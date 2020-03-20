Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Biden has a hill to climb, to convince green Democrat activists that he is worth getting excited about.
Climate Voters Still Want More From Biden
By Lisa Friedman
March 19, 2020
WASHINGTON — Ardent climate change voters thought Campaign 2020 was going to be their election.
…
Now, some climate-focused voters said they are struggling with their feelings as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. appears certain to become the Democratic nominee. In interviews with two dozen activists and voters who consider the planet’s warming their top issue, almost all said they worried that Mr. Biden has not made the issue a sufficient priority or been specific enough about his plans.
“The response to Biden on climate change ranges from suspicion to resignation,” said Megan Mullin, an associate professor of environmental politics at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.
“He doesn’t talk about it very much, and he doesn’t talk about it very convincingly,” she said.
…https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/climate/climate-voters-biden.html
This is going to be a bad year for climate alarmism.
Biden could do more to reassure hardline greens, if he wanted to. But why should he? In the midst of the terrifying Chinese Coronavirus outbreak, climate action is simply not a priority for normal people.
Bernie Sanders’ green socialist revolution might have appealed to workers worried sick about their job security, but Sanders is likely on the brink of ending his campaign.
4 thoughts on “NY Times: “The response to Biden on climate change ranges from suspicion to resignation””
At some point, do guests become residents?
It seems those who really wanted The Green New Deal also really wanted a social overturning of the U.S.
I am glad to see their chances of either are negligible.
SR
How green… I mean, naive.
Isn’t this a good time to connect with Biden and get him to really learn about climate?
He could help a lot of he did a red team blue team exercise.
Let the zealots do their best to convince the skeptics, and vice versa, and let the chips fall where they may.