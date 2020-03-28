Interest in #EarthHour2020 being beaten by #Caturday and WUWT.

Tonight is EarthHour2020. Does anybody give a frick about it? Apparently not when it’s being beaten by silly pictures of cats on Twitter

Tonight at 8:30PM your local time, you’ll be asked to turn off all your lights by the World Wildlife Federation to “save the planet”, or something. Given what people are going through globally right now, I predict participation will be at the lowest level ever. I mean really, who wants to add “sitting in the dark” to their lock-down misery? Read on for a surprise.

Wikipedia says:

The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Since then, it has grown to engage more than 7,000 cities and towns across 187 countries and territories to raise awareness for energy consumption and effects on the environment.

But here’s something interesting, Earthhour is less popular globally than WUWT by a factor of 6.26 to 1 !!!

And, neither #EarthHour or #EarthHour2020 is trending on Twitter. It’s being beaten by silly pictures of cats #Caturday.

So here’s my message:

TURN ON ALL YOUR LIGHTS! At 8:30PM local time for an hour.

CELEBRATE LIGHT, HEALTH AND HAPPINESS!

And as always, a reminder that every hour in North Korea is “Earth Hour”.

