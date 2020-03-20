Hopeful: Summary of Wuhan #Coronavirus Therapies and Potential Cures

Guest post by Rud Istvan,
In the 3/19 Wuhan virus briefing with the FDA, team Trump made much of the possibilities for two therapeutic candidates, chloroquine and remdesivir. Having now done informed basic research on both, I found their stories intrinsically interesting, while enabling an early assessment of their chances of success. Hence this hopeful guest post.
Background
Wuhan coronavirus is an enveloped positive sense single strand RNA virus, meaning its core genetic RNA code is just one long chain coding directly for several proteins, surrounded first by a protective viral protein capsid coat, and then a lipid membrane ‘envelope’ from which project so called “E” (for envelope) and “S” (for spike) proteins. The S protein is what the virus uses to bind to and then invade the lung’s epithelial cells in order to hijack those cell’s reproductive machinery to make copies of itself using its RNA polymerase, itself encoded in about 2/3 of the core viral genetics. The newly assembled virions that then bud out to infect new cells also eventually kill the infected epithelial cell. Covid 19 disease is caused both by the death of those cells and the immune system’s eventual response to the infection.
The S spikes are also the reason this virus class is named corona, because the spikes make it look under SEM like the virus is wearing a crown.
Chloroquine
These are actually two closely related anti-malarials, hydroxychloroquine (the small French trial) and chloroquine phosphate (the larger Chinese trial). Both were developed in the 1950’s, and interestingly the main use now is to treat rheumatoid arthritis rather than malaria (which evolved resistance).
The discovery that certain classes of anti-malarials also affect rheumatoid arthritis (RA) was made quite by accident in 1951 by an asute doctor treating malaria in an RA patient. The problem then was the side effects of chronic RA use made them unacceptable for RA. The chloroquines were developed expressly as ‘milder’ side effect anti-malarials, and in the mid to late 1950’s there were a number of papers (I reviewed several for this post) reporting good RA safety and efficacy leading to global approvals for that indication.
The mechanism of chloroquine action on RA has long been well known. It increases a cell’s lysosomal pH. (Lysosomes are membrane bound cellular organelles [think tiny balloons inside the cell floating at a lower pH in the higher pH cytosol] containing about 50 enzymes, discovered and named in 1955.) This in turn changes their ‘leaked’ enzyme balance into the cytosol, which then inhibits the cell’s RA tissue antigen signaling, which in turn reduces the immune system’s attack on the RA tissue, slowing (but usually not stopping) progression of RA tissue damage.
The reason the Chinese and then the French thought to use chloroquine against Wuhan coronavirus is this same mechanism of action, albeit with different sequelae. The viral S protein binds to the epithelial cell wall’s angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Raising lysosomal pH changes (via indirect enzymatic action) the ‘shape’ of ACE2 enough that the S protein cannot bind to it, thus preventing cell infection. Chloroquine changes the cell ‘lock’ so the viral ‘key’ doesn’t work. Does not undo damage from infected cells, nor prevent an infected person from shedding existing viable virus, but does stop the spread in an infected person’s body—a promising therapeutic for those testing positive.
Since safety is well known (the main side affect is retinopathy [vision problems] in 25% of patients over 50 that resolves [slowly] after discontinuation), the main FDA legal issue (FDCA Act of 1906 as amended) issue is to determine dosing and duration for this new indication. But for starters, the standard RA 250mg once a day generic cheap pill should suffice for emergency use authorization (EUA). As a ‘Big Pharma’ goodwill gesture, today (3/19) Bayer announced it donated 3 million 250mg chloroquine phosphate pills to the US to get started.
