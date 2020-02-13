Bad news for climate alarmists: global carbon dioxide emissions flatlined in 2019

From the inconvenient data department and the IEA comes this press release.
Despite widespread expectations of another increase, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions stopped growing in 2019, according to IEA data released today.
After two years of growth, global emissions were unchanged at 33 gigatonnes in 2019 even as the world economy expanded by 2.9%. This was primarily due to declining emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies, thanks to the expanding role of renewable sources (mainly wind and solar), fuel switching from coal to natural gas, and higher nuclear power generation. Other factors included milder weather in several countries, and slower economic growth in some emerging markets.
“We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director. “We have the energy technologies to do this, and we have to make use of them all. The IEA is building a grand coalition focused on reducing emissions – encompassing governments, companies, investors and everyone with a genuine commitment to tackling our climate challenge.”
A significant decrease in emissions in advanced economies in 2019 offset continued growth elsewhere. The United States recorded the largest emissions decline on a country basis, with a fall of 140 million tonnes, or 2.9%. US emissions are now down by almost 1 gigatonne from their peak in 2000. Emissions in the European Union fell by 160 million tonnes, or 5%, in 2019 driven by reductions in the power sector. Natural gas produced more electricity than coal for the first time ever, meanwhile wind-powered electricity nearly caught up with coal-fired electricity. Japan’s emissions fell by 45 million tonnes, or around 4%, the fastest pace of decline since 2009, as output from recently restarted nuclear reactors increased. Emissions in the rest of the world grew by close to 400 million tonnes in 2019, with almost 80% of the increase coming from countries in Asia where coal-fired power generation continued to rise.
Across advanced economies, emissions from the power sector declined to levels last seen in the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one-third lower than today. Coal-fired power generation in advanced economies declined by nearly 15% as a result of growth in renewables, coal-to-gas switching, a rise in nuclear power and weaker electricity demand.
“This welcome halt in emissions growth is grounds for optimism that we can tackle the climate challenge this decade,” said Dr Birol. “It is evidence that clean energy transitions are underway – and it’s also a signal that we have the opportunity to meaningfully move the needle on emissions through more ambitious policies and investments.”
To support these objectives, the IEA will publish a World Energy Outlook Special Report in June that will map out how to cut global energy-related carbon emissions by one-third by 2030 and put the world on track for longer-term climate goals.
The Agency will also hold an IEA Clean Energy Transitions Summit in Paris on 9 July, bringing together key government ministers, CEOs, investors and other major stakeholders from around the world with the aim of accelerating the pace of change through ambitious and real-world solutions.
Dr Birol will discuss these results and initiatives tomorrow at a special IEA Speaker Series event at IEA Headquarters in Paris with energy and climate ministers from Poland, which hosted COP24 in Katowice; Spain, which hosted COP25 in Madrid; and the United Kingdom, which will host COP26 in Glasgow this year. More details on the IEA event, including how to watch a live webcast, are available here.
35 thoughts on “Bad news for climate alarmists: global carbon dioxide emissions flatlined in 2019”
Why is it good news that our atmosphere, which according the Dr. William Happer is in a CO 2 deficit has stopped increasing. Life on earth needs more CO 2 not less.
It could be seen as Good IF it can indicate that their preferred direction can be attained without Draconian Measures and a Complete Destruction of the Modern Industrial Society.
Capitalism Works!!!
So the CO2 increase at Mauna Loa should stop rising.
That’s not going to happen, but nobody is able to explain why.
Ooooops!
Don’t use that Logic and empirical observation thing to try and complicate the issue. We need to bow down to St. Greta and thank the god’s of CO2 that humanity is moving in the right direction.
Oh, please, please can someone ask Gavin why CO2 went up when emissions were flat.
… “global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions stopped growing”…
They’re just pulling what they believe to be the man-made part of the CO2 level out.
I do not think it follows logically that because the rate of increase of CO2 emissions has flatlined or even decreased slightly, that the amount in the air will stop increasing.
We used to produce far less, and the growth of the amount in the air was not much different.
IOW…we are still adding CO2 to the air, so unless the Earth is now able to absorb all of what we emit, the concentration will still go up.
So stop being so gloomy.
Plant food is still gonna go up.
It’s not wrong. The comment said that the increase should stop rising. This means no acceleration. That should certainly happen. I suspect a bit of a deceleration should occur.
All of that presumes accusato reports of emissions, which I doubt.
The ONLY way it cannot rise is that our planet’s oceans are cooling. This must be caused by Climate Change, whatever that means. We must now destroy capitalism to warm our oceans.
Rise in nuclear. Say what?
Well OK. It is obviously be done on the q.t. because nobody’s trumpeting the news.
As far as I can tell, the economy is doing OK around here. There are lots of articles stating that President Trump’s trade war is starting to bite. example Werrry interestink!
The COVID-19 debacle might have more to do with an upcoming short-term slump in the economy than the tariffs. Air travel for example, especially in Asia, has dropped tremendously. Hong Kong had 127,400 arrivals on Jan 24th and just 2,751 on Feb 12. That’s only 10 large aircraft’s worth of passengers. All kinds of parts shortages are going to be a really big issue if this goes on for a while.
The flip side of this, imo, is the US/Canada manufacturing base is going to seriously look at insourcing which ultimately would boost the domestic economies. The bad news it will take a while to get it going.
In the meantime we are a very adaptive people and should weather this better than China. Will be interesting to see how badly it hits them and how it impacts their energy use. In the meantime we will be enjoying lower energy prices.
