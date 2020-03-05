Time Magazine: The EU Could Force the USA to Act on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Green fantasies from Time’s Justin Worland.
How Europe’s Border Carbon Tax Plan Could Force the U.S. To Act on Climate Change
BY JUSTIN WORLAND MARCH 4, 2020
On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the European Climate Law, which would bind the bloc to eliminate its climate footprint by 2050 and officially launched the policymaking process to enact a new tax on products from countries that aren’t working to reduce their emissions. Such a rule could leave U.S. companies at a serious—and costly—disadvantage as they compete for business in the EU.
The EU’s plan is a significant escalation, but it’s not a complete surprise. The intellectual foundations behind policy, which the EU has dubbed a border carbon tax, have been discussed in policy circles for years. As the EU has doubled down on policies to reduce emissions, and the U.S. and others have lagged, pressure mounted on the bloc to take more sweeping action. “It’s pointless to reduce carbon emissions inside Europe, to then import them from outside,” Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, told reporters at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January.
Several groups in Washington are pushing for the U.S. to get ahead of the Europeans’ plan by implementing its own carbon tax, along with an adjustment at borders. Such a move would make U.S. businesses more competitive on the global stage as countries increasingly demand more energy-efficient products, advocates say. Supporters of such an approach include a conservative group, the Climate Leadership Council (CLC), which is backed by some of America’s biggest companies, green groups, economists and Republican elder statesmen. “This really creates an incentive for other countries to say, ‘yeah, I want to get inside that club,’” says former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who supports the CLC.
…Read more: https://time.com/5793918/european-union-border-carbon-tax/
The problem with Justin’s theory is the EU has no backbone when it comes to trade disputes. When President Obama rejected the EU’s last attempt to impose carbon taxes on US businesses, The EU’s response was to express their disappointment.
Brexit has left the EU desperately short of cash, but I doubt President Trump will let the EU fill their budget shortfall by slamming US businesses with a new carbon tax.
11 thoughts on “Time Magazine: The EU Could Force the USA to Act on Climate Change”
Will the EU continue to buy goods from China and India?
Nothing of the sort will happen. The EU is a Paper Tiger which has recently lost a large limb in a Brexit encounter. Muslim refugee hordes are biting its flanks and infecting its interior organs. The EU is desperately trying to suppress other members from exiting after Brexit. The EU is battling a growing Covid-19 epidemic. The EU has little will left for a trade battle with the USA. Justin’s theory is just self-justification and pipe-dreams. the EU has no backbone when it comes to new trade disputes.
Good luck with that. Somebody hasn’t been paying attention. If PDJT wins reelection, their “adjustments” will absolutely get “readjusted” at the US border.
did you say…….Justin Wonderland??? I Am Hard of Hearing! regards, Trevor, from Trevor Collins, (NZ)……
That’s hilarious, since our carbon footprint is shrinking, while theirs is not. “You don’t have laws that say the same stupid things as ours” is hardly a good case.
“‘You don’t have laws that say the same stupid things as ours’ is hardly a good case.”
They think it is, which tells you all you need to know about the arrogant jack@sses.
Is not the USA one of the few countries where carbon dioxide emissions are ACTUALLY decreasing?
Maybe not decreasing fast enough for the green zealots…..
This is due to the natural gas (fracking) replacement of coal which has more CO2 output per amount of electricity produced.
And as mentioned above, will the EU take a tax increase on imports form the real CO2 increasers, China and India?
don’t point out the facts. it makes the greens angry. US reduced GHE (not that anyone should give a rats ass about CO2) but we should look to reduce the use of natural resources. The EU is a sham organization, hence BREXIT. The UK also did a great job of reducing GHE but, they destroyed large forest and now have very expensive electricity.
US is going to do what the US wants to do, whenever, where ever. No apologies needed. The US saved the world 3 times from tyranny and evil 3 times in the last century. We created a weapon that could have been used to conquer anyone we wanted. but we didn’t , we actually went and helped rebuild those nations that were crippled by the wars. inlcuding Japan and Germany. The EU can F**K off.
It would be good to see the EU make this official policy in ordering the USA to start a carbon tax, or impose a carbon tax on import trade, before the election in Nov later this year. That way, voters could see what alternatives in their voting choices would mean to their own pocket book, in addition to the appearance that the EU has control of internal USA affairs. This would probably add another 1-2 Million voters to the Trump column as well as for the seats and Governors up for re-election in the Senate and the House. All this nonsense has to be soundly rejected, and the best way to do that is to return the Republicans to full majority power in all branches of Gov’t so that there is no more stalling and hoaxed stumbling blocks thrown into the path of the administration. Even moderate Democrats are getting sick and tired of these goons in the Democrat party blocking everything from infrastructure spending to not cooperating on a coordinated response to the C-19 issues. Time to throw the Democrat bums out on their ear. Especially the rabid foaming at the mouth ones, like AOC and her ‘progressive’ ilk.
They can *try* to force the U.S. all they want…fact is we can counter using tariffs. We need more manufacturing jobs in the U.S. anyway, so it’s a win-win for us over enough time (there is always pain in the adjustment). We can also save a lot of money in the defense budget as we no longer need to be protecting Germany nor protecting the world’s access to oil in the Arabian Sea – they can buy our oil.
You cannot have free-trade with countries that do not reciprocate – it’s why the world feels free to take advantage of the U.S. in their working around trade agreements. If the EU wants a trade war, bring it on. It would be a tremendous opportunity to grow the economies of South America, which is far better for the U.S. then growing the economies in the EU.
A carbon tax is just another way to tax consumers, which is mostly the middle class. It is a TERRIBLE idea. This is how we destroy a good economy, not grow one.
Sounds like the EU has let Climate Derangement Syndrome commandeer their mental faculties!
Perhaps EU stands for Europe Unhinged!
Great Britain is already seeing a resurgence in their economy and the stronger they get, the more the EU will hemorrhage members!
Some unions should never have happened!