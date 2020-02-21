Brooklyn Fractivists for Freezing in the Dark

Guest “I couldn’t make this schist up, if I was trying” by David Middleton
Activists Demand National Grid Halt Project To Extend A Fracked Gas Pipeline Through North Brooklyn
BY SYDNEY PEREIRA
FEB. 18, 2020
A coalition of North Brooklyn residents and environmental groups are fighting to stop National Grid’s plan to extend a natural gas pipeline through Bushwick, Williamsburg and Greenpoint.
The gas company broke ground on a seven mile pipeline, starting in Brownsville, back in 2018. But since last fall, several blocks in North Brooklyn have been ripped up to make way for the final two phases of the pipeline, which National Grid wants to extend to its Greenpoint depot.
“We don’t want this pipeline,” Kevin LaCherra, of Greenpoint, told a crowd of some 60 people rallying at National Grid’s construction site Saturday morning. “We want renewables now.”
Residents and environmental groups, including Sane Energy Project, North Brooklyn Extinction Rebellion, Sunrise NYC, Assemblymember Joe Lentol and State Senator Julia Salazar’s office, rallied in 20-degree weather Saturday morning…
[…]
“People are frustrated because it’s 2020. We need to be getting off fossil fuels and here is National Grid wanting to raise our monthly bills to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a new fracked gas pipeline,” Zieshe said. “That’s just insanity.”
In 2014, New York banned hydraulic fracturing, a method of extracting natural gas by injecting liquids below ground, known to impact water and air quality near wells; lower babies’ birth weight for children who live close to fracking wells; and emit methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. The fracked gas under National Grid’s plans would be sourced from Pennsylvania, where fracking is legal.
“If you know anything about this gas, they call it natural, but there’s nothing natural about it,” said Roberto Rodriguez, a Bushwick resident of the United Neighborhood Organization.
[…]Gothamist
I honestly can’t tell who is more fracking retarded… The fractivists or the fracking idiot “journalist” who authored this article. With a 2017 NYU B.A. in Journalism & Global Public Health and Anthropology, Sydney Pereira the “journalist” is clearly qualified to report on almost nothing. Her source for the claim that frac’ing impacts water quality is a 2016 Scientific American article about an ex-EPA employee who claimed that frac’ing had polluted groundwater in Wyoming. This “study” has been repeatedly debunked.
The fractivists are just dumber than schist…
There’s no evidence at all that frac’ing affects the air, the water or anything else any more or less than conventional natural gas production. Here is a comprehensive list of all of the differences between conventional and unconventional (frac’ed) natural gas:
Despite all the blather about renewables, New Yorkers are heavily dependent on natural gas to avoid freezing in the dark…
70% of New York’s 2017 energy consumption was from fossil fuels. 72% of the state’s electricity is generated by fossil fuels and nuclear power; while only 5% comes from non-hydroelectric renewables .
Thanks to idiots like Governor Fredo, New York has the 9th highest average residential electricity rate in the nation, 7th highest among the Lower 48. At 18¢/kWh, New Yorkers pay 38% more for electricity than the national average, 28% more than Pennsylvanians and 50% than Ohioans.
Pennsylvania and Ohio were both smart enough to realize that the natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica formations actually had no value at all, if they left it in the ground.
Despite having one of the most prolific natural gas reservoirs within its state boundaries, New York isn’t on this list:
Top Five Natural Gas Producing States in 2018 (EIA)
- Texas—6.84 Tcf—22.3%
- Pennsylvania—6.12 Tcf—20.0%
- Louisiana—2.78 Tcf—9.1%
- Oklahoma—2.70 Tcf—8.8%
- Ohio—2.35 Tcf—7.7%
Tcf = Trillion cubic feet
In 2017, New York’s natural gas production amounted 11 Bcf (billion cubic feet). Texas produces nearly twice as much natural gas per day (21.5 Bcf) as New York does in a year.
Sydney Pereira and the Brooklyn fractards earn a Ron White lifetime achievement award.
52 thoughts on “Brooklyn Fractivists for Freezing in the Dark”
The sooner they take the protesters off gas, the sooner everyone will be happy. More for the rest of us.
This Hillbilly feels slighted, ….. so, to wit: 😊 😊
3.
4.
5.
6. West Virginia – 1.8 Tcf
Ron White is correct. But as we know stupid sometimes wins out
Actually, you can fix stupid. You do it the same way you fix your pet.
Using this Youtube clip to describe Ms. Sydney.
https://youtu.be/v4fU0Ajo4RM
The gender pronoun doesn’t’ t matter to the Left anymore anyways.
h/t: michael hart
Follow all 60 protesters to their homes and disconnect their gas supplies post haste
And pull all their gasoline tanks/oil pans from their cars
End Their Hypocrisy without delay
It’s better for them and better for the environment
Do not forget to put them on the NO FLY lists too. Protect them from themselves.
As the population of this area is 34,158 according to Wikipedia and there were 60 people protesting shouldn’t the headline be: “34,098 non Activists don’t Demand National Grid Halt Project To Extend A Fracked Gas Pipeline Through North Brooklyn”?
