H. Trisos, Cory Merow & Alex L. Pigot, Nature, Apr 8, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2189-9

From the abstract: “However, our understanding of when and how abruptly this climate-driven disruption of biodiversity will occur is limited because biodiversity forecasts typically focus on individual snapshots of the future. Here we use annual projections (from 1850 to 2100) of temperature and precipitation across the ranges of more than 30,000 marine and terrestrial species to estimate the timing of their exposure to potentially dangerous climate conditions. We project that future disruption of ecological assemblages as a result of climate change will be abrupt, because within any given ecological assemblage the exposure of most species to climate conditions beyond their realized niche limits occurs almost simultaneously.” Boldface added.

Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?

By Stéphane Orjollet, Paris (AFP), April 8, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Is_this_the_end_of_civilisation_as_we_know_it_999.html

The Conversation: “Sorry to disappoint climate deniers, but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent”

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Apr 6, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/06/the-conversation-sorry-to-disappoint-climate-deniers-but-coronavirus-makes-the-low-carbon-transition-more-urgent/

Link to article: Sorry to disappoint climate deniers, but coronavirus makes the low-carbon transition more urgent

By John Hewson, The Conversation, Apr 5, 2020

https://theconversation.com/sorry-to-disappoint-climate-deniers-but-coronavirus-makes-the-low-carbon-transition-more-urgent-135419

Disclosure statement: John Hewson was federal leader of the Liberal Party from 1990 to 1994. John has financial interests in thermal storage. He chairs the Business Council for Sustainable Development, BioEnergy Australia and Commission for the Human Future. John is also patron of the Smart Energy Council.

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

NASA fights campaign to remove 97% climate-change claim as ‘consensus’ challenged

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, Apr 14, 2020

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/14/nasa-fights-free-market-groups-campaign-remove-97-/?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=f8c8fa3c47-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_15_03_17&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-f8c8fa3c47-20157985&mc_cid=f8c8fa3c47&mc_eid=a4f47ad7e7

[SEPP Comment: NASA is so politicized that it doesn’t know how to read a poll. 97% of whom? In the poll published by EOS, over 3000 geo-scientists responded. The pollsters ignored over 97% of the respondents and published their findings on categories established after the fact by the pollsters. George Gallup tried valiantly to eliminate this erroneous procedure.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

Climate Intelligence Foundation to Poynter Institute: Debate Climate Science, Don’t Insult

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/debate-issues/climate-intelligence-vs-poynter/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

It’s a wonder the planet survived this long

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/its-a-wonder-the-planet-survived-this-long/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

This Crisis Exposes The Hollow Fantasies Of Greta And Extinction Rebellion

By Tim Worsall, CapX, Apr 15, 2020

https://capx.co/the-crisis-exposes-the-hollow-fantasies-of-greta-and-extinction-rebellion/

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Businesses Critical of Costly Climate Bill Finally Get to Weigh In

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, Apr 16, 2020

https://cei.org/blog/businesses-critical-costly-climate-bill-finally-get-weigh

“The American Manufacturing and Innovation (AIM) Act (S. 2754) would limit the production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the class of chemicals used as refrigerants in most air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, as well as for other purposes. It would do so on the grounds that HFCs contribute to climate change.”

Questioning European Green

Almost half of UK’s carbon footprint down to ‘invisible’ emissions abroad

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 17, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/17/almost-half-of-uks-carbon-footprint-down-to-invisible-emissions-abroad/

“But at least exercises like these expose the lie that we can get to Net Zero by installing lots of lovely renewable energy, drive electric cars and plant a few trees.

“The harsh reality is that we as a country will have to cut back and do without most of the things we take for granted in our lives now.”

