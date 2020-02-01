Posted by Julie Celestial on January 30, 2020 at 08:28 UTC (1 day ago)
Categories: Extreme cold, Featured articles, Severe weather
Parts of Saudi Arabia are shivering through a strong cold snap with chilly winds particularly in the northern regions.
The cold wave started a few days ago and is forecast to go on for two weeks further, weather expert Muad Al-Ahmadi told Al Arabiya.
“The first wave started last Tuesday [January 21], and its climax was on Wednesday and Thursday, and that ended on Friday, while the second wave, which is the strongest and hardest, began Saturday, and would continue till midweek,” he said, urging people to take precaution and safety measures.
Furthermore, Al-Ahmadi noted that this will be the strongest cold snap ever.
HT/KcTaz
6 thoughts on “Cold wave grips northern Saudi Arabia, meteorologists fear strongest cold snap ever”
Cold… warm… change… undeniable. Perhaps a recurring phase shift.
1: Climate change
2: natural weather
3: sun cycle
4: It happens sometimes
5: This is new, never seen it before?
The models predicted this! No really, I was eating lunch at Hooters and the models told me “it will be a cold day in hell…” so there you go.
Worse than we thought
And here in the United States, the Midwest has just completed a very warm January. So what?
So over TWO WEEKS is somehow just a cold snap? Strange how just a few hot days qualifies as a heatwave but then when did they ever tell the truth?