NY Times: “The response to Biden on climate change ranges from suspicion to resignation”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Biden has a hill to climb, to convince green Democrat activists that he is worth getting excited about.

Climate Voters Still Want More From Biden

By Lisa Friedman

March 19, 2020

WASHINGTON — Ardent climate change voters thought Campaign 2020 was going to be their election.

…

Now, some climate-focused voters said they are struggling with their feelings as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. appears certain to become the Democratic nominee. In interviews with two dozen activists and voters who consider the planet’s warming their top issue, almost all said they worried that Mr. Biden has not made the issue a sufficient priority or been specific enough about his plans.

“The response to Biden on climate change ranges from suspicion to resignation,” said Megan Mullin, an associate professor of environmental politics at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.

“He doesn’t talk about it very much, and he doesn’t talk about it very convincingly,” she said.

…