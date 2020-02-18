Chris White Tech Reporter
February 17, 2020 3:54 PM ET
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday a $10-billion plan to tackle what he says is the most important threat facing human beings: man-made global warming.
Bezos is pressing forward with what he dubbed the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative he hopes will spur investments to find climate solutions. His statement came as Amazon workers continue to threaten a mass walkout over the company’s supposed lack of climate action.
“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” the billionaire wrote in a statement. “We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.”
Bezos noted that he is providing a $10-billion infusion of cash to kick off the initiative.
“Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it together,” he added. (RELATED: Amazon Has Spent Nearly $1.5 Million On Seattle’s City Council Races In 2019)
Amazon employees created a group called Employees for Climate Justice, which published a statement in January updating its plans to allow company employees to speak to the press in September.
More than 1,000 employees walked off their jobs in September 2019 in support of a national march calling on Bezos to do more on global warming.
“Now is a time when we need to have communications policies that let us speak honestly about our company’s role in the climate crisis,” Karen Costa, a user experience principal designer at Amazon, said in a statement in January.
Bezos’s worth fell to $111.4 billion in 2019 after he divorced his wife in April of that year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He lost more money than any other human on the planet that year. He was worth roughly $150 billion before the split.
33 thoughts on “‘We Can Save Earth’: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces $10-Billion Climate Action Plan”
Either massively arrogant thinking he can “save the world” with his money, scared that if he didn’t do some drastic virtue signaling he’d lose employee respect, or both.
He’s likely trying to buy some sympathy. Why not? He’ll still be worth over a hundred billion.
Thanks to fracking and President Trump, jobs are relatively plentiful. Amazon has to compete in the market. If Amazon fired a bunch of people for speaking out about climate change, it would have to replace those people. That might be harder if Amazon were known as an unreliable employer. Bezos probably made a reasonable business decision.
Economics has always been about supply and demand. My favorite example is that after the plague and the resulting reduced supply of labor, peasants were treated fairly well. link
I applaud him. To find new energy sources, or to make nuclear politically acceptable, may need a lot of money.
Jeff should have found over 1000 new employees and devoted ten billion bucks to a real cause, such as private schools, rather than a fake crisis like “climate change”.
Maybe just pay his employees really well, which reportedly he does not do. His choice of “causes” is just virtue signaling and shows he care NOTHING about humanity. If he did, he’d invest in making life better for the poor in the world, not trying to keep them starving and miserable. I find him to ba rather deplorable being…..
The UN is writing to Jeff as we speak, warning him about what will happen if he starts a turf war with them over AGW.
And everyone know what happens when you upset the UN –
they will write you a letter telling you how ANGRY they are.
Remember what happened to Hans Brix –
And BOZOS caves in
‘…Bezos is pressing forward with what he dubbed the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative he hopes will spur investments to find climate solutions. His statement came as Amazon workers continue to threaten a mass walkout over the company’s supposed lack of climate action.
“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet…We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals…’
Which might be lauded as enlightened altruism by the sort of dedicated non-thinker who reads the Grauniad or LA Times. Translated with the aid of Captain Subtext’s ‘Truth Filter’ it becomes obvious that Bozos is caving to his own employee’s mob mentality and more likely expects untold billions to start rolling in from similarly whipped ‘big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations and useful idio…individuals’ all wishing to be seen to be woke and saving Earth from gullible warming. No doubt the fund will extort, ahem, levy aministrative costs on donors, so in addition to some greenwashing for Amazon, Bozos should be able to skim off enough to recover those billions he lost in his divorce.
None of these billionaires claiming to want to save the earth got filthy rich by losing money on purpose, and in deference to the ‘get woke, go broke’ axiom of business, you know it’s their woke patrons who will be going broke.
What do you bet this is 100% tax deductible?
Not a tough bet. He sold a ton of stock recently and he needs the deductions.
He’d be better off spending it on his rocket launch business so that virtuous likeminded people like himself could escape the awful place that America has become. He could call it the Blue Ark.
(I’m sure that name could be shortened to B Ark if character limits are a problem.)
