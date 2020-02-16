Aussie Climate Emergency Summit: “Climate change must be accepted as an overriding threat to national and human security”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the face of overwhelming evidence there are worse problems than climate change, climate activists are still trying to keep the spotlight of global attention.

Climate summit calls for urgent action after Australia’s fire-hit summer

Ben Doherty @bendohertycorro

Sat 15 Feb 2020 11.43 AEDTLast modified on Sat 15 Feb 2020 13.46 AEDT

…

The Climate Emergency Summit, held in Melbourne this week and of which Guardian Australia was a partner, released a declaration saying the warming world was a clear threat to Australian society and civilisation.

“The climate is already dangerous – in Australia and the Antarctic, in Asia and the Pacific – right around the world. The Earth is unacceptably too hot now,” the declaration said.

“If the climate warms 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the Great Barrier Reef will likely be lost, sea levels could rise metres and massive global carbon stores such as the Amazon and Greenland, will hit tipping points, releasing millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.”

…

“Climate change must be accepted as an overriding threat to national and human security, with the response being the highest priority at national and global levels.”

…