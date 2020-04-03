COP26 Delay: Climate Activists Hopeful They’ll Have New President in the White House

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate activists are hoping the COP26 Climate Conference delay will give them an opportunity to get rid of President Trump before the conference, to improve their odds of securing funding from US taxpayers to give the conference a much needed boost.

‘We must use this time well’: climate experts hopeful after Cop26 delay

Moving summit gives world time to respond to coronavirus and may allow a new US leader to join talks

Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent

Thu 2 Apr 2020 23.01 AEDT

Moving the 26th conference of the parties to an as yet unspecified new date next year gives countries time to work out their responses to the Covid-19 emergency, which experts hope will include commitments on shifting to a low-carbon economy rather than propping up the fossil fuel industry.

“There is an opportunity in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis to create a new approach to [economic] growth that is a sustainable and resilient economy in closer harmony with the natural world,” said Nicholas Stern, one of the world’s leading climate economists. “That will be the challenge and opportunity of Cop26 next year. We must use this time well.”

Whether or not there is a change of administration, the delay has an advantage for countries negotiating with the US, said Nathaniel Keohane, a senior vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund in the US.

“Under the original schedule, the Cop was going to be overshadowed by the US elections regardless of the outcome,” explained Keohane. “The shift in schedule will allow countries to react and respond. If a Democrat wins in November, then by the time of the Cop, the US will have re-entered Paris and will be able to send a high-level political delegation, giving an important and positive boost to the talks. And if Trump is re-elected, other countries will have had time to absorb that information by the time of the Cop and know definitively that they have to move on without the US.”