Remdesivir
This is a novel antiviral from Gilead that has a somewhat checkered past. It was originally developed for Ebola, where in African trials a few years ago it was shown reasonably safe but not very effective. It did, however, show efficacy against SARS and MERS in vitro. And, importantly, the NEJM reported a positive case outcome in Seattle patient zero under a compassionate use exception. The patient had visited Wuhan, returned to Seattle, began displaying symptoms, and was hospitalized on symptom day 3. By symptom day 8 X-ray showed clear lower respiratory tract viral pneumonia (diagnostic ‘ground glass’) and supplemental oxygen was started. Patient worsened, and intravenous antibiotics were started day 9. Patient worsened (proving viral pneumonia), so attending physicians consulted with FDA then had Gilead rush the experimental drug by air, with intravenous treatment starting day 10. Patient improved in 24 hours, was saved, and has since been discharged. For those interested, there is this NEJM case report providing a very hopeful proof of principle.
The reason Gilead tested it against SARS and MERS even though those two episodes died out naturally has to do with Remdesivir’s novel mechanism of action. The ‘drug’ is just an analog of the amino acid adenosine, one of the 20 amino acid (only, in all life on Earth, proving a common genetic ancestor) building blocks the viral polymerase uses to ‘assemble’ new copies of the viral RNA genetic code. The polymerase does not recognize the small difference between adenosine and the analog. Flood an infected cell with enough remdesivir molecules, and the polymerase will eventually grab one and add it to the ‘building’ RNA copy. Remdesivir is enough different that the polymerase is then blocked from adding any more amino acids to the RNA chain, so viral replication halts. Neat very basic molecular genetics provided at a basic science 101 level.
What Gilead scientists recognized was that the RNA code for Ebola RNA polymerase was very similar to SARS and MERS RNA polymerase, hence the in vitro testing. And when the Chinese first published the roughly 30,000 base RNA code for Wuhan coronavirus in January, it was evident immediately that it was another good RNA polymerase match, so they started immediate in vitro testing once viral samples were in hand.
Aside from price (Gilead is infamous for its Hep C cure that ‘only’ costs about $100,000 per treated patient), and scaled up availability (none yet, same issue that killed my 3 of 4 EUA for a persistent hand sanitizer in the 2009 swine flu pandemic), there are questions about dosing and treatment timing. There is some thought that remdesivir may not be useful past symptom day 10 or 11, typically when a patient worsens to need an ICU ventilator. The concern logic is simple. Remdesivir blocks virion replication in an infected cell, but not its spread to newly infected cells by virions from previously infected cells. So basically a quantity/quality argument saying eventually blocking further spread when you already need a ventilator for viral pneumonia is futile. Those clinical questions are why China is conducting a double blind (drug/placebo) trial on ~790 patients in Beijing and Gilead is conducting an unblinded smaller trial in the US, starting in Nebraska with Diamond Princess patients. The first results from both will be available sometime in April.
Further observations
Neither chloroquine nor remdesivir are just luck. The rapidity of their development against Wuhan virus reflects the enormously powerful insights that molecular genetics and molecular biology and their associated tools (sequencing, PCR, oligomer synthesis, protein structure) now bring to science and medicine. To echo the contrasts to climate science in my first post on Wuhan, this is as if we actually had now the computational power to avoid parameterization in climate models. Climatologists do not, but virologists do.
Chloroquine probably works, as AW previously posted. It would solve this pandemic’s key issue, progression to viral pneumonia requiring ICU ventilation. New York’s Governor Cuomo said yesterday that he has been told that without ‘bending the curve’ based on Italy, New York will require 27000 ventilators in a few weeks when the state only has 3000. Invoking the Defense Procurement Act cannot solve that mismatch in time without a ‘bent curve’ achieved via social distancing, frequent hand washing, and avoiding touching the mouth, nose, and eyes. All three are difficult but not impossible. Ambassador Dr. Birx is pretty clear about the dire consequences of Millennials ignoring these basic common sense recommendations during Spring Break this week in Florida. Here in ground zero Fort Lauderdale, our public beaches are closed, and the closure is policed.
