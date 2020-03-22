Is the COVID-19 Economic Downturn Affecting Atmospheric CO2? Mauna Loa Data Say, Not Yet

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
March 22nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Some global warming alarmists are celebrating the current economic downturn as just what is needed to avert climate catastrophe. I’ve seen a couple estimates that China’s manufacturing and commerce might have seen up at 40% reduction recently.
The current global crisis will be a test of just how much economic pain is required to substantially reduce CO2 emissions (assuming there is no reasonably affordable and practical replacement for fossil fuels).
I already know that some of my “deep skeptic” acquaintances (you know who you are) who believe the global CO2 increase is mostly natural will claim a continuing CO2 rise in the face of a decrease in economic activity supports their case. I have previously shown that a simple model of the CO2 variations since 1959 forced with anthropogenic emissions accurately explain the Mauna Loa observations (see Fig. 2 , explanation here). It will take considerable evidence to convince me that the long-term rise in not anthropogenic, and maybe the current “coronavirus experiment” will provide some contrarian evidence.
Of course, for anthropogenic CO2 emissions reductions to have any effect, they actually have to show up in the atmosphere. The most widely cited monitoring location for CO2 is on Mauna Loa in Hawaii. It is at high elevation in a persistent subtropical high pressure zone that should be able to detect large emissions changes in several weeks time as weather systems move around the world.
I’ve had several requests, and seen numerous social media comments, suggesting this is something that should be looked at. So, I’ve analyzed the Mauna Loa CO2 data (updated monthly) through February 2020 to see if there is any hint of a CO2 concentration downturn (or, more accurately, reduced rate of rise).
The short answer is: No… at least not yet.
The Mauna Loa Data: Removing Seasonal and ENSO Effects
While an anthropogenic source of CO2 can explain the long-term rise in CO2, the trouble with finding an anthropogenic signal on time scale of a few months to a couple years is that natural variations swamp any anthropogenic changes on short time scales.
The monthly data (arbitrarily starting 1996, below) shows a continuing long-term rise that has been occurring since monitoring began in 1958. Also seen is the strong seasonal cycle as the vegetation in the Northern Hemisphere goes through its normal seasonal variations in growth and decay.
Obviously, not much can be discerned from the raw monthly average data in the above plot because the seasonal cycle is so strong. So, the first step is to remove the seasonal cycle. I did this by subtracting out a 4th order polynomial fit before removing the average seasonal cycle, then adding that statistical fit back in:
Next, there are some wiggles in the data due to El Nino and La Nina (ENSO) activity, and if we remove an average statistical estimate of that (a time lag and averaging is involved to increase signal), we can get a little better idea of whether the most recent month (February 2020) is out of the ordinary. I have zeroed in on just the most recent 5 years for clarity.
The polynomial fit to the data (thin dotted line) shows what we might expect for the coming months, and we can see that February is not yet departing from the expected values.
Of course, there are a variety of natural variations that impact global average CO2 on a month-to-month basis: Interannual variations in wildfire activity, land vegetation and sea surface temperatures, variations in El Nino and La Nina effects, and short-term fluctuations in anthropogenic emissions immediately come to mind. (The Pinatubo and El Chichon volcano eruptions actually caused a reduction in global CO2, probably due to post-eruption vegetation effects from an increase in diffuse sunlight penetration of forest canopies).
I will try to update this analysis every month as long as the issue is of sufficient interest.
The human contribution to atmospheric CO2 is rather small. The only way ‘they’ can make it a problem is to postulate ridiculously long residence times in the atmosphere. If you calculate a slew rate based on the annual variability, it puts the lie to decades long residence times.
Usig carbon isotope analysis the 45% increase in atmospheric CO2 over the past 2.5 centuries can be directly attributed to the burning of fossil fuels, a human activity.
Yes. Even if all of the annual rise observed at Mauna Loa were man made, for example, that is about 2 ppm. That would be equivalent to about 0.17 ppm/month. Seasonally, February/March does not show much of a trend (maximum is in May).
BTW, NOAA abuses the concept of significant figures. https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/monthly.html
However, daily variation observed is often 2 ppm or more, peak to peak. On top of that, even though the spectrometer is highly precise, this measurement variation would need to be considered also.
Even if all man made emissions ceased (corresponding to a 0.17 ppm drop) this would be a signal about an order of magnitude lower than peak to peak noise, and about equivalent to the standard deviation of daily averages over the month. Certainly, the drop in emissions is not 100%. The signal is smaller than the noise.
A better initial question might be, what is the actual emission reduction over this time period?
Even if there were one hundred years of evidence, nothing would convince Warmistas that humankind was not the cause of all CO2 increases as this is a deeply held religious belief and therefore immutable.
Isotope analysis attributes the rise in atmospheric CO2 to the burning of fossil fuels. What other species uses fossil fuels has an energy source?
“I already know that some believe the global CO2 increase is mostly natural will claim a continuing CO2 rise in the face of a decrease in economic activity supports their case. I have previously shown that a simple model of the CO2 variations since 1959 forced with anthropogenic emissions accurately explain the Mauna Loa observations (see Fig. 2 , explanation here). It will take considerable evidence to convince me that the long-term rise in not anthropogenic, and maybe the current “coronavirus experiment” will provide some contrarian evidence.”
“some believe the global CO2 increase is mostly natural” and others who show that the attribution of changes in atmospheric composition to fossil fuel emissions is statistically flawed.
The claim that to question the attribution of changes in atmospheric composition to fossil fuel emissions one must prove an alternate cause is a shifting of the burden of proof fallacy. What I find is that the attribution of changes in atmospheric composition to fossil fuel emissions is statistically flawed. The burden of proof is on those who claim this attribution.
I read that scientists can precisely know what part of the ~400 PPM is man-made by examining the isotope admixture of the CO2. Does anyone know if that is credible, and what the percent is?
I wish to make this side comment:
NOAA, and those raising the ‘catastrophic flag,’ base tremendous certainty on the Mauna Loa measurement. They consider it the foundation of their claim. Yet … it is one measurement, over 60 years. How can they turn around and dismiss the significance of a different measurement, namely the 900,000,000 TMIN/TMAX recordings by 40,000 weather stations around the world over 120+ years? All graphs of this near-billion dataset – and I have personally examined it on my computer – show no catastrophic warming. They show only nature’s natural sine curve, and a subtle indication of the downward Holocene trend.
I am speaking about the raw NOAA GHCN dataset which has received redactions, estimations, homogenizing, and station-blacklisting.
I’m just sayin’.