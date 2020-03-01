Climate Fanatic Tom Steyer Drops Out of the Democrat Presidential Race

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Tom Steyer has paid the price for focussing far too much of his campaign on climate change, instead of addressing issues people care about.

Tom Steyer ends 2020 presidential campaign

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

Updated 0317 GMT (1117 HKT) March 1, 2020

(CNN) Tom Steyer ended his presidential campaign on Saturday night after the billionaire businessman failed to gain traction in a large field of Democratic candidates.

Steyer exited the race after he failed to claim victory in South Carolina, a state he invested heavily in, hoping it would turn around his sputtering run.

“I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign,” he said. “And honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

The businessman’s decision comes after disappointing showings in the race’s first three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. In Nevada, Steyer outspent the rest of the Democratic field on advertisements by more than $13 million.

…