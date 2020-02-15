Climate Prediction: “Take-off distances will get longer as the climate warms”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate Scientists predict Global Warming will be bad for air travel – but their claims ignore human adaption.
Climate change means longer take-offs and fewer passengers per aeroplane – new study
February 14, 2020 2.23am AEDT
Guy Gratton Associate Professor of Aviation and the Environment, Cranfield University
Paul D Williams Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Reading
As the local climates at airports around the world have changed in the past few decades, the conditions that pilots have relied on in order to take off safely have changed too. Our new research suggests that higher temperatures and weaker winds are making take-off more difficult. In the long run, this means that airlines are delivering fewer passengers and cargo for the same amount of fuel.
“Climate” essentially means the average weather conditions at any given place. Scientists know this is changing, but not uniformly. While global temperatures have risen by about 1°C on average, some places have warmed by much more already – and others may be getting cooler.
But climate change isn’t just about temperature – winds are slowing down and changing direction around the world too. This is a problem for airport runways that were built many years ago to align with the prevailing winds at the time.
Research has predicted that take-off distances will get longer as the climate warms. This is because higher temperatures reduce air density, which the wings and engines need to get airborne. With reduced headwinds, aeroplanes also need to generate more groundspeed just to get into the air. Once they’re up there, they’re subject to in-flight turbulence, which is getting worse due to climate change increasing the energy in jet stream winds.
That could mean that airlines must reduce the numbers of passengers they carry on flights, or search for ways to lengthen their runways. In some extreme cases, it could become impossible for some aeroplanes to use some airports altogether. This is another reminder of how rapidly and extensively human actions are transforming the world around us, and how ill equipped we are to deal with the consequences.Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-means-longer-take-offs-and-fewer-passengers-per-aeroplane-new-study-131613
The abstract of the author’s study;
The impacts of climate change on Greek airports
Guy Gratton, Anil Padhra, Spyridon Rapsomanikis, Paul D. Williams
First Online: 13 February 2020
Time series of meteorological parameters at ten Greek airports since 1955 indicated the level of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean area. Using this data, take-off performance was analysed for the DHC-8-400—a typical short range turboprop airliner, and the A320, a typical medium scale turbofan airliner. For airports with longer runways, a steady but unimportant increase in take-off distances was found. For airports with shorter runways, the results indicate a steady reduction in available payload. At the most extreme case, results show that for an Airbus A320, operating from the, relatively short, 1511m runway at Chios Airport, the required reduction in payload would be equivalent to 38 passengers with their luggage, or fuel for 700 nautical miles (1300 km) per flight, for the period between the A320’s entry to service in 1988 and 2017. These results indicate that for airports where aeroplane maximum take-off mass is a performance limited function of runway length, and where minimum temperatures have increased and/or mean headwind components decreased, climate change has already had a marked impact on the economic activity in the airline industry. Similar analyses could be usefully carried out for other runway-length–limited airports, which may often include island airports. It is also noted that previous research has only considered temperature effects, and not wind effects. Wind effects in this study are less significant than temperature, but nonetheless have an effect on both field performance noise and pollution nuisance around airports.Read more: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10584-019-02634-z
Why am I disputing the predictions of a professor of aviation?
For starters, the body of their study expresses a lot less certainty that anthropogenic climate change is responsible for the observed changes than is suggested by the press release. From body of the main study;
In Greece, in particular, the wind speed at 20 measurement sites at a height of 2 m has decreased over the period 1959–2001, consistent with our findings at airports. A possible explanation for these wind trends is that anthropogenic climate change is warming the poles faster than the tropics in the lower atmosphere, weakening the mid-latitude north-south temperature difference and consequently reducing the thermal wind at low altitudes (Lee et al. 2019). Another possible explanation is that anthropogenic climate change is expanding the Hadley cells, pushing the fast winds associated with the storm tracks towards the poles and away from the midlatitude regions. A final possible explanation is an increase in surface roughness, caused by an increase in vegetation or (in our case) development around the airports.Read more: Same link as above
I have personal experience flying an aircraft. “Surface roughness” has a huge impact on low altitude wind speed. “Surface roughness” should have been their first theory, not wild speculation about Hadley Cells or reduced latitudinal temperature differences, especially given recent observational evidence that away from “surface roughness”, global windspeed is actually increasing.