France Faces Climate Shutdown As Green Soviets Demand Ban On Cars, Hypermarkets & 5G

By Staff, The Times, Via GWPF, Apr 14, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/france-faces-climate-lockdown-as-green-soviets-demand-ban-on-cars-hypermarkets-5g/

Macron’s Climate Panel–What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 15, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/04/15/macrons-climate-panel-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

How The Green New Deal’s Renewable Energy Mining Would Harm Humans And The Environment

By Paul Driessen, WUWT, Apr 15, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/15/how-the-green-new-deals-renewable-energy-mining-would-harm-humans-and-the-environment/

We must not let green extremists exploit the Coronacrisis

By Harry Wilkinson, Free Market Conservatives, Apr 7, 2020

https://freemarketconservatives.org/we-must-not-let-green-extremists-exploit-the-coronacrisis/

Funding Issues

Wanna Manufacture a Consensus? It’ll Cost You

By Tom Finnerty, The Pipeline, Mar 16, 2020

https://the-pipeline.org/manufacturing-a-consensus/

Link to: Follow the (Climate Change) Money

By Stephen Moore, The Heritage Foundation, Dec 18, 2018

https://www.heritage.org/environment/commentary/follow-the-climate-change-money

Very big green

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/very-big-green/

“In the spirit of Eisenhower’s caution, we should not allow respect for research, and for its inherent costs, to blind us to the fact that a great deal of money is now available to people who say what the government wants to hear. Or tolerate the slur that it’s the climate alarmists who are begging for scraps while we skeptics feast on an endless flow of biased money.”

Coronavirus Blowback: Trump Threatens to Withhold Funds from the “China Centric” UN WHO

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Apr 7, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/07/coronavirus-blowback-trump-to-withhold-funds-from-the-china-centric-un-who/

Science Junket? “Musicologist”, Others, Jet To Ecuador On “Expedition Anthropocene” …And For Lots Of Hiking

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 17, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/17/science-junket-musicologist-others-jet-to-ecuador-on-expedition-anthropocene-and-for-lots-of-hiking/

Litigation Issues

Rhode Island Climate Lawsuit Was Always About the Money

By Craig Richardson, Real Clear Energy, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/04/13/rhode_island_climate_lawsuit_was_always_about_the_money_488970.html

Greenwashing vs. Shareholder Wealth: E&E Legal Wants to Know!

By Robert Bradley Jr, Master Resource, Apr 9, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/exxon-mobil/greenwashing-ee-legal/

Ohio Attorney General Says Climate Tort Lawsuits Put Constituents at a Disadvantage

By Spencer Walrath, Energy in Depth, Mar 30, 2020

https://eidclimate.org/ohio-attorney-general-says-climate-tort-lawsuits-put-constituents-at-a-disadvantage/

Link to editorial: Who Is Really Benefiting From the Tobacco Settlement Money?

Editorial, Each Breath, American Lung Association, Feb 3, 2016

https://www.lung.org/blog/who-benefit-tobacco-settlement

Greenwashing vs. Shareholder Wealth: E&E Legal Wants to Know!

By Robert Bradley Jr, Master Resource, Apr 9, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/exxon-mobil/greenwashing-ee-legal/

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Wind Industry Facing COVID-19 Rushes to Tax Credit Finish Line

By Vince Bielski, Real Clear Energy, Apr 7, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/04/07/wind_industry_facing_covid-19_rushes_to_tax_credit_finish_line_488539.html

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA Proposes to Retain Current Standards for Particulate Matter

By Marlow Lewis, CEI, Apr 17, 2020

https://cei.org/blog/epa-proposes-retain-current-standards-particulate-matter

EPA issues rule critics say threatens power plant pollution regulation

By Rachel Frazin and Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Apr 16, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493226-epa-issues-rule-critics-say-threatens-power-plant-pollution

“The finalized rule doesn’t roll back the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS). Instead, it undermines the rule by preventing the agency from weighing certain “co-benefits” in its justification for the standards.”

[SEPP Comment: So-called co-benefits can be virtually anything.]