But chloroquine still has the same Wuhan issue illustrated by its previous use for malaria–evolving resistance. RNA viruses like Wuhan coronavirus mutate rapidly (explained in my first post on this topic). The most conserved protein is necessarily the RNA polymerase. We know this from influenza, where it is the hemagglutinin and neuraminidase envelope proteins (equivalent to Wuhan S) that mutate so the annual vaccine is never ‘right’. Chloroquine may well be effective now, but if Wuhan coronavirus becomes endemic (now likely given its spread in Africa and Southeast Asia), then it is not a long-term solution like a vaccine. But it will probably buy the precious time to get a vaccine.
Remdesivir may be a longer-term therapeutic solution, because it tricks the conserved RNA polymerase. But its cost and efficacy remain to be determined.
Quinine derivatives are also Zinc ionophores, they increase the concentration of intracellular zinc. The viral replicase enzyme of n-COV-19 is gummed up by Zinc slowing replication.
After testing in hospitals, on March 17 Italy also listed hydroxychloroquine as a drug with preliminary positive results against Wuhan virus:
https://www.aifa.gov.it/-/azioni-intraprese-per-favorire-la-ricerca-e-l-accesso-ai-nuovi-farmaci-per-il-trattamento-del-covid-19
Don’t grow old (eventually this is a problem). Stay healthy (mostly in your own control).
Hey Rud ….. what have you read about the combination of HCQ and Azithromycin?
It was the combination used to clear one cohort of the French patients in 6 days. IIRC, chloroquine alone cleared 60 percent while the combination cleared ‘all’ in 6 days. Why azithromycin antibiotic helps dunno unless some of the pneumonia was in fact secondary bacterial pneumonia, which quite common especially in elderly patients—the reason there are pneumonia vaccines for the two most common causative bacteria.
Maybe an artifact. The study was small (40 patients) and the endpoint a bit murky (no detectable virus in the nose and throat is NOT the lower respiratory tract). There is a youtube of a US doctor analyzing the study rather critically.
Based upon reported cases, US death rate has fallen to 1.35%, but many cases must be going unreported.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Our current case rate of 50 per million population is about on a par with the UK (48).
Not to be picky, but it’s really not accurate to say “the United States”, as this pandemic is primarily isolated to NY. WA seems to plateaued. CA seems to be containing it fairly well too. All the other states are in just double digits or in the 100s.
I’d like to see the FDA actively evaluate these treatments immediately. In particular, HCQ + Azith, both cheap generics.
True, the disease, if not the virus, is indeed concentrated in a few big, mainly coastal cities, although every state has reported at least one case, with WV the last to be hit.
John Tilman: I get the same calculation as of this morning. As I have always believed, testing will bring the denominator up by at least an order of magnitude (my hunch) because there are no tests available. The measurement has been, and still is to a large extent, skewed to people who are sick enough to seek medical help.
This site is very good. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Fascinating stuff, Rud. Thanks for your work.
Like warfare, one needs defense in depth when dealing with complex issues; there is no one magic pill. Hopefully these drugs will give us time.
Also as in strategic bombing, you have to go back and hit the target again.
Adenosine isn’t an amino acid, but a nucleotide, ie the nucleobase adenine attached to a ribose sugar and a phosphate group. It’s one of the five such nucleotides in DNA and RNA, arguably the most important.
Remdesivir is an adenosine nucleotide analog.
There’s an international trial in progress to test the various drugs. 10 countries are joining in. Guess which major country isn’t taking part?
I’ve read the Chinese have also tested high dose IV vitamin C and found it to be helpful in treating COVID-19. However, I have not seen any mention of this in the US, almost as if it is being intentionally ignored. If the vitamin C efficacy is true, it would be an easy to use treatment and should be widely available and it would be a shame if it was not put to use.
Add lime to your Gin and Tonic.
(I’m serious)
The FDA seems not setup properly to deal with a novel virus that becomes a pandemic. In a perfect world we would do months or years of testing before allowing the drug. Unfortunately we do not have the time. If an older person has this virus and has underlying condition there is significant chance they will die. We have to weigh this against what we know about these drugs at the moment.
Suppose for instance we know based on past cases an 80 year old man with a pre existing lung condition has a 70 percent chance of dying under current best case practices. Do we try the drug on him ?
