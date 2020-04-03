COP26 Delay: Climate Activists Hopeful They’ll Have New President in the White House

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate activists are hoping the COP26 Climate Conference delay will give them an opportunity to get rid of President Trump before the conference,
to improve their odds of securing funding from US taxpayers to give the conference a much needed boost.
‘We must use this time well’: climate experts hopeful after Cop26 delay
Moving summit gives world time to respond to coronavirus and may allow a new US leader to join talks
Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Thu 2 Apr 2020 23.01 AEDT
Moving the 26th conference of the parties to an as yet unspecified new date next year gives countries time to work out their responses to the Covid-19 emergency, which experts hope will include commitments on shifting to a low-carbon economy rather than propping up the fossil fuel industry.
“There is an opportunity in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis to create a new approach to [economic] growth that is a sustainable and resilient economy in closer harmony with the natural world,” said Nicholas Stern, one of the world’s leading climate economists. “That will be the challenge and opportunity of Cop26 next year. We must use this time well.”
Whether or not there is a change of administration, the delay has an advantage for countries negotiating with the US, said Nathaniel Keohane, a senior vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund in the US.
“Under the original schedule, the Cop was going to be overshadowed by the US elections regardless of the outcome,” explained Keohane. “The shift in schedule will allow countries to react and respond. If a Democrat wins in November, then by the time of the Cop, the US will have re-entered Paris and will be able to send a high-level political delegation, giving an important and positive boost to the talks. And if Trump is re-elected, other countries will have had time to absorb that information by the time of the Cop and know definitively that they have to move on without the US.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/02/we-must-use-this-time-well-climate-experts-hopeful-after-cop26-delay-coronavirus
Activists’ only hope of a climate negotiation breakthrough is to get rid of President Trump.
In August of 2016 Hill-O-Beans led Trump by anywhere from 12 to 15 percent. Right now Sleepy Joe is 1 to 2 percent ahead of Trump, which means he’s probably 8 to 10 points behind.
The betting line favors Trump right now. link November is a long time away and things aren’t exactly normal right now. If I had to guess, I would say that coronavirus will drive us in the direction of a more conservative moral universe.
Here’s the agenda?
WOW that is a LOT of assumptions there.
First that Trump is the ONLY one that thought the Paris Accord was bad–wrong, there are others that don’t believe in handing out blank checks
Second that a Dem President would be a toy they can play with.
Rather arrogant if you ask me on both accounts. IT is not 1 person stopping this, just 1 giving voice to it. Doesn’t mean that all the dissenters of their dogma are going to go magically silent and they will have all the world’s money to dictate their agenda are going to go away.
They want low carbon initiatives….great, you stop breathing first.
WHY not fight POLLUTION you idiots? CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR and CLEAN SOIL to grow food, and improve the health of the biome? You want alternative energy, then pour the money into future technologies, not turn lakes into sludge mining for your expensive bird guillotines and invest in things like budding fusion reactors, molten salt, nuclear..etc. But no, you want to fly on your jet to a conference somewhere in the world, eat your exotic food (that had to be shipped using fossil fuels) in a 3 Michelin Star restaurant and wear your fast fashionable clothing (that is the biggest polluter on the planet) and discuss how we the simple folks need to follow how you live. Well hell, I’d be HAPPY to travel the world in style and eat exotic food in high end restaurants..you can keep the fast fashion though because it sucks.
Once again we are confronted with the ideology, bigotry, and arrogance of those that have built houses upon the sand and stand with clay feet.
there are others that don’t believe in handing out blank checks
Indeed there are. But they are not in positions of power. They are hounded out where possible.
Politics wears a fig leaf of [climate] science in order to redistribute global wealth on a socialist basis.
“economy closer in harmony with the natural world.” Since oil is natural it Shirley is in harmony with the natural world? NO…my bad. They want to return to burning buffalo dung which was more in harmony with the natural world? Gives new meaning to “smoked” flavor in barbecue sauce! Trump by a landslide!
How does one get to be a “climate economist?” And what exactly is that? A weather accountant?
Nordhaus is an economist, who understands climate policy impacts on world and national macroeconomics and trade flows. And his analyses show climate policy is simply a scam on the ignorance of the masses about to get led to their slaughter like sheep in the name of climate and sustainability gibberish.
And where does the COP planners go from 2021 when President Trump continues to give them the middle finger and no money to sustain their lavish UN paychecks and planning boondoggles to Tahiti?
“COP26 Delay: Climate Activists Hopeful They’ll Have New President in the White House”
I bet that’s what it says in their climate models.
Aren’t models great?
Worth a watch-
“The ARTE documentary „Profiteers of Fear“ from 2009 shows how the mainly privately financed WHO „upgraded“ a mild wave of influenza (the so-called „swine flu“) to a global pandemic so that vaccines worth several billion dollars could be sold to governments around the world. Some of the protagonists of that time are again prominently represented in the current situation”
and some common sense –
“Professor John Oxford of Queen Mary University London, one of the world’s leading virologists and influenza specialists, comes to the following conclusion regarding Covid19: „Personally, I would say the best advice is to spend less time watching TV news which is sensational and not very good. Personally, I view this Covid outbreak as akin to a bad winter influenza epidemic. In this case we have had 8000 deaths this last year in the ‘at risk’ groups viz over 65% people with heart disease etc. I do not feel this current Covid will exceed this number. We are suffering from a media epidemic!“
John Oxford. John Oxford is the UK’s top expert on influenza and Emeritus Professor of Virology at the University of London.
Friday’s UK Covid-19 update here
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Perhaps Meghan Markle knows something?
She was adamant that she and the hen pecked one were not going to move to the US while Mr Trump was in the White House.
She moved and he’s still there.
She wants to be a movie star, can’t do that in Canada.
“and may allow a new US leader to join talks”
Can the green mass robbery plot be exposed in a more comprehensible way?
German Exit “GermExit” becomes more of an urgency.
If they are dependent on who is the current elected executive of one country, they don’t have the issue they claim to have. I am absolutely certain that while Trump is busy with the current panic, the 9/11 style star chamber now being implemented by Democrats will be their most serious opportunistic threat yet, given the synchronization with the election.