Energy Issues – Non-US

Russia paid a heavy price to end the oil price war

By Pismennaya, Arkhipov, and Meyer, World Oil, Apr 13, 2020

https://www.worldoil.com/news/2020/4/13/russia-paid-a-heavy-price-to-end-the-oil-price-war

Half of UK Carbon Emissions Come From Overseas

By Ben Webster, The Times, Via GWPF, Apr 16, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/half-of-uk-carbon-emissions-come-from-overseas/

Energy Issues — US

How coronavirus is changing electricity usage, in 3 charts

By Sierra Garcia, Grist, Apr 10, 2020

https://grist.org/energy/how-coronavirus-is-changing-electricity-usage-in-3-charts/

NYISO: Power Consumption Down as Much as 18%

By Darrell Proctor, Power Mag. Apr 16, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/nyiso-power-consumption-down-as-much-as-18/

Link to report: Coronavirus will disrupt North America power markets for at least

18 months: North America power and renewables March 2020 STO

By Rob Whaley, et al. Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, March 2020

https://www.powermag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/napsstomarchbrochurewoodmac.pdf

[SEPP Comment: Why no satellite photos of pollution reduction as shown over China? Could it be the emissions from US power plants are very clean, largely invisible except for condensing water vapor?]

New Virginia law could be Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s greatest barrier yet

By Elizabeth McGowan, Energy News Network, Apr 13, 2020

https://energynews.us/2020/04/13/southeast/new-virginia-law-could-be-atlantic-coast-pipelines-greatest-barrier-yet/

“HB 167 requires state regulators to consider whether pipeline capacity is needed for reliability before approving projects.”

[SEPP Comment: The Virginia government apparently believes offshore wind is reliable?]

Washington’s Control of Energy

Judge cancels Keystone XL pipeline permit

By John Bowden, The Hill, Apr 16, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493082-judge-cancels-keystone-xl-pipeline-permit

“According to The Associated Press, Judge Brian Morris ruled in favor of environmental groups who argued that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to construct the pipeline over rivers did not properly take endangered species into consideration.”

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Futurist: Oil Industry Doomed by ChiCom-19 Because Climate Change…

By David Middleton, WUWT, Apr 17, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/17/futurist-oil-industry-doomed-by-chicom-19-because-climate-change/

Link to article: After COVID-19, The Oil Industry Will Not Return To “Normal”

By Wal van Lierop, Forbes, Apr 5, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/walvanlierop/2020/04/05/after-covid-19-the-oil-industry-will-not-return-to-normal/#61f3167b281e

[SEPP Comment: In a dynamic industry, what is Normal?]

Nuclear Energy and Fears

New York Has 1,300 Reasons Not To Close Indian Point

By Robert Bryce, Forbes, Apr 12, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertbryce/2020/04/12/new-york-has-1300-reasons-not-to-close-indian-point/#d25e424523b8

Next-Gen Nuclear Power

Bold new reactor designs promise safe, clean electricity.

James B. Meigs, City Journal, Winter 2020 [H/t Paul DeWitt]

https://www.city-journal.org/next-generation-nuclear-power

“The finished reactor will stand vertically inside a steel containment vessel about 15 feet wide and 75 feet tall.”

“Alone, a single SMR of this type will generate a modest 60 megawatts of electricity. That is enough to power about 40,000 homes.”

[SEPP Comment: About the same size as the Minuteman missile silo: 12 feet (3.7 m) in diameter and 80 feet (24.4 m).]

U.S. Nuclear Industry Shaved Generating Costs by 7.6% Compared to 2018

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag, Apr 16, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/u-s-nuclear-industry-shaved-generating-costs-by-7-6-compared-to-2018/

Link to report: Nuclear by the Numbers

By Harsh Desai, Nuclear Energy Institute, April 2020

https://www.nei.org/resources/fact-sheets/nuclear-by-the-numbers

Sellafield research uncovers microbial life in [nuclear] fuel ponds

By Staff Writers, Manchester UK (SPX), Apr 08, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Sellafield_research_uncovers_microbial_life_in_fuel_ponds_999.html

“Microbes are a group of organisms that, including bacteria and algae, are known to inhabit a wide range of habitats on Earth. Improvements in detection technology in recent years has allowed microorganisms to be detected in environments previously thought to be inhospitable to life.

