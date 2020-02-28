The Hot And Cold Of Space

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
For those who enjoy mathematical puzzles, I’m putting this one out there for your pleasure.
Suppose we have a 1 metre by 1 metre by 1 metre concrete block floating in outer space. For the purposes of the puzzle, let’s suppose that there is no longwave background radiation at all.
The block is insulated on four sides, as shown in blue below, with the front and back of the block uninsulated. We’ll further suppose that the insulation is made of Unobtanium, which is a perfect insulator, so no heat at all is lost from the four insulated sides.
Next, let’s assume the emissivity “epsilon” of the concrete block is 0.95. And we’ll say that the thermal conductivity “k” of the concrete is equal to 0.8 watts per metre per kelvin (0.8 W/m/K)
Finally, let’s assume that it gets full-time sunshine on the front side at a rate of 1360 watts per square metre (W/m2). Figure 1 shows the experimental setup.
Figure 1. Setup for the thought experiment. The concrete block (gray) is a one-metre cube. The blue insulation prevents any heat from escaping from the four sides. However, the block is free to gain heat by radiation on the front side, and to lose heat by radiation from both the front and the back sides.
Here’s the puzzle. If the concrete block starts at absolute zero, it will slowly warm up until it is at steady-state, neither warming nor cooling.
So the question is: at steady-state, what will be the temperature T_hot of the hot side and the temperature T_cold of the opposite cold side?
REQUESTS: First, let me ask that when you comment, please quote the exact words you’re discussing. It avoids many problems.
Next, as my high school math teacher would say, please show your work.
Finally, please focus on the question and the answers, and leave out all ad hominems, personal comments, and insults, as well as abjuring any discussion of your opponent’s education, age and species of likely progenitors, improbable sexual habits, or overall intelligence.
Psst! Hey there, nerd at the desk to my right- could you move your left arm so I can see what you’re writing? I have no idea how I got into this exam, and I don’t want to look like a total moron.
Willis
can you give me the answer on the back page, i got another class i have to get to.
T-hot 260F
T-cold -280F
Hot side 126dC; cold side 107dC.
Space – the Hotter Frontier
One of the heated issues underlying greenhouse theory is whether space is hot or cold.
Greenhouse theory says that without an atmosphere the earth would be exposed to a near zero outer space and become a frozen ice ball at -430 F, 17 K.
Geoengineering techniques that increase the albedo, the ISS’s ammonia refrigerant air conditioners, an air conditioner in the manned maneuvering unit, space suits including thermal underwear with chilled water tubing, UCLA Diviner lunar data and Kramm’s models (Univ of AK) all provide substantial evidence that outer space is relatively hot.
But outer space is neither hot nor cold.
By definition and application temperature is a relative measurement of the molecular kinetic energy in a substance, i.e. solid, liquid, gas. No molecules (vacuum), no temperature. No kinetic energy (absolute zero), no temperature. In the void & vacuum of outer space the terms temperature, hot, cold are meaningless, like dividing by zero, undefined. Same reason there is no sound in space – no molecules.
However, any substance capable of molecular kinetic energy (ISS, space walker, satellite, moon, earth) placed in the path of the spherical expanding solar photon gas at the earth’s average orbital distance will be heated per the S-B equation to an equilibrium temperature of: 1,368 W/m^2 = 394 K, 121 C, 250 F.
Like a blanket held up between a camper and campfire the atmosphere reduces the amount of solar energy heating the terrestrial system and cools the earth compared to no atmosphere.
This intuitively obvious as well as calculated and measured scientific reality refutes the greenhouse theory which postulates the exact opposite even incorrectly claiming the naked earth would be a -430 F ice ball.
Zero greenhouse effect, Zero CO2 global warming and Zero man caused climate change.
Psst! …. Do you do it by S = UT + 1/2 AT squared….?