In the face of overwhelming evidence there are worse problems than climate change, climate activists are still trying to keep the spotlight of global attention.
Climate summit calls for urgent action after Australia’s fire-hit summer
The Climate Emergency Summit, held in Melbourne this week and of which Guardian Australia was a partner, released a declaration saying the warming world was a clear threat to Australian society and civilisation.
“The climate is already dangerous – in Australia and the Antarctic, in Asia and the Pacific – right around the world. The Earth is unacceptably too hot now,” the declaration said.
“If the climate warms 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the Great Barrier Reef will likely be lost, sea levels could rise metres and massive global carbon stores such as the Amazon and Greenland, will hit tipping points, releasing millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.”
“Climate change must be accepted as an overriding threat to national and human security, with the response being the highest priority at national and global levels.”
Give it up guys. Climate change has always been an issue of marginal public interest, a fake crisis plaything of academia, slow news days and the political bubble. You got a slight uptick of public concern about climate change in the wake of Australia’s devastating bushfires, but right now, in the midst of a potential global pandemic, people are busy worrying about a real problem.
15 thoughts on “Aussie Climate Emergency Summit: “Climate change must be accepted as an overriding threat to national and human security””
Prior to Galileo, circa 1600, the scientific consensus was a geocentric universe.
Prior to Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier circa 1770 the scientific consensus was that combustion involved phlogiston.
Prior to Einstein, 1905, the scientific consensus was that mass and energy were unrelated.
Prior to Dr. Marshall and Dr. Warren in 1982 the scientific consensus was that ulcers were caused by psychological stress and life style.
The current mistake of the scientific consensus is that CO2 causes global warming.
Oh no the tipping points are coming and my children will never know what snow is.
You had children? How dare you?
Well of COURSE “climate change” isn’t appearing in google searches; the correct term nowadays is climate CRISIS.
Are you sure it’s still ‘climate crisis’? That’s so 2019. You have to keep ramping it up or the lemmings might lose ALL motivation. It should at least be ‘Climate Armageddon’ by now, since all hope is lost. Except the hope of gaining told worldwide control.
and the latest virus outbreak is due to the warning of winter days in china
You forgot the /sarc tag.
”Climate summit calls for urgent action after Australia’s fire-hit summer”
Why are they still saying this?? (actually I already know) It has been proved beyond much doubt that so called climate change ( 5mm/decade reduction in rainfall in the south east over 100 years) was involved in about 3% (if that) of the cause of this seasons fires. The rest was the pIOD, decades of fuel build up, drought, blah blah blahdy blah.
I think – for my own sanity – I will refrain from reading the discussion at the ”summit”
Lomburg on Australia’s bushfire season
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/02/16/bjorn-lomborg-fighting-australias-fire-myths/#more-43547
well…you can’t have a Climate Emergency Summit without inviting China..the one country that’s responsible for almost all of it
Read the Guardian. They’ll tell you what you want to hear. No stress news.
Eric,
They recognise the fact that as the bushfires recede from immediate public consciousness, the continual hysteria about climate change causing worse bushfires will also recede.
I do not even know when the Binskin Royal Commission into the bushfires will commence. It was announced about a fortnight ago but its terms of reference depend on State Premiers agreeing the agenda.
It could take many months and green alarmists won’t accept any finding other than CO2 was responsible!
They may not get that, given worse bushfires occurred last century particularly the 1939 Black Friday bushfires in Victoria, which the Stretton Report identified as coming from the same prolonged drought and build up of fuel.
Herbert, country folk I know are furious at the negligent administration of state forests which has allowed a lethal accumulation of fuel load. The greens are a long way from winning this argument in Australia.
From the article: “If the climate warms 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the Great Barrier Reef will likely be lost, sea levels could rise metres and massive global carbon stores such as the Amazon and Greenland, will hit tipping points, releasing millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.”
Was the Great Barrier Reef lost in the 1930’s? Did sea level rise metres in the 1930’s? Did massive global carbon stores in the Amazon and Greenland hit tipping points where they released millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in the 1930’s?
The answer to all of the above questions is No.
Yet, according to Hansen, the year 1934, was 1.5C degrees above pre-industrial levels. So we’ve already hit this “tipping point” temperature of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the 1930’s and the Earth didn’t tip over.
We’ve already experienced temperatures that these scientists are wringing their hands about, and the human race went right through it like it wasn’t there, and now we are doing better than ever in history.
These climate scientists need to chill.
Tom, I live on the Southern edge of the reef, which stretches well over a thousand miles North from where I live towards the equator. Where I live is nowhere near as tropical as the Northern end of the reef. I’m guessing the reef can tolerate significant variations in climatic conditions.