“Prof Jonathan Lloyd said: “Our research focused on Sellafield’s First Generation Magnox Storage Pond (FGMSP), which is a legacy pond that has both significant levels of radioactivity in conjunction with a highly alkaline pH (11.4), equivalent to domestic bleach.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Supercomputing future wind power rise

Using computers, scientists simulate wind power expansion

Press Release, NSF, Apr 16, 2020

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=300410&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

Link to paper: 20% of US electricity from wind will have limited impacts on system efficiency and regional climate

By Pryor, Bathelmie & Shepherd, Nature, Scientific Reports, Jan 17, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-57371-1

From NSF press release: “More than 340,000 wind turbines generated more than 591 gigawatts globally. In the U.S., wind powered the equivalent of 32 million homes and sustained 500 U.S. factories.” Boldface added

[SEPP Comment: Run the supercomputers on wind, without fossil fuel backup, to see if they can be sustained.]

Chart Shows Rise in Wind, Solar; Overall Drop in Energy Use

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag. Apr 9, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/chart-shows-rise-in-wind-solar-overall-drop-in-energy-use/

Link to Energy Flow Charts, 2019

By Staff, Energy, Water, and Carbon Informatics, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, April 8, 2020

https://flowcharts.llnl.gov/

“The 2019 drop in rejected energy could be partly contributed to the shift from coal to more efficient gas generation.”

Mississippi gives green light to 1,000-acre solar farm

By Staff Writers, Jackson MS (SPX), Apr 16, 2020

https://www.solardaily.com/reports/Mississippi_Public_Service_Commission_Gives_Green_Light_to_1000_Acre_Solar_Farm_999.html

[SEPP Comment: Some of the most productive land this side of the Nile.]

Solar power plants get help from satellites to predict cloud cover

By Staff Writers, Washington DC (SPX), Apr 15, 2020

https://www.solardaily.com/reports/Solar_power_plants_get_help_from_satellites_to_predict_cloud_cover_999.html

link to paper: SCOPE: Spectral cloud optical property estimation using real-time GOES-R longwave imagery

By David P. Larson, et al, Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Apr 14, 2020

https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5144350

From the abstract: “The output of ground-based, solar power generation systems is strongly dependent on cloud cover, which is the main contributor to solar power variability and uncertainty.” Boldface added

[SEPP Comment: Night or angle of the sun by time of day are not major contributors to solar power variability?]

Wind energy expansion would have $27 billion economic impact

By Brian Wallheimer for Purdue News, West Lafayette IN (SPX) Apr 16, 2020

https://www.winddaily.com/reports/Wind_energy_expansion_would_have_27_billion_economic_impact_999.html

“Graduate student Gargyea Vunnava’s analysis was developed using a new USA multi-region input-output (MRIO) model that considers how a shock affects not just one segment of the economy, but many interconnected parts and regions.”

[SEPP Comment: Amissing key elements are the costs involved when wind power fails, which will happen.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Ethiopia to Press Ahead With Africa’s Biggest Hydropower Dam

By Samuel Gebre, Bloomberg, Apr 10, 2020

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-10/ethiopia-vows-to-press-ahead-with-hydropower-dam-despite-virus

Economic Shutdown Not Leading To Cleaner Air in Germany – Results From Weather Pattern

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 7, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/07/economic-shutdown-not-leading-to-cleaner-air-in-germany-results-from-weather-pattern/

[SEPP Comment: Modern wood stoves have a catalytic combustor (converter) which burns fine particles in the smoke.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Global EV sales to fall 43% in 2020: research

By Staff, Kallanish Energy, Apr 14, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.kallanishenergy.com/2020/04/14/global-ev-sales-to-fall-43-in-2020-research/

Health, Energy, and Climate

Belgium: Coronavirus Hotspot

The death toll you’ve heard almost nothing about.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Apr 15, 2020

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2020/04/15/belgium-coronavirus-hotspot/

[SEPP Comment: This illustrates to a major issue event in western countries: the timing and recording of cause of a death.]

