Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Tom Steyer has paid the price for focussing far too much of his campaign on climate change, instead of addressing issues people care about.
Tom Steyer ends 2020 presidential campaign
By Kate Sullivan, CNN
Updated 0317 GMT (1117 HKT) March 1, 2020
(CNN) Tom Steyer ended his presidential campaign on Saturday night after the billionaire businessman failed to gain traction in a large field of Democratic candidates.
Steyer exited the race after he failed to claim victory in South Carolina, a state he invested heavily in, hoping it would turn around his sputtering run.
“I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign,” he said. “And honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”
The businessman’s decision comes after disappointing showings in the race’s first three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. In Nevada, Steyer outspent the rest of the Democratic field on advertisements by more than $13 million.
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/29/politics/tom-steyer-drops-out-2020-race/index.html
I’m surprised Tom Steyer dropped out so early. Given his resources and the quality of his opponents I thought Tom had a real chance of claiming the prize. But even Democrat activists failed to warm to his bland single issue presence, so Tom sensibly withdrew from a competition he no longer has any chance of winning.
28 thoughts on “Climate Fanatic Tom Steyer Drops Out of the Democrat Presidential Race”
How can this be?
When Greta Kardashian has just declared “we’re winning!”
Forgot the tag line –
“How dare he!”
the video of him dancing to “back that azz up” did it….
Too bad Tom Steyer didn’t spend a few $Bil on his total campaign…at least some folks would have made some easy money on advertising a loser candidate. I don’t think it matters now how much money these billionaires throw at financing themselves or leaving their monies for the Super PACs. The American people smell a rat in the Democrat Party et al. It will probably be a re-match between Cooked Hillary and Trump again. And this time, the Dem’s will probably get beat even worse than 2016.
At least Shorty Bloomberg (aka Mini-Mike) is going to spend a much larger fortune and it ain’t gonna do him good either. Compared to Steyer, Mini-Mike looks and sounds like a complete dimwit. Makes you wonder how he made $60 Bil, or even got elected to mayor of NYC. Donald Trump is right…the election can’t be bought, and it probably can’t be influenced much by foreign influences either.
Eric, Maybe Mr Steyer found out the hard way that selling ‘CAGW’ to the masses is a darn sight harder than selling a new brand of fried chicken or vegan hamburger. Maybe because people tend to think a lot more about the costs vs benefits of CAGW before they will ‘buy’ it. And of course to win an election you have to convince more than 50% of the population, which is a lot higher percentage than is needed to launch a new form of fast food – 1% is probably plenty.
These two Billionaires don’t have a CLUE about what NORMAL, ordinary, hard-working citizens want. They are both doomed to utter failure outside CA and NY. Their candidacies are just so much of a “vanity project” that it’s sickening.
“I’m surprised Tom Steyer dropped out so early. Given his resources and the quality of his opponents I thought Tom had a real chance of claiming the prize.”
You really need a /sarc tag. :))
I was thinking that sarc was also necessary. There just might be people reading this blog that would believe that.
Climate change crisis is on hold until the Coronavirus is contained. Bad luck for Tom but good riddance for opponents of climate fraud.
This election is shaping up to be a vote between changing climate change, or for improving the economy.
The Dems need to wise up if they really want to oust Trump.
I thought he was only in it to get around campaign finance laws so he could throw craploads more of his money at down-ticket dems that supported his position. Shirley (hah) he didn’t think he was actually gonna win.
Well, here’s a prime example of a politician saying one thing and then doing another.
If Tom Steyer really believed that “climate change™” represented an existential threat for humanity—as he and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC and many others have vociferously asserted—he would have stayed in the presidential race to use the MSM publicity to hammer home his claim, no matter the cost or his polling numbers.
That he did not do this speaks volumes as to his claim and his integrity.
Yes . Think most folks’ ” pander meter ” pegged at 11 .
A consummation devoutly to be wished.
Perhaps Tom was watching Greta in Bristol clad in a raincoat in pouring rain saying “ The planet is on fire” and thought better of his climate centred campaign.
Being from Aus, I don’t propose to understand the way the US elections work, however I remember reading somewhere that to get around your donation rules, Steyer only ran so he could raise campaign funds then when he pulled out, they all go to the Democrat party thereby by-passing the donation amount laws. I wonder how much he raised versus spent and what happens to the remaining if there is any?
p.s. Just a thought, I would love to see a salary cap on spend on any election by any party/candidate, seems like such a waste of money.
Tom ran on “saving the world” (from climate change) and no one cared. Reports say he spent $240 million and got virtually zero traction and no delegates.
He also ran on “fixing” Trump’s economy.
Heh.
Got an idea. Next time Greta has an event, have a bunch of people start coughing like hell and say they just got back from Wuhan and/or Italy. That keep em quiet for a few weeks!🤣
@John. Exactly. Also turn up at XR demos and do the same thing. There may be one benefit of this pandemic. It might more get people to realise that there are real sicknesses rather than the sick fantasy of climate change/weirding/crisis whatever. If any variant of green loonie is out in front of my local supermarket, I won’t be able to resist doing a performance. One trick that has scattered them in the past is to say, I cannot support you because you are part of a terrorist organisation.
