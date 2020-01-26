University offers students struggling with anxiety about climate change THERAPY to tackle their feelings of ‘anger, guilt and grief’

- Sessions being held at the University of Derby by Dr Jamie Bird
- They involve participants trying to express feelings through art and poetry
- Student Claire Prowse felt she may not have a future because of climate crisis
By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Published: 09:45 EST, 24 January 2020 | Updated: 10:01 EST, 24 January 2020
Students and staff anxious about climate change are being offered therapy to tackle feelings of anger, guilt and grief.
University of Derby are running art therapy sessions for those suffering ‘eco-anxiety’ -an issue brought to the forefront of public attention by 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.
Participants are encouraged to express their feelings about climate change through ‘poetry and movement’.
One student attending the therapy sessions, Claire Prowse, said climate change makes her feel like she is ‘not going to have a future’.
She told the BBC: ‘It makes me very anxious because every time I look at the news I rarely see any good news about the environment.
‘It just makes me think I’m not going to have a future.’
Another attendee, Nicola Grigg, added that climate change made her feel ‘isolated and lonely’.
She said she felt ‘guilty’ because she does not have the power to ‘change’ the climate situation.
The academic behind the sessions, Dr Jamie Bird, said people suffer ‘climate grief’ when they see the environment being damaged.
Writing on a blog on the university’s website, Dr Bird, who is head of health and social care research at Derby, said: ‘This activity focuses on the here and now. It does not seek to solve problems or provide solutions.
‘It provides a safe space to express feelings in a compassionate environment.’
Eco-anxiety is described by Psychology Today as ‘a fairly recent psychological disorder afflicting an increasing number of individuals who worry about the environmental crisis’.
No stats are available on how widespread it is, but some experts said there is increased public anxiety around climate change.
In a 2017 report, Professor Susan Clayton at the College of Wooster, in Ohio, wrote: ‘We can say that a significant proportion of people are experiencing stress and worry about the potential impacts of climate change, and that the level of worry is almost certainly increasing.’
As well as being offered to students and staff, Derby University’s workshops have been held in towns nearby, with more planned in Derbyshire this year.
Dr Bird said: ‘More and more I think there’s this recognition that people are feeling not only anxious but also a sense of loss, or it might be a sense of anger or guilt or shame.
‘Helplessness underlines a lot of those feelings because it’s something we’ve never really had to face before and we don’t know how it’s going to pan out.’
He added that the sessions have been successful, with some finding that they feel less anxious or guilty when they leave.
20 thoughts on “University offers students struggling with anxiety about climate change THERAPY to tackle their feelings of ‘anger, guilt and grief’”
First – get them worried.
Then – take all their money….
What e said…
How pathetic are the children of today.
Yes, fear of the “climate crisis” is unwarranted.
Though he might very well be an alarmist if alive today, nevertheless, in the words of FDR, “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Stop the media to publish lies and BS
If they would all just stop using fossil fuels (and products thereof) they would feel much more at ease.
Exactly.
I have no idea why children of today want to abdicate responsibility to authority. All they have to do is buy solely renewable energy, only ‘green’ products, don’t fly, and when they have their own investments, don’t invest in fossil fuel companies. It’s very simple.
…they are not just condoning…they are encouraging…..and normalizing it
Yup.
Why am I 100% certain that this so-called “therapy” consists of cementing these irrational ideas firmly into the brains of these silly ignoramuses?
These sessions ought to be open not only for students, but for the general population.
However, it is an issue for both the Green Mafia worshipers as well as for the skeptics.
Personally I am a bit terrified about a near future where a totalitarian overreach takes away my freedom to enjoy life and my economy to keep my quality of life at a reasonable level.
In my head, I recall my brief experience of East Berlin long before the fall of the Iron Curtain, and I think for myself: Is that what the Green Mafia silently is leading us towards?
Will the universities start physiological support classes for people like me?
Could they not offer some courses on critical thinking?
Funny you mention it. Back in the 60’s we were taught in school how to critically read the newspaper.
Especially for journalists.
” … better choices to address the issue … ” ” … space to express feelings … ”
The promoters of this need to watch out. One form of expression that I have witnessed involves venting one’s anger at being taken in by this scam.
kairophobia
phobia – an unreasoned or irrational fear.
kairós – greek for weather.
from wikipedia:
“Intimidation (also called cowing) is intentional behavior that “would cause a person of ordinary sensibilities” to fear injury or harm. It is not necessary to prove that the behavior was so violent as to cause mean terror or that the victim was actually frightened”
and..
“The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation defines eco-terrorism as “…the use or threatened use of violence of a criminal nature against innocent victims or property by an environmentally-oriented, subnational group for environmental-political reasons, or aimed at an audience beyond the target, often of a symbolic nature.”
Surely scores of Snowflakes are melting down due to Brexit Anxiety too? Where is their therapy?
@Carl Friis-Hansen
In my head, I recall my brief experience of East Berlin long before the fall of the Iron Curtain, and I think for myself: Is that what the Green Mafia silently is leading us towards?
I’m not aware of your experiences, but you are nearby.
https://twitter.com/jochen_rohrberg/status/1166262043453861893
Unfortunately in German…..
Spot on.
No worries, German is one of five languages I speak fluent 🙂
I have seen several court cases in Germany where former East German gestapo-like people had continued their terrible work in a mafia style in the unified Germany to this very date.
Back in the 1950’s USA, you were hated if you were socialist or communist, today it the “right thing” to be.
That should be ‘echo anxiety’ since the pitiable sufferers have their heads in an echo chamber that drowns out the facts.
Tell them to lead by example. Tell them no-one will listen to you while you are not living the way you demand others live…and then turn off the air-con and remove all car parking spaces and drop-off points, as they will want to be using buses, pushbikes or walking. Offer only vegetarian choices. Offer only certified low carbon minimalist one size fits all uniforms of un-dyed hemp to avoid any sweatshop labour, no leather shoes and ban any electronic devices during school hours.
I would offer them these options as a climate aware package and give them a vote on it….and when they rejected it overwhelmingly would brook no further whining about their delicate feelings or climate hysteria.
And I would publish the results for the public to see.
Clearly the wanted effect of climate crazy propaganda. They can’t convince adults of their lies, so they focus on kids and students. Rather disgusting.