Personally, I wouldn’t want a “fracked gas pipeline” within 1,000 miles of my home. Fractured pipelines are dangerous… 😉
Fracked gas cracks me up also!
Perhaps, what’s needed is to have 300 people out there protesting in support of the pipeline
so 99.8% of the people were not out there protesting. Ignore the .2% of the people that were out there, build the pipeline and move on. Unfortunately if .2% of the people are nutty, in a country of 340,000,000 that’s still 680,000 protesters for some cause.
I read a statistic from NIMH that at one time there were 435 institutionalized bed spaces per 100,000 people in the US back before the deinstitutionalization movement took hold in the US in the 1950’s and 1970s. If that statistic is true, then there were spaces for over 800,000 people. I saw another that said there were 500,000 people institutionalized in the US in 1960, so at least they’re in the same ballpark.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of those in the field of mental health in the US, most of those people are out on the streets now (well, not the same people physically, of course) , and we HOPE they are controlling their illnesses with the proper meds, IF they get them and IF they take them.
From the sheer number of mass shootings and other public atrocities since the 1960s in the US, it’s pretty apparent that the wishful thinking hasn’t worked out.
Welcome to the new freedom of speech where the voice of the minority Carrie’s the weight of the majority.
I like what you did there, probably too few outside the politically aware in the UK will get it.
Boris’s favourite song
” Hey Carrie Anne what’s your game now can anybody play”?
Thanks for that explanation, Rod. I assume “Carrie” is the girlfriend of Boris. Green pillowtalk.
Take their names and addresses.
Then ask if they have the authority to sign permission to shut off their gas.
Smarter ones will run. Dumb ones will sign. It’s a Darwin effect.
Stopping an approved and mostly completed project is not right. Beyond that I would like to as much self imposed chaos as possible in NY and NYC. A confined implosion is better than continental scale policy disaster of the Jimmy Carter variety.
Being a tragic for the nuanced messages that choices of words can impart, it has always intrigued me that “protesters” call themselves “activists”.
Why? Because protesting basically involves having to actually DO sfa, just yell at other people who are actually trying to DO something (like provide efficient, economical energy to keep the ordinary peeps warm).
So the term “activist” implies that someone calling themselves that, is actually engaged in DOING something, whereas really their sole intent is to STOP others from DOING things.
Where are the literary police when they’re most needed? (Even George Orwell couldn’t solve that impasse.)
, Sydney Pereira the “journalist” is clearly qualified to report on almost nothing.
She’s not reporting….was never in her job description
…she’s promoting an agenda
Go get them, David! The basic problem is the list of activists includes groups who think sabotage is justified. If this was my gas pipeline project i would abandon it and collect the insurance. When you are in management of any natural resource company you must always consider sabotage.
… another “science” writer who knows very little about science.
… writing about another band of idealists who know very little about reality.
And they are able to do what they do because of the very things that they fight against to eliminate.
Climate-change dementia is a terrible thing.
Simples. Stop delivering fuel to North Brooklyn and tell the 34089 who do not object to whom they owe the delights of having their toes freezing off.
I think this is a great opportunity for an educational experience.
Turn off all power using fossil fuels, including vehicles, to North Brooklyn. Then let them add – in their own backyard and at their own expense – all the solar and wind facilities needed to generate enough power to replace the fossil fuels. Then watch what happens when darkness falls or the wind goes quiet…
They will never get that far of course; the second they see the expense they will back down. People are so used to the government paying for all their nonsense – they think it’s free.
Oh, and this is the first time I have heard that fracked natural gas isn’t the same as natural gas… I wish they would explain to me the chemical difference.
I would love to know how many of them have kids.
I would hope that none of them have kids nor are they capable of having kids, but hope is not a strategy.
That said, Darwin does offer hope…
The basic problem is that these people seriously believe that fracking contaminates ground water, causes earthquakes, and releases methane into the air (and causes flaming kitchen faucets). Trying to explain the difference between a good fracked well and an old, flawed gas well is downright impossible.
…“If you know anything about this gas, they call it natural, but there’s nothing natural about it,” said Roberto Rodriguez, a Bushwick resident of the United Neighborhood Organization…
Possibly seals the deal on the dumbest statement of 2020, and February isn’t over yet.
Yep. If it isn’t natural what is it?
The usual technique for the SJWs is to redefine the language. They remind me a lot of Humpty Dumpty.
With the SJWs it is clear who they think should be the master.
It is made of vegetable protein, just like imitation beef.
In human polity blind unsupportable emotionally evocative assertions are the lingua franca of motivational discourse. Reason and careful study just aren’t hip enough to guide the essentially uneducated, whatever their credentials. They’ll crave some neurochemically thrilling experience that self-medicates a marginalized sense of worth with a pretense of personal heroism.
Words befail me…. 😆
Well one of ’em did . . .
There is a simple solution to the energy requirements in cities and states that won’t allow fossil fuels, every protester gets there gas, electricity and Petroleum products cut off that will make them available to those who do want to use them. Let’s see how long the protests last once they start freezing their asses off.