Excellent summary. BTW, adenosine is not an amino acid, it’s a nucleoside.
Anyway, it would seem that a cocktail might have good effect, and at least one is being evaluated.
Albeit with a minor correction that Remdesivir is a nucleotide analog of one of the four nucleotides found in RNA, this is a solid summary of its drug effects (and potential limits) on this coronavirus as well as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
I’m learning a lot about RNA, cytosol and molecular biology. 😉 More that I think I really want to know, but this is orders of magnitude better than listening to the various talking heads on TV/radio/social media.
Hopefully this will be a light at the end of the tunnel.
The higher the number of unreported cases, the lower the actual death rate.
Interesting, it’s been reported that virtually all of the deaths (>99%) in Italy involved patients with other serious health issues.
Thanks Rud, here’s a way we can help with research.
Right now there is a distributed computing effort to model the proteins and provide data to researchers going on at U of WA called Rosetta@Home. It is administrated by Berkeley U’s BOINC, which was born out of the now discontinued SETI@Home program.
You must download and install the BOINC manager software, which allows you to choose when and how clients use your CPU or GPU. It’s here==> https://boinc.berkeley.edu/download_all.php
Choose Rosetta from the client list during setup/first use. Some of the models you run will be part of the COVID research.
Rosetta will only use CPU, so if you have a GTX series or other powerful NVidia GPU, you can volunteer it at GPUGRID, where cancer, AIDS, virus (and soon COVID-19) research is always ongoing.
Earn badges, get intrinsic satisfaction, even signal virtue if you must, but the power of distributed computing is awesome to me and I enjoy participating in it. 😁👍
My computers run work units 24/7 and I use them normally, with the help of a great free utility called Process Lasso ===> https://bitsum.com/ which manages how apps use the CPU.
Has anyone noticed that most of the links in Anthony’s original item on covid-19 and chloroquine have been barred by Google as ‘breach of terms of service’?
Is this because he has shifted some to point elsewhere, or might it be an attack by someone trying to close the site down?
I would be interested in a Mod or WebMaster reply….
Sorry, adenosine is NOT an amino acid. It’s a purine ribonucleoside (nucleotide base = purine) attached to a sugar (ribose). Remdesivir is an analog of adenosine which is one of the natural substrates of the viral polymerase. The analog binds to the active site of the enzyme and cannot be processed further thus blocking this key enzyme’s activity (and viral replication).
Rud Istvan, thank you for the detailed and informative posting. I am on house quarentine here in Mendoza, Argentina, and enjoying good weather and practicing golf in my backyard with my dogs as caddies. The reality of this China Virus seems to be that following guidelines to flatten the infection rate curve and give the medical community a chance to get ahead of the virus is the best practice. For sure, those of us with money have an ability to guard ourselves and families that the others simply don’t have, and no amount of government intervention will save them all. Good on A. Watts for this involved and informative website, and good luck to all.
Rud Istvan,
Excellent article – important information and much appreciated!
A point that may be of interest: On the President’s Wuhan Virus Task Force press briefing today, Dr. Deborah Birx related a emerging trend identified from the virus spread in Italy. Their experience is a mortality rate in males of twice that of females, for all ages experiencing the Wuhan virus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXbxNT4ncXo&feature=emb_logo
Briefing starts at 35 minutes. Dr. Birx comments at 58 minutes.
On a different topic… call it ‘marketing’: I distribute these and similar ‘rigorous’ articles to ‘family’ and ‘friends’ distribution lists. They serve both as solid information sources on emergent phenomena as well as illustrating WUWT as a source for reliable information on similar topics. Articles like this are the means of introducing others to WUWT as a credible source for pragmatic information on science issues.
Keep up the good work, Anthony and crew!
As for Corona virus to mutate to chloroquine resistance, that could be tough. Triggering the membrane fusion event is pH dependent conformational change that is very fundamental to how the virus able to merge its RNA package into the cytosol. That will be difficult for the virus to mutate around with chloroquine pH elevating trademark since that is host cell feature.