Urban heat island from all that development might also explain much of the observed rise in temperature at the airports in the study.
What about the other points the professors make? Their calculation of the impact of wind speed and temperature on aircraft performance look reasonable, temperature and wind speed do have a significant effect on aircraft.
But the authors of the press release did not explain that their study ignores human adaption to changed circumstances.
If local warming at the airports and reduced wind speed does start to have a significant impact on the ability of aircraft to operate in some regions, aviation companies will not simply abandon profitable routes whose airfields which are causing them operational difficulties. Aircraft manufacturers will respond to new requirements by upgrading the aircraft; by modifying the engines to deliver more thrust on takeoff, or by adjusting aircraft wings to provide greater lift for difficult takeoffs.
28 thoughts on “Climate Prediction: “Take-off distances will get longer as the climate warms””
And yet aviation advances steadily, with shorter take offs and increased passengers. Funny how that works!
As the planet is not warming and likely actively cooling, take off distances are not an issue. Their point is that warmer air is thinner air. However, it is known that the atmosphere is contracting so much that the drag of the upper atmosphere on the International Space Station has been decreasing, which indicated a contracting and cooler atmosphere. This is another piece of propaganda based on the assumption that the average reader assumes that the climate is warming, which it is not.
The most drastic changes from these things might be a reduction of 5% at most in the efficiency of takeoff. So only the most marginal of locations is going to be effected and that is simply until the Aircraft mature to be more efficient, as they always do.
As in most safety issues, there is usually a built in safety factor of at least 50%, usually 1 times to 2 times is normal.
Unless I’m mistaken airlines and their pilots already know how to fly in and out of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and all those other hot and humid annexes of Hell when it’s up to 130 Fahrenheit. Also, engineers know how to put larger and more efficient lifting surfaces on aircraft….so even if manmade global warming were happening, (and as an engineer I say it’s entirely unproven at best) it’s effects on aviation are easily overcome.
They have to add 6 inches to the length of a runway. So what?
I guess extending the runways is completely out of the question. N’est-ce pas?
Of course they could adapt passenger aircraft to VTOL
“…A final possible explanation is an increase in surface roughness, caused by an increase in vegetation or (in our case) development around the airports…”
So development and the lack of development cause the same issue. All bases are covered.
“…With reduced headwinds, aeroplanes also need to generate more groundspeed just to get into the air. Once they’re up there, they’re subject to in-flight turbulence, which is getting worse due to climate change increasing the energy in jet stream winds…”
Reduced winds and increased winds. All bases are covered.
Cooling… warming… change. Undeniable. Unfalsifiable.
Note that the DHC-8 and A320 were both introduced in 1984, and that the -400 version of the dash 8 was brought out in the 1990s. The meterological data was selected from 1955 for one region. Not mentioned were the many and various business, economic, technological, and social-political factors that changed over the same periods (either 36 or 65 years, depending on which baseline is used). At minimum, such a study should at least also normalize for passenger air/distance, payload air/distance, and costs of fuel before development of an hypothesis for future research. A simpler explanation could easily be established by review of the need to carry less fuel, the means of expanding aircraft life and maintenance cycles, the increase in cargo transport, and the improvements in weather prediction and communications. In this case, it is difficult for me to imagine how the conclusion was not determined before the data was gathered. Beyond the idea of cherry-picking, this study seems to be yet another justification for an update of the GIGO law for Green ideologues: Climate change in -> climate change out.
