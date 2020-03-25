Wired: Climate Denial is like Covid-19 Denial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Wired, the people who are denying climate change are also denying the threat of Covid-19. But there is an important difference between Climate Change and Covid-19 which the author overlooks.
The Analogy Between Covid-19 and Climate Change Is Eerily Precise
First deny the problem, then say the solution is too expensive? The playbook here is all too familiar.
GILAD EDELMAN 03.25.2020 02:59 PM
FOR A BRIEF moment there, it looked as though the coronavirus pandemic might escape the muck of partisanship.
It’s true that President Donald Trump, wary of a recession during a reelection year, had first tried to talk the virus into submission. His counterfactual insistence that the situation was under control did nothing to slow the viral spread through February and early March. It did, however, seem to influence the party faithful, as polls showed Republican voters were taking the pandemic far less seriously than Democrats. In other words, the facts of Covid-19 were already politicized. As I suggested last week, it looked as though this process were unfolding just as it had for climate change—but at 1,000x speed.
Then Trump began to shift his message. Suddenly he seemed to grasp the need for drastic measures (while claiming that he’d never hinted otherwise). The White House started repeating the advice from public health experts: Social distancing would be necessary, maybe through the end of summer. In my last piece, I wondered if this new acceptance of reality might keep an epistemic crisis from developing. Perhaps Americans would coalesce into a common understanding of this public health disaster.
But coronavirus denialism wasn’t in remission; it was only mutating. After a weekend of reported clashes among economic and health officials in the White House, and a spate of skeptical op-eds musing on whether social distancing was really worth its economic cost, Trump laid out a new approach by presidential tweet: “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”
…
The parallel to climate change, in other words, was even tighter than I realized.
…
“The climate change issue has been transformed into a badge of who people think they are,” said Roger Pielke Jr., a political scientist and environmental studies professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “So if you’re a good card-carrying Republican in the Midwest, then you’d better be against that climate change stuff. And if you’re a West Coast liberal, or you live in Boulder, like me, of course you support fighting climate change.” When scientific questions become political issues, he added, people’s beliefs become statements of identity. “To some extent we see that with the coronavirus.”
…Read more: https://www.wired.com/story/the-analogy-between-covid-19-and-climate-change-is-eerily-precise/
The important difference between Climate Change and Covid-19 is there is evidence that Covid-19 is a problem.
Since the evidence about Covid-19 is incomplete, there is a lively debate over how serious the Covid-19 problem is. I make no secret that I’m personally alarmed about Chinese Coronavirus, but I understand people taking a more optimistic view, based on available evidence.
There is no evidence climate change in the next few centuries will be a serious problem. Even models don’t provide support for climate action; Calculations using the alarmist’s own models suggest climate action would do more harm than climate change (see the top of the page).
We cannot mount a robust response to every possible threat. Responding to threats is costly. Responding to a threat before we know if it is going to cause problems is a waste of precious resources. If we drain all our spare capacity responding to maybes, without clear evidence there is an actual problem, we won’t have anything left when a real threat manifests.
Responding to Covid-19 is reasonable, because Covid-19 is demonstrably causing serious problems. For example, hospitals in regions hit hard by Covid-19, like Elmhurst Hospital in New York, are running out of ventilators. New York is worried about running out of beds. Hospitals in hard hit regions in Europe are running out of beds and medical staff, as significant numbers of front line staff are forced to retreat and rest after becoming infected. These are major issues for severe Covid-19 victims, and for anyone else in affected regions who needs urgent medical attention.
Responding to climate change, in a complete absence of observational evidence that climate change is a problem, is a waste of resources. Consider the comedic failure by activists over the years to produce a genuine climate refugee. They’ve got nothing.
13 thoughts on “Wired: Climate Denial is like Covid-19 Denial”
Tired, Wired argument.
Thanks for the thoughtful rebuttal.
Also, as mentioned previously, Dr. Curry posted on March 19, an excellent perspective on why/how these two topics should not be thought of as similar.
https://judithcurry.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-uncertainty/
First they said that covid was good for the climate
and now they say that the climate is as bad as the covid
and we also learn that just as there are climate deniers so there are covid deniers
if all this is very confusing, it fits the pattern because so is climate science.