I’m really hopeful that one of these days soon some naive and wilfully ignorant area (SoCal?) will actually cut themselves off of fossil fuel. Actually would be better yet in a cold climate ( yes warmists those still exist). Watching the chaos and pain would put a very quick end to this absurdity we have to listen to daily. When common people busy working can actually see what could be in store for them there won’t be any need for further discussion.
Enough talk, it’s time for someone to show us how to run a modern society with windmills LOL.
Methane is methane. Whether it comes from a fracked well site or my @$$, it is still CH4.
One happens to carry a natural olfactory offense and the other needs it added.
Perhaps these protests needs a supply of natural gas producing foods before starting.
“you can’t fix stupid”. Well I’ll bet a year spent shivering in the dark would go a long way toward fixing it. Just shut off the gas for those folks.
There are about 350,000 people living in the “Projects” in NYC … high rise subsidized housing.
Individual buildings customarily have a boiler in the basement (or onsite utility building) which provide both hot water and room heating via hot water radiators.
Tenants pay for their exceptionally expensive heating bills as virtually all these boilers are fueled with truck-delivered heating oil.
Monthly bills would plummet for these cash-strapped residents if these short gas pipes were completed.
Instead of journeying through life with their heads in the clouds like most libtards, these activists seem to have moved up to Master Level. They work on their flexibility until they can kiss their own backsides then, one day, voila; complete rectal cranial inversion! I believe they practice by kissing the rear ends of their favorite pols and celebrities.
I myself had a severe hearing problem back in my college days where I often had to tell the idiots: “Oops, I thought you said KICK my @$$! Sorry about that!”
Keep fighting the good fight, David. Your posts and their accompanying comments are a treasure that gladdens the heart!
At 18¢/kWh ??? That is just gouging. I pay six cents per kilowatt hour in “Canadian money” (aka 0.04 US).
LOL.
Couldn’t we maybe set up a charity to (only) pay their lighting bills? I want to be able to watch them on TV with a clear uninterrupted view, as they freeze due to their own uninterrupted stupidity. If it’s dark then I may be denied the pleasure.
David,
I know you strive to be factually correct in your posts.
“Governor Fredo” is completely incorrect. Daemonseed is the thoroughly corrupt governor. His brother, Fredo, works at CNN, making up news stories, such as his predictions for 2015 on climate change.
These people are going to meet “physics” pretty soon. And be confronted with the environmental consequences of their posturing.
Their plan at the moment is to shut down the hydrocarbon business – relatively safe, high paying jobs , by their own countrymen, and instead outsource (a fraction of) their energy needs to poorly paid miners who are creating massive environmental consequences in their extraction of lithium, cobalt etc.
In 2014, New York State banned fracking for supposed environmental concerns. That ban continues despite ever-mounting evidence of minimal effects. The real purpose of the ban was to stifle economic development in conservative rural western and central New York, which would reduce the control the City and its elites exert over the rest of the state.
It should come as no surprise that the environmental card is again being played to gain political control.
The concept of “laboratories of democracy” needs resurrection. Let CA, WA, OR, NY and other states show us the way. CA should set a date to sever connections to the electrical generation from other states, and commit to renewable sources exclusively. Prove it can be done. I know AZ benefits from the relationship, but why drag the rest of us down with this insanity. An isolated experiment of one state or a few would put the lunacy to the test. Try it, but leave the rest of us alone.
Glad I left NY!
It is perhaps time to introduce loyalty cards to fossil fuel customers.
If you want to use fossil fuels in any form you have to apply for, and agree to the terms of supply. Only those wishing to use fossil fuels will be given a card, those who wish to see it banned obviously won’t apply for the card. Anyone who has a card, but is found to be involved in subversive activities such as XR demo’s or other anarchist based anti fossil fuel activities would have their loyalty card blocked.
Under this system, only those wishing to use fossil fuels will be able to fill up their cars, turn on their central heating, cook their supper, flush their toilet, or have a warm water system in their house or apartment.
Those passionate demonstrating minority groups, will be allowed to carry on demonstrating, I suspect their numbers would quickly diminish.
Sydney rocking her plastic cup and straw.
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1124839041277603840/aH7cK9t2_400x400.jpg
I thought those straws choked sea turtles, or something.
Fractards is my new favorite word!
From the article: “Thanks to idiots like Governor [Cuomo] New York has the 9th highest average residential electricity rate in the nation, 7th highest among the Lower 48. At 18¢/kWh, New Yorkers pay 38% more for electricity than the national average, 28% more than Pennsylvanians and 50% than Ohioans.”
This follows a pattern: Alarmists trying to wean themselves off of fossil fuels inevitably cause energy costs to skyrocket for everyyone.
How does the average New Yorker like paying 50 percent more for their electiricy than the average Ohioan pays? I bet they don’t like it very much. Perhaps Governor Cuomo and these 60 protestors don’t speak for everyone in New York state.
You can’t fix enviro-mental.