The Bats Behind the Pandemic

By Matt Ridley, His Blog, Apr 9, 2020

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/bats-behind-the-pandemic/

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

Trapped In The Drowned Maldives Paradise

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Apr 5, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/trapped-in-the-drowned-maldives-paradise/

Social distancing in the Arctic: keep one polar bear length apart while outdoors

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Apr 4, 2020

https://polarbearscience.com/2020/04/04/social-distancing-in-the-arctic-keep-one-polar-bear-length-apart-while-outdoors/

From Icepeople, Svalbard, The world’s northernmost alternative newspaper

And you thought a virus caused the pandemic

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Apr 15, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/04/15/and-you-thought-a-virus-caused-the-pandemic/

[SEPP Comment: Economic growth caused the pandemic?]

Mashable Says -25C Is Scorching

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Apr 7, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/mashable-says-25c-is-scorching/

“Mashable says the red blob over Siberia is scorching.”

Scientific Integrity Melting Six Times Faster Than The 1990s

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Apr 8, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/scientific-integrity-melting-six-times-faster-than-the-1990s/

“It may without exaggeration be said that the glaciers [in Eastern Greenland], like those in Norway face the possibility of a catastrophic collapse.” – Dec 17, 1939

ARTICLES

1. ‘Radical Uncertainty’ Review: The Dismal Overreachers

Economists have claimed the right to address many issues outside their discipline’s orbit. This book reminds us how inappropriate that is.

By Joseph Sternberg , WSJ, Apr 12, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/radical-uncertainty-review-the-dismal-overreachers-11586717102?mod=opinion_reviews_pos1

Discussed above in the This Week section

*********************

2. How Environmental Movement Plans to Leverage the Coronavirus Pandemic

Activists are pressing governments to tie tougher rules on emissions to post-pandemic stimulus aid

By Sarah McFarlane, WSJ, Apr 6, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-environmental-movement-plans-to-leverage-the-coronavirus-pandemic-11586164191?mod=business_lead_pos4

TWTW Summary: After falling for the environmental trick that falling air pollution over China is indicative of what is occurring world-wide, the author brings up some of the other tricks environmental advocates are preparing. She states:

“One hopeful development from the coronavirus pandemic: Global air quality is improving dramatically as the outbreak sends many countries into lockdown, climate scientists say.”

“Many researchers, intergovernmental organizations and activists hope the world can learn lessons from the insights the pandemic offers regarding human impact on the environment, and groups including Greenpeace, the International Energy Agency and the World Resources Institute are seizing the crisis as an opportunity to press governments to make industrial stimulus packages contingent on modernizing energy systems.” [Boldface added]

After a few examples the author states:

“A slowdown in activity during the 2009 economic downturn reduced carbon emissions and air pollution, but emissions rose 6% the following year, data from the International Energy Agency showed, as governments unleashed stimulus programs to reinvigorate growth.

“A decade later the mood is different. Many activist groups and climate scientists feel encouraged by the Paris agreement on climate goals signed by governments in 2015 and a growing industrial impetus to reduce carbon emissions.

“This time around, governments are more engaged on climate issues and under pressure to meet national targets, which could influence the format of the trillions of dollars of stimulus packages expected to come.

“‘We are asked by many governments around the world to give them advice on how they can shape the energy component of these stimulus packages in order to boost the energy resilience and accelerate the energy transition,’ said Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA.

“Greenpeace U.K. signaled that it plans to press the U.K. government to be tough on companies that receive stimulus funds. ‘Any loans must come with strings attached to reduce emissions so that in the months to come the government can steer high-carbon industries toward the cleaner, healthier and more resilient future we all need,’ said Fiona Nicholls, a climate campaigner for the group.”