Brazil’s Senate is considering a bill to ban sales of “oil” powered cars in 2030 and driving them in 2040. It just passed their “environment committee.”
https://www12.senado.leg.br/noticias/audios/2020/02/ccj-aprova-proibicao-de-carros-a-gasolina-e-diesel-a-partir-de-2040
https://www25.senado.leg.br/web/atividade/materias/-/materia/130612
There appears to be no consideration of funding the enormous amount of charging stations, grid rebuilding and new generation capacity required.
They are behaving similarly in the UK.
I can’t speak for Brazil, but here I’m sure it will have the convenient effect of putting personal transport beyond the financial reach of the average citizen again. This will be convenient for the wealthier, planet-saving classes, so they can once more enjoy their own motoring without the inconvenience of being obstructed by the hoi polloi.
I thought all these zillionaires were supposed to be smart! Boy am I disappointed.
Maybe I can tap them all for just a few measly million, not billion, to Stop Continental Drift? I can whip up a really great PowerPoint presentation in just a few, for that alone they could pay me, I mean, donate to the worthy cause to Save Humanity, say, $200K or so, that’s in line with what our politicians get for a speech about something or other…now, to actually DO something about continental Drift, that’ll be a few more millions…
It is so much easier to save something that don´t need to be saved.
The $10b will vanish into the ether never to be seen or heard from again and the climate will carry on as it always has.
“We can save Earth…” Bevos says.
The Earth doesn’t need saving, but its inhabitants need to be saved from eco-loonies.
Regards,
Bob
Bevo:
https://static.texastribune.org/media/images/Bevo-UT.jpg
He’s all bull.
Is buying something online (Amazon) and having it packaged in cardboard, plastic, and styrofoam, have a smaller footprint on the environment than shopping and buying the same thing locally?
We can save our tax return too!
$10,000,000,000 to fight “global warming”
$0 for better working conditions for the employees
Something is wrong there.
Guess he’s to busy to educate himself on this issue. Anyway he can afford to buy a little virtue
If Bezos wants to give spend his own 10 billion on Teslas or whatever, his privilege. (Maybe convert his private jets to solar power?) It’s his money.
Just don’t spend it to lobby the Government to force/influence the taxpayer to supply the $10 billion or even one thin dime of their own money.
I’m with Scott Adams. Unless the thrust is nuclear power plants, it’s just “blah, blah, blah”.
Buy stuff on my marketplace but it’s not my fault if it does not work and can’t be returned across the world’s largest ocean because it’s not my problem and don’t blame me when the contract delivery truck does damage to your property because it’s not my problem. And don’t blame me if counterfeit goods are sold on the marketplace because it’s not my problem. My tax problem has now been solved at the expense of other real problems and solutions but that’s also not my problem.
Has any woke person thought to ask Beezus what the climate will be like once he pisses away all his billions?
$10 billion to guy worth at least $131 Billion and climbing is easy, especially when he can write it off his taxes and it is spread out over years to decades.
Bezos was estimated to be worth $131 Billion last August , and that was after he agreed to his Ex wife MacKenzie getting a reported $40-50 billion in their divorce settlement last year. That took his personal net worth down then from $157 Billion down to ~$110 Billion. But since then Amazon’s stock price rise has pushed him back above $131 Billion.
So $20+ Billion rise in 6 months shows how little $10 Billion, money that will be spread out over years and tax deductible, means nothing to someone with that kind of money.
Importantly for him, it buys him virtue points with the Left.
Bezos’ current net worth according to Forbes is $131 Billion.
A $20 Billion rise in 6 months.
Puts the $10 Billion for buying-off his econutter employees into shutting up and gets him virtue points — a worthwhile investment.
https://www.forbes.com/profile/jeff-bezos
The line of rent-seekers queued up for a piece of that much money will stretch to Moon and back.
…now I’m pretty sure it was his wife that divorced him
This and dating the Ken Doll sealed it…….
Why didn’t he call it the Bezos Anthropogenic Remediation Fund?
Bezos could not even save his own marriage but wants to preach to everyone about saving the world? 🙁