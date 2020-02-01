Cold wave grips northern Saudi Arabia, meteorologists fear strongest cold snap ever

From The Watchers

Posted by Julie Celestial on January 30, 2020 at 08:28 UTC (1 day ago)

Categories: Extreme cold, Featured articles, Severe weather

Parts of Saudi Arabia are shivering through a strong cold snap with chilly winds particularly in the northern regions.

The cold wave started a few days ago and is forecast to go on for two weeks further, weather expert Muad Al-Ahmadi told Al Arabiya.

“The first wave started last Tuesday [January 21], and its climax was on Wednesday and Thursday, and that ended on Friday, while the second wave, which is the strongest and hardest, began Saturday, and would continue till midweek,” he said, urging people to take precaution and safety measures.

Furthermore, Al-Ahmadi noted that this will be the strongest cold snap ever.

Full story here.

HT/KcTaz

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