Malaria is able to mutate away from chlorine sensitivity because the action of chloroquine in that pathogen is inside the malaria parasite’s lysosomes, thus sensitivity or resistance is under malaria selections control.
Corona virus COVID-19 evolving resistance to Remdesivir is certainly quite likely as that resistance is under the control of the viral polymerase and the viral coding sequence for that being strongly selected for. It would probably evolve resistance kinetics like HIV did in the 1980’s to the first line nucleic acid analogs that quickly became useless against HIV in the same host since that was chronic infection. Thus Gilead’s “window of opportunity” for selling its Remdesivir will probably close within a 1-2 years if Remdesivir is widely adopted.
Here are the latest numbers (infected and dead) available for Friday 20th March from the UK
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
A lot of upbeat and optimistic commentary about coronavirus therapy or vaccine.
But if it’s so apparently straightforward to treat, why is there still no vaccine or treatment for the common cold – also a coronavirus?
I appreciate all this interest in the therapeutics and it is understandable to want to see a cure or preventive therapy that works. That said I have to add caution. I have seen all kinds of analysis to support the efficacy of these drugs but we have learned over and over again that the preliminary type of data we have such as in vitro (test tube) testing, anecdotal case saves, case control and retrospective studies often yields optimism when eventually the reliable research that requires prospective, blinded, randomized trials yields zip.
As someone whose job it is to prescribe therapeutics when indicated my peers and I will use these drugs in the appropriate settings for CoVID-19 and we are doing so today, not because we know they work but because there is a possibility they might and we don’t want our most ill patients to miss a chance of recovery. Till we know more however the best strategy is to prevent infections.
The previously posted correlation between high malaria rates and low CoVID-19 rates in nations should be recognized by all who follow this blog as meaningless. We all know that correlation does not mean causation or even that the two things correlated are in any way directly coupled. The very same nations that have high malaria rates are those that have the least health resources and have done a minimum if any testing. Many countries reporting no or few cases (e.g. North Korea and much of sub-Saharan Africa, Indonesia and India are most likely not doing much testing or else hiding their results. Malarious countries also have major climactic differences that may play a role.
Much of the statistical pattern we see is in fact an artifact of the testing strategy. Italy, Iran, China and Spain were surprised by widespread community infection when they began their testing after cases of ill individuals emerged. Most of their testing was initially focused on ill people and the high mortality reflects that. In China the highest mortality was reported near the epicenter and declined with distance (e.g. with the timing of the spread). It is very likely that declining mortality with distance from Wuhan reflects increased testing of minimally symptomatic cases or those without symptoms but history of contact (e.g. a screening strategy versus a diagnostics strategy). This is good news if true because it brings down the real mortality numbers as the denominator increases.
Germany has a high number of detected cases, a much more generous and extensive testing policy and a death rate of 0.2% (1 in 500) so far. Granted their mortality may rise as an aggressive testing strategy will find lots of recently infected folks who may progress to severe disease but the real mortality is somewhere in the middle and won’t be known for some time.
We can speculate all we want but we don’t know lots that we will know later: efficacy of drugs, overall mortality, whether ongoing mutation and recombination of CoVID-19 will make more or less dangerous/infectious/treatable, and whether our present extreme measure to prevent transmission are actually making a real difference or just creating social/economic harm. Time will tell.
Very nice summary. To add my 2 cents on one point.
Deaths are fairly easy to count accurately since this is a mainstream function of societies. However, counting people in a general population who do not show symptoms or who are mildly to moderately infected is indeed extremely difficult and early on was quite literally impossible. So the denominator is grossly under-counted for all the reasons you so well stated!
I was early infected with Covid 19, and could not be counted even though I tried to find out how I could be counted. So I was a skeptic of the statistics for good reason early on.
Correction and apology. Above comments are correct. Adenosine is the A nuceloside in the ACTG ‘alphabet’ for RNA and DNA. My bad.; a real inexcusable brain cramp.
The 20 amino acids are what build all proteins.
Rud Istvan, thank you for this essay.