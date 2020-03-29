Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Social distancing greens worried about whether they should switch off Cable TV or their Internet devices for an hour.
Climate Change: Switch Off Or Save? Protecting The Planet Post Earth Hour
This Saturday it is Earth Hour. The World Wildlife Fund’s annual campaign that asks people to ‘switch off’ for an hour to show their support for protecting the planet.
It has never been more timely. With millions of us practicing social distancing and self-isolation our digital activities have increased exponentially. Streaming services such as Netflix have had to take measures to reduce the bandwidth their services use to keep us connected. The call to ‘switch off’ for an hour now applies to more than just lights.
A recent BBC documentary, Dirty Streaming found that the number one hit single Despacito had over five billion streams online – using as much energy as five African countries in an entire year.
…Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikehughes1/2020/03/27/climate-change-switch-off-or-save-protecting-the-planet-post-earth-hour/
I normally switch on all the house lights during Earth Hour, to celebrate mankind’s technological achievements, but this Earth Hour I forgot; from memory I spent most of Earth Hour 2020 figuring out what was wrong with my big freezer.
11 thoughts on “Saturday was Earth Hour”
“I normally switch on all the house lights during Earth Hour, to celebrate mankind’s technological achievements, but this Earth Hour I forgot”
As long as there’s cold beer in the fridge, who gives a rat’s ass!
I forgot about it this time, but what I usually do is switch on all my outside lights in the hope that some Greenie will knock on my door so I can ask a few questions – to which I am sure they would have no answers.
My WeMo switches turn off when the WiFi tells them to. Gee, I’d really like to do something to help out … but all this fancy technology has me baffled. You see, all my “smart” devices make the decisions for me. I’m just a pawn in their game of illumination.
But I do feel so, so, proud when my Nest Thermostat gives me the “Green Leaf Award” … for keeping my home below 64 deg.F in the winter … my wife and I SUFFER for the planet. We are such wonderful people.
I did what I normally do for Earth Hour which is do whatever I normally do.
I’m just not into virtue signaling via useless symbolic actions.
Every year, if it wasn’t for WUWT brining up a reminder that Earth Day is going to, or is, or was on a particular day, I wouldn’t know about it at all.
For Earth Hour I just threw a few more logs in the stove and opened the door.
What? Totally forgot about it, not that I’ve ever noted it previously. I’ll make sure to turn a few extra lights the next week or so.
“using as much energy as five African countries in an entire year.”
Oh I feel guilted … there I am over it now.
Heh.
Forgot. Oh, well. Next year, when my living circumstances have improved (as they will!), I will do my usual, “Take that, envirostalinists!” All-lights-on gesture.
Thank’s for letting us know about this important fact, Eric. On a serious note, hope your freezer is running nicely, soon (or, if that was last year, is STILL running okay).
Kid Down the Street: (dials Eric’s #)
Eric: “Hello?”
KDTS: Is your freezer running?
Eric: No.
KDTS: Well, you better go out and — hey! (frownie face) *click*
The Africans need to use more energy. Way to many of them are living in an Earth Hour loop. The WWF is chock full of old useless EPA rejects. Professional regulators sitting around the campfire harmonizing “has anybody seen my old fried John” That would be the top EPA guy who made up science and a job at the CIA. Drew his full salary for a year after he retired. Gotta love the EPA
I opened the house doors and turned the heating up!