“This was primarily due to”…….China……” Emissions in the rest of the world grew by close to 400 million tonnes in 2019, with almost 80% of the increase coming from countries in Asia where coal-fired power generation continued to rise. ”
I’m so sick of this BS……..all of the decrease in CO2 is coming from us
…all of the increase is coming from them
and not one single liberal whack job…or media….is blaming them for it
Yes, we are exhorted based on the actions of others. My favorite example is plastic in the ocean. The vast majority of the plastic in the ocean comes from ten rivers, none of them in North America or Europe. link SJWs have no sense of fairness. That’s their MO. They damn people for issues where the people, quite rightly, think they have been doing a good job.
If windmills and solar are so good….China is ground zero for making that crap
…and they go coal
blaming us…WE have to convert to wind and solar
The alleged 90% of plastic comes from 10 rivers meme strikes again 🙂
Not true.
90% of river borne plastic into the ocean may come from10 rivers, but that is not the majority of plastic entering the ocean.
Even the quoted article makes that clear when you read more than the headline:
A staggering eight million metric tons wind up in oceans every year, and unraveling exactly how it gets there is critical. A recent study estimates that more than a quarter of all that waste could be pouring in from just 10 rivers, eight of them in Asia.
So no one knows where it is coming from, but they know how much it is?
That makes zero sense.
One study is one study. It is not a fact…it is someone’s assertion.
And the assertion is only an estimate of a lower limit.
In fact most such statistics are simply made up by someone out of thin air, and it is usually the case that the person doing it has an agenda.
Like the little kid who invented the stat everyone now uses for how many straws get made, disposed of in the ocean, etc.
A recent study. One.
Estimates that. An estimate.
More than. That is not a number, and how sure are they?
Could be pouring. Could be. Not is. Could be.
Contrary to your assertion that anything here is clear, the quote you give makes it obvious people can make stuff up and other people will latch onto it and swear to it.
I keep hearing from renewable energy promoters that wind and solar are now cheaper or comparable in cost to fossil fuels. So if that’s true, why are India and China and even Japan building more coal power plants?
And… how do some of you put quotes in nice boxes? Adding HTML code?
Yes, html
< blockqote > quoted text < /blockqote >
There’s a Test page with all kinds of good hints and where you can try stuff.
BTW did you deliberately misspell blockquote?
Oh, bad….. sorry left the “u”, and without spaces, o.c. 🙁
… and then left out the “out” 🙂
Dave has it exactly right. I am fine with more nuclear and switching to natural gas, but co2 is not harmful and more of it is needed to green the earth. Even if it warmed the earth by a small amount the benefits would overwhelm the costs, but it doesn’t do that in any measurable way.
More green plants is good but I sure wish CO2 killed wild blackberries.
Back on Monday, when analysts and investors were desperately seeking clues whether China has managed to reboot its economy from the 2-week long hiatus following the Lunar New Year/Coronavirus pandemic amid the information blackout unleashed by the communist party in the already opaque country, we pointed out some alternative ways to keep tabs of what is really taking place “on the ground” in China, where Xi Jinping has been urging local businesses and workers to reopen and resume output, while ignoring the risk the viral pandemic poses to them (with potentially catastrophic consequences).
Specifically, Morgan Stanley suggested that real time measurements of Chinese pollution levels would provide a “quick and dirty” (no pun intended) way of observing if any of China’s major metropolises had returned back to normal. What it found was that among some of the top Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu, a clear pattern was evident – air pollution was only 20-50% of the historical average. As Morgan Stanley concluded, “This could imply that human activities such as traffic and industrial production within/close to those cities are running 50-80% below their potential capacity.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/china-has-ground-halt-ground-indicators-confirm-worst-case-scenario
Limiting the CO2 at around 400pp even if it ca be done is stupid, attempting to reduce the CO2 to postindustrial level of 280ppm would be homicide, fortunately whatever idiotic scheme is attempted it will not succeed.
preindustrial
This is an estimate, I have my doubts, the IEA is another source of RE puffery and this looks like cheering encouragement to ‘keep going’, the push to RE is working!
As others have said the acid test will be the effect if any on the measured atmospheric CO2 concentration trend.
‘preindustrial’
The plants don’t like this news. Lucky for the environmentalists the plants can’t vote.
At this rate, we will not all be dead in 12 years. Warmunists must be very disappointed at this news. They already had their popcorn on order for the event.
From the article: “The United States recorded the largest emissions decline on a country basis, with a fall of 140 million tonnes, or 2.9%. US emissions are now down by almost 1 gigatonne from their peak in 2000.”
Trump says, “Who needs Paris?”.
From the article: “Emissions in the European Union fell by 160 million tonnes, or 5%, in 2019 driven by reductions in the power sector.”
Yeah, driven by reductions in the power sector flollowed by reductions in the economy.
The U.S. is going full speed ahead with its economy and reducing production of CO2 at the same time, while Europe’s economy is on the edge of a recession, which is attributable in large part to energy policy which raises prices and drives businesses to seek a more friendly business climate.
The other Western Democracies should follow Trump’s example if they want to be succesful. If you want to be a winner, do what winners do.
The Britain have well done, so far.
Not a bad idea
At what cost?
When will they all need to be replaced?
How much will that cost?
How many dead birds, bats, and insects?
How many trees cut down?
How many people who have their peace and quiet ruined forever, have all sorts of health problems from lack of proper sleep, flickering lights and movement, infrasound damage…?
I am willing to bet many disagree with your assessment of them having “done well”.
More likely driven by a reduction in the creation of solar and wind generation capacity. Those things requires massive amounts of energy to produce.
Couldn’t be a reason of the CO’2 decrease in the USA be due in parts by the green agenda some states have ?