If they had the science, they would not have needed the covid and they would not have needed things like the Michael Mann Hockey Stick.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/24/unprecedented/
A. Fawcett a source?
Not just any faucet, but a double A one. The “spice” certainly flows better full bore.
While denying that Covid-19 exists or that the Climate does not change from time to time are both clearly ill-informed, the topics are otherwise chalk and cheese. The problem of Covid-19 is so big that you can see it from space, while ‘Climate Alarmism’ or a problem with climate-changing has yet to present any visible evidence.
Even worse than no evidence, the observations made after the various predictions of warmistas have shown in every case either that they were wrong, or that they had it exactly backwards.
Examples include such things as: disappearing islands; shrinking harvest; increasing hunger; loss of habitat; shrinking inhabitable areas; desertification; worsening of severe weather events, specifically more droughts, more and stronger hurricanes & tornadoes, more and hotter heat waves, etc; polar ice “death spiral (although never has a rational basis been offered for why frozen wastelands are necessary for our survival); accelerating sea level rise…
The list is endless, and includes every single prediction they have ever made.
In fact all predictions of doom ever offered by the various prophets thereof over the ages has ever been correct about anything…EVER!
One reason this corona virus is causing the disruption it has caused is due to the fact that we have become, as a race, unfamiliar with dying. Sure, people have kept on dying, but in decreasing numbers, even as populations have increased dramatically.
We have become entirely unaccustomed to dying from contagion in large numbers, from a cause that can be seen coming, but not stopped.
People in previous eras and past decades knew this horror well.
Nowadays…not so much.
Sorry I could not see the climate change because of all the weather!
🙂
The difference between COVID 19 modelling and ‘Climate Change’ is that it does not rely on fake modelling with a purported radiative forcing of an increase of 0.01% in CO2 at Mauna Loa over 60 years which the speed of Earth’s rotation turn’s into a cooling agent by circulating it through the -100C of the upper mesosphere.
COVID 19 is a health system crisis that needs to have the infection rate reduced for it not to collapse. The disease causes mostly elderly people to die from an allied pneumonia infection which Sir William Osler called ‘the friend of the aged’. However, increasing the infection rate will cause more younger people to die and to have lots of economic impacts. The humane approach is to reduce the infection rate.
There may be a link between COVID-19 and climate through the Jupiter-Saturn 20-year lap cycle and its phasing with the solstices altering air circulation patterns, but that is a long shot.
Eric, well said. The disingenuousness of the alarmist camp is truly uninspiring. They are the party of science? The party of boys will be girls and girls will be boys, X and Y chromosomes be damned and that life does not begin at conception? Give me a break. As a retired computer engineer who once wrote a “real-time preemptive prioritized reentrant multitasking OS” that could run 256 “simultaneous” tasks plus many additional interrupt routines, all out of 8k bytes of ROM while implementing memory protection, and consulting for Intel on next-gen processor memory architecture, I am appalled that Wired would publish such drivel.
Wow, those were the days.
The old Commodore 64 chess game which always kicked my butt fit in 12Kb. These days you would have to carefully pick you language to fit a “hello world” app into 8Kb.
The Wired author would fail a Miller analogies test and has shot himself in the foot.
He is tacitly admitting what zero-carbon enthusiasts tend to avoid viz. that their policy proposals would shut down the world economy, not for a month or two, but permanently.
Besides COVID-19/20 has nothing in common with the supposed CO2-induced ‘climate change’ he is referring to; apart from concomitant proven massive economic benefits of fossil fuel use the assumed CC induced will have benefits in large tillable areas of the world climate-wise not to mention the overall greening of the planet.
How many people have “climate change” on their death certificate v the number of people who have “COVID-19” on their death certificate?
while Trump was canceling all flights from China, the Democrats were voting to extend impeachment hearings and their response to Trump’s action was to call him xenophobic and racist. So was it really the Dems taking it seriously?