“… addressing issues people care about….” So which Progressive has done that? CC is last on the voters’ list yet we continue to hear about it from them all. Bloomberg is nothing but a spoiler to get a brokered convention so the elites can pick who they want. They are all running on a hate Trump love Marxism platform.
“…So which Progressive has done that?…”
Some have offered free-stuff.
I wonder how Michael Bloomberg will do on Super Tuesday. Buying an election is harder than folks think.
It was just announced that Alfred E. Newman (Mayor Pete) has also withdrawn from the presidential race.
As for Steyer, I guess human-caused climate change isn’t that big an issue even among Democrats.
Biden was talking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Channel this morning and at one point Wallace asked Biden about having mental slips and Biden denied he was having mental impairment and then proceeded to call Chris by the wrong name, calling him Chuck, instead.
If the Democrats think Bernie is going to hurt their party, they are not going to fare any better with Biden. Biden makes a mental slip every day. Think how that’s going to play when he does it up there in front of the whole world debating Trump.
That is if he gets up there. Biden still has to weather the storm brewing about the attempt by the Obama-Biden administration to undermine the U.S. Constitution and throw the 2016 election to Hillary by colluding with the Ukrainians and Russians to fix the election.
And I think I just read a report that a Ukranian prosecutor is going to start an investigation of Where’s Hunter Biden.
And then there is Guiliani, who claims he has the goods on both Joe and Where’s Hunter. And if I was a betting man, I would bet Guiliani does have the goods on the Bidens and all the other Democrat criminals involved in trying to fix the 2016 election.
The Democrat Elites should probably go ahead and bite the bullet and go with Sanders. You will lose either way but with Biden it will be particularly bad. He may be indicted before the election is held.
Sanders has just been honest enough to state what the democrats really want. That’s why he’s a threat to them. A far greater threat than even Trump is. The pundits can go on and on about their fear of “down ballot” consequences if Bernie is the candidate but I think that is not their real fear. Their real fear is that if Bernie wins it will embolden others to come out an be honest about what the democrats really stand for and a significant amount of their base will follow them just as they are feeling Berne now. The democrats in general are far closer to Bernie and AOC than they are to anything other social/political identity anywhere near the center and have been ever since they ran off the old Blue dogs.
As an Oz outsider looking at the debates the Democrats are having, it appears that there is little chance of them working together after one of them ‘wins’ given the vociferous character assassination they spout at each other.
It appears that one does not need friends if one becomes President, which is worrying that one person has so much power.
IMO, you guys have a weird system of government, although ours is not one to hold up as perfection either.
Reality about this current economy from the perspective of this truck driver. What I observe on the road is every bit as valid, if not more so, as the economic numbers the government publishes.
It’s been Trump supporting main street verses the democrats supporting the multinational Wall Street. We can currently produce 80% of what we consume without a thing from China. Though that is not a balanced as some us may not like the reality is that compared to the EU nations we’re in great shape in that respect. The EU nations economies are far more reliant upon trade with China than we in the US are. Thus the really big losers are the Wall Street multinationals, the EU, and of course China. The sell off on Wall Street is a reflection of that reality.
This economy is going gangbusters and no sell off of the Stock Market can change that fact. Of course that is not going to effect what has happened to peoples 401Ks immediately but it sure will eventually. I have seen absolutely no sign that people or business is slowing down due to the current threat. In fact it appears to be just the opposite. The guy that unloaded us at the warehouse in Nogales, AZ Wednesday morning, which was actually south of the US Border Patrol Check station but still in the US, was wearing a mask. That was the only person I saw taking any obvious precautions.
I have had 6 overtime days in 4 weeks. Only 8 possible in that period. Traffic, both truck and other on Saturday as I was driving back to Indianapolis, IN from Laredo, TX was heavy. Every bit as heavy as one would expect on a normal work day.
I’m team driving now because the company I drive for picked up several new team runs and doesn’t have the teams to cover them. This driver gets paid a salary to troubleshoot and fill in and do what needs to be done when there are no regular drivers available to do so. So though normally I am a solo driver, last week I was teaming with a team driver that lost his partner. I will do the same this week and we will make two round trips back to back between Indianapolis and Laredo. Last week we did a run to Nogales, AZ and back followed by a round trip to Laredo and back.
I’m supposed to be off work and not on call from 06:00 Friday until 06:00 Sunday. If I work during the time I am supposed to be off I get paid another days pay pro-rated per my salary. Fine with me. I like $1,980.00 pay checks on the weeks when I work both Friday and Saturday. There are five other salary drivers at our terminal doing the same job I do and all of them have been getting mega overtime.
According to what I’ve been told we should expect this accelerated pace to continue for several more weeks. Keeping on MAGA! Home right now simply because they ran me out of legal driving hours and I have to take a break before I get the hours to run back again.