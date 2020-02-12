Rich Climate Activists Demanding Greener Luxury Goods

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Private jet sales are up, but the ongoing Cashmere Goat shortage might cut into some of their other purchases.
Global Warming Threatens Luxury Lifestyles Of The Rich
Ollie Williams
Senior Contributor Wealth Management
How European billionaires spend their time and money.
As London Fashion Week approaches this weekend, luxury brands talk about sustainability as if it were going out of fashion. But do their buyers really care?
Consumers of some of the most expensive luxury brands are also connoisseurs of the most polluting types of consumption available. And they’re now buying more than ever.
Take private jets, on which any multimillionaire worth their wealth hops from Davos to Dubai. Despite “flygskam,” the new Swedish word coined for flight shaming frequent flyers, deliveries of new private jets are expected to rise 9% this year according to a report from Honeywell International.
Deliveries are also expected of a further 800 superyachts this year, as the 5,000 strong fleet of these 24+ meter ships grows around the world. Each of these burns an average of 500 litres (110 gallons) of fuel an hour, according to Towergate Insurance.
…
Luxury consumers are being influenced by the young, who, says Sunshine, are more aware of their purchases, as well as celebrity culture. “With fashion you could maybe think a little bit before buying something brand new,” said Kaitlyn Dever whilst walking the red carpet towards the 92nd Academy Awards in a Louis Vuitton dress made from responsible silk satin.
…
“Global warming is effecting the supply of material everywhere,” says Cotton. Take the cashmere used in Johnstons of Elgin products, for example. It comes from Mongolia where a near 2% increase in the country’s climate since 1940 is spoiling grassland. Less grass means less grazing for cashmere producing goats.
…Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliverwilliams1/2020/02/11/global-warming-threatens-luxury-lifestyles-of-the-rich/#6693a2da6db7
China’s habit of using Mongolia as a toxic industrial waste site might also have impacted the health of the goats.
Lets hope the rich sort out their eco-friendly cashmere shortage before they take delivery of their new private jets, it just wouldn’t do to have to turn up to an exclusive private soiree in Switzerland or Canada wearing last year’s goat fluff.
A 2% increase in the [Mongolia’s] “climate”? And just how is that measured. Does “climate” come by the ton, or cubic foot, or watt-hour? If temperature is meant, is that 2% of Celcius, or Kelvin, or…..
BS doesn’t weigh very much, so there’s that.
This is true, however, an awful lot of hot-air is required to achieve this!
That needs a thumbs up
‘a near 2% increase in the country’s climate’.
What on Earth does that mean?
This is more pernicious than it seems. The true objective of the activists is to shut down consumption, and the easiest target is rich consumption. But attacking one attacks all, and that is their purpose. The attack is based on greatly exaggerated projections, no better than Madame Zina’s crystal ball. It isn’t about climate or environment. It’s about the new hair shirt. Until we become clear about this, of whichever party we are, short of the hair shirt party, we shall be responding to sucker punches, whereas we should respond to the core, with a clear no.
It would help to make clearly known the lifestyles of the rich promoters of this climate mantra. From these, we’d see hypocrisy writ large, the Tesla in the photo, the Ferrari in the garage, the kayak in the pond, the yacht in Monaco.
“It’s about the new hair shirt” – but OPHS (Other Peoples’ Hair Shirt).
This is so true to form. DiCaprio and his tribe of idiots have got the followers all convinced they must starve in the dark, walk barefoot through the snow to decrepit workplaces and schools, and bow to the god of self-denial so that the priests of climate salvation can put another trillion dollars worth of fossil fuels into their recreational motorized transport to get to the next film festival, wine tasting, fashion show or hair appointment.
Mongolia’s depleted grasslands: This is surely more to do with increasing demand for pashminas leading to increased keeping of goats which has led to increasing degradation of grasslands. Overstocking with goats is usually bad news for habitat diversity – also well known from African contexts.
https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2016/12/09/504118819/how-your-cashmere-sweater-is-decimating-mongolias-grasslands?t=1581518494265
Let us also examine the life of the people pointing the finger at the rich luxury consumers. Throw not ricks from glass houses.
Can I throw Mortys?
And just who are the glass-house residents you speak of? The people not buying private jets, yachts, and multiple mansions?
“Global warming is effecting the supply of material everywhere,”
For quite some time now we have had to put up with everyone using the wretched word ‘impacting’, possibly because people were too lazy to discover the difference between ‘effect’ and ‘affect’. Now we have a glorious demonstration of this lack of awareness in the sentence quoted above. So are we now going to have to put up for years with people using ‘effecting’ instead of ‘affecting’ just because they are clueless as to what ‘effecting’ actually means. Perhaps Charles Dodgson (aka Lewis Carroll) was only too right all those years ago when he wrote, “When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”
AGW – elitism grown-up.