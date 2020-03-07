Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr Willie Soon, h/t Liberty Sentinel; what kind of sick person publicly celebrates the possibility that all their political opponents will die a horrible death? The answer is a journalist who works for mainstream British media, of course.
Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution
The disease could be the shock we need to harness new technology and new ways of working
Ed Conway Thursday March 05 2020, 5.00pm GMT, The Times
Don’t take this the wrong way but if you were a young, hardline environmentalist looking for the ultimate weapon against climate change, you could hardly design anything better than coronavirus.
Unlike most other such diseases, it kills mostly the old who, let’s face it, are more likely to be climate sceptics. It spares the young. Most of all, it stymies the forces that have been generating greenhouse gases for decades. Deadly enough to terrify; containable enough that aggressive quarantine measures can prevent it from spreading. The rational response for any country determined to prevent loss of life is to follow China’s lead and lock down their economy to stem its spread.
And so airlines are cancelling flights; companies are scrapping travel. Factories in China and, …Read more (paywalled): https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/coronavirus-has-a-silver-lining-cz8wpc6xj
Going by the web link, the original title of the article was “Coronavirus has a silver lining”.
The rest of the article is paywalled, and I don’t want to give an organization which would employ someone who could write something like that any financial support whatsoever, but I think we get the idea.
18 thoughts on “Times: Coronavirus will Kill All the Old Climate Skeptics”
Like with all things catastrophic, you first AGW Cultist
Ed Conway……greetings from New Zealand. thank you Ed, I am still alive and kicking, now in my 88 year.
Is there any evidence that the old are more likely to be climate sceptics?
I know that there are a lot of people who don’t feel safe revealing their true opinions until after they retire, but that’s not the same thing.
Ed lives in a fantasy world where he believes anything he writes (just like most main-stream reporters) will come true just because he writes it. Most of their reporting belongs in the fiction section of the Public Library.
I
don’t know, but it also prompts the next question: Would a temporary increase in the death rate of the elderly bring about the political changes he so desires?
I doubt it. He is sucking at straws.
“what kind of sick person publicly celebrates the possibility that all their political opponents will die a horrible death”
The left doesn’t just celebrate the possibility of their opponents dying. Whenever they get enough power, they usually go about actively causing the death of anyone who opposes them.
Ed Con way is showing his bias and ignorance .
Wonder who he is trying to impress .
Another one to put on the list of tools needing sharpening .
As someone remarked here on an earlier post-
Coronavirus v. Climate Change,
Real Crisis meets Fake Crisis.
That is a truly disgusting idea. To think that we once used to buy The Times. Those days have long since gone. Appalling rag now. No intention of giving up yet awhile.
Deplorable Old Sceptic Annie.
Ironic, another wicked solution. The Silver “burden” will be mitigated through Planned Parent. Gaia’s Choice.
Hmmm… old and stuck in their ways, or old enough not to be duped by dishonest flamboyant journalism… so hard to figure out which is which…
I think what a lot of people don’t understand is how blood lusts and revenge runs in our genes from time immemorial, just below the surface. It is only been the last few hundred years, and only in certain civilized places that had the rule of law and a Constitution or a type of Bill Of Rights that guaranteed basic freedoms that has become civilized. Or some religions that had a similar piece of paper (book) that advocated for good over evil. In this case, they advocate wiping out all the old, whether they are a skeptic or not.
This type of wishing destruction on anyone you don’t agree with is that type of lack of civilized behaviour which always leads to mayhem and the unleashing of pure evil which has been the norm everywhere, forever. What we have achieved in certain countries due to that piece of paper called a Constitution has brought the most prosperity and happiness to those who embraced freedom. Thanks for reminding us Eric, cause I was sort of thinking the same thing about some of these leftist Marxists and wishing ill well on them. But I can’t turn the other cheek and just let them ride roughshod over us.
I’m thinking there are a lot of old Climate PseudoScientists out there too.
James Hansen anyone?
Ed Conway is just deranged. Nothing more.
And expecting someone who is deranged to act or talk in a sane manner is itself irrational.
Okay, this guy’s an (insert vulgar pejorative for an unpleasant person here), but he does have a point. I’m 68, and in twelve years (should I survive) I’ll be 80. I don’t care about anything right now as much as I do my declining health, and when I’m dead I’m going to have other worries. (Assuming God is just. That could really bite. )
Greta Thunberg does have one valid point: If things do go badly, people her age are going to catch all the woe, and old people are not. Of course, that’s her only valid point, because the climate in Sweden is going to be just fine. Also, Greta, just like us, is going to need money and a stable energy supply she can afford, and is even going to get old and die one day/ It’s just a matter of time before she eventually figures that out.
The other day I posted the sentiment that left wing liberals are on their way to a government that wants to tell you and me exactly what to do and that we must say, “Yousa massa” before we do it. I must have had Ed Conway subconsciously in mind.
“Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution”
Or it can trigger a loss of our supply chain from high CO2-emitting countries (which some refer to as slave States). Many cargo ship sailings have been cancelled, mostly from China:
Well, considering the age group of most of the world’s leaders and those in legislative bodies, if the virus hits hard it won’t just take out climate skeptics.
The youth will be left with the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to lead them, and their destination will be the return to the Dark Ages.
Once again, people should be careful what they wish for.
All those slamming the old are forgetting one thing and that is they will be old as well.
This will arrive with astounding rapidity unless of course “Rapture” is bestowed on us in which case it will be even faster.
There is no hope with the attitude that the elderly folk dont have any use in society.
They have done the hard yards and know the score.
They don’t suffer dimwits and fools gladly.
Cant compete with Trevor Collins at 88 but can give Billy Connolly a run for his money.