Modern aircraft have better flight controls, better engines, and are more efficient. I can’t imagine that the next generation same-size aircraft are going to have ANY trouble taking off from existing runways – likely able to carry heavier cargo at the same time.
And since when were the Greenies claiming that Global Warming causes less wind? How does this tie into their narrative of all storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and cyclones are becoming worse?
Local, perhaps regional, transitory (“weather”) effects.
“. . . weaker winds are making take-off more difficult”
I wonder if the author has taken off or landed in a gusty crosswind? Most would welcome weaker winds. A 1C temp increase would be equivalent to adding about 500 feet to the airport elevation. Each new aircraft seems to be more powerful, lighter (graphite composite), and more fuel efficient.
Here are some big jets landing at Heathrow on February 9th. These pilots could definitely use weaker winds.
https://youtu.be/Ubb–kauZE8
An Airbus A320 couldn’t come even close to legally or safely operating on a 1300 meter runway. (LGHI airport in Greece). A320 balanced field length is about 2100 meters. It’s somewhat silly to talk about future limitations on something not done currently. A professor of aviation? Good grief.
Ongoing increases in aircraft power to weight ratios are far exceeding even the worst of the alarmist projections.
A bit OT I know, but in his autobiography ( A hostage to fortune ? ) Ernest K Gann describes his time flying “The Hump” from India in a DC3, and the problems of having to take off in the early morning before the air became warmer and thinner. He also describes how he almost wrote off the Taj Mahal. Well worth readibg if you can find a copy.
I think you are referring to “Fate is the Hunter”. Still easily available. A must read for any budding pilot.
Given the Prof seems unaware of the invention of the Turbine Engine, and the massive increase in power they offer over IC aero engines, students studying under him have my commiserations. 🙂
More seriously, is there any subject that cannot claim to be negatively affected by CC ? Apart from Climate Studies, obviously. 🙂
I’ve been flying for over 40 years. Density altitude is what you have to know to figure out your aircraft performance on takeoff. It is the altitude the aircraft actually feels as to compared to the altitude it feels on a normal day (standard pressure and temperature). For a non turbocharged aircraft (like a Cessna 172) typically the takeoff roll goes up about 25% for every 1000′ of altitude due to less engine power and lower propeller efficiency. Piston aircraft with turbochargers don’t lose the engine power so much so they have less of a performance loss. Jets and turboprops also are less effected than the little old Cessnas.
All aircraft have charts in their operating handbooks that give take off rolls based on weight, density altitude and runway conditions. Airports like Salt Lake City and Phoenix have extra long runways to compensate for their base altitudes and the density altitudes of very hot days. Phoenix actually shuts down when the temperature reaches a certain threshold. But today’s aircraft engines are very powerful and the aircraft they go on typically don’t have an issue with density altitude.
I can only remember two times I had to wait on the temperature to drop to depart, and even then I was legal to depart but didn’t want to chance an engine failure at marginal conditions. I really find it hard to believe aircraft will have to restrict operations on what is stated in the article. I wonder if any of the authors even looked at how much margin is built into the aircraft. I can remember leaving SLC on a fully loaded L-1011 in July on a really hot day and getting out. (The L-1011 was notoriously underpowered compared to today’s aircraft). It took all 12,000′ and we circled the airport 3 times to get enough altitude to clear Park City to head east, but if we made it with the L-1011, today’s aircraft will easily make it.
From the article: “Once they’re up there, they’re subject to in-flight turbulence, which is getting worse due to climate change increasing the energy in jet stream winds.”
Well, there’s no evidence for this. These scientists just pulled this claim out of thin air.
Turbulence in jet streams is mainly due to the shear caused by the rapid change of windspeed within the core of the jet. Generally, if it was severe, we would just change altitude by 2000 ft or so. Negotiating a change of altitude mid Atlantic could be a slow process though, especially when the only method of communication was HF radio!
Not a problem for DIA or Aspen even on hot days