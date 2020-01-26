Quebec Politician Praises the Chinese Corona Virus: “Wuhan will Meet its GHG Targets”

Tweet by Canadian politician Luc Ferrandez

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr Willie Soon; Some climate activists seem to see a positive side to people catching a deadly disease.

Quebec politician praises coronavirus for reducing carbon footprint in Wuhan Barrett Wilson Quebec politician and radio talk show host Luc Ferrandez has suggested that the coronavirus has had one “positive” outcome for the city of Wuhan, China—it’s reduced the carbon footprint. On Saturday, he tweeted: “Wuhan. No automobile traffic. No air flights. The only city on the planet that will meet its GHG reduction targets. The way to this necessary degrowth will happen when all the debates have been in vain.” Wuhan. Aucune circulation automobile. Aucun vol aérien. La seule ville de la planète qui va atteindre ses objectifs de réduction de GES. Le chemin vers la décroissance qui s'imposera quand tous les débats auront été vains. — Luc Ferrandez (@LucFerrandez) January 25, 2020 … Read more: https://www.thepostmillennial.com/quebec-politician-praises-coronavirus-for-reducing-carbon-footprint-in-wuhan/

After facing a social media backlash Luc Ferrandez apparently tried to “clarify” his position.

This is not the first time greens have praised mass death. Prince Phillip, husband of the current reigning British monarch, once said “If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.”

The infamous Club of Rome, a major promoter of the population crisis theory, also seems to hate the idea of lots of humans. “The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”

