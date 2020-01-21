Kiribati Man is Back: UN Rules Climate Refugees Cannot Be Rejected

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
This judgement has implications for US border control, as unskilled illegal immigrants who attempt to enter the USA are starting to claim they are really climate refugees.
Climate refugees can’t be returned home, says landmark UN human rights ruling
Experts say judgment is ‘tipping point’ that opens the door to climate crisis claims for protection
It is unlawful for governments to return people to countries where their lives might be threatened by the climate crisis, a landmark ruling by the United Nations human rights committee has found.
The judgment – which is the first of its kind – represents a legal “tipping point” and a moment that “opens the doorway” to future protection claims for people whose lives and wellbeing have been threatened due to global heating, experts say.
Tens of millions of people are expected to be displaced by global heating in the next decade.
The judgment relates to the case of Ioane Teitiota, a man from the Pacific nation of Kiribati, which is considered one of the countries most threatened by rising sea levels. He applied for protection in New Zealand in 2013, claiming his and his family’s lives were at risk.
The committee heard evidence of overcrowding on the island of South Tarawa, where Teitiota lived, saying that the population there had increased from 1,641 in 1947 to 50,000 in 2010 due to sea level rising leading to other islands becoming uninhabitable, which had led to violence and social tensions.
While the judgment is not formally binding on countries, it points to legal obligations that countries have under international law.
“What’s really important here, and why it’s quite a landmark case, is that the committee recognised that without robust action on climate at some point in the future it could well be that governments will, under international human rights law, be prohibited from sending people to places where their life is at risk or where they would face inhuman or degrading treatment,” said Prof Jane McAdam, director of the Kaldor centre for international refugee law at the University of New South Wales.
“Even though in this particular case there was no violation found, it effectively put governments on notice.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/20/climate-refugees-cant-be-returned-home-says-landmark-un-human-rights-ruling
I’m a bit puzzled why New Zealand climate zealots have fixated so hard on Ioane Teitiota. He was fired from a job in New Zealand after allegedly sexually assaulting a co-worker and attacking others. If the allegations are true, not someone you would want as a next door neighbour. Even New Zealand threw him out, and they normally accept pretty much anyone.
Immigrants who want special treatment should show a little respect for the culture and laws of their hosts.
What about the dangers of unicorn farts? Can you be set sent back to a country where your life could be threatened by unicorn farts? What about alien body snatchers? These threats are every bit as real as man made’climate change’. Is it against international law to disregard the rantings of the delusional? If so, Good help us all!
The UNHCR rules were already usable by clever refugees, find some religious or sexual group that has legal problems in the country you want to flee and claim you are that. Many Arab countries for example have draconian laws against homosexuality so just claim you are and you immediately qualify for refugee status as LGBQIT was ruled on years ago. Even the US has taken refugees on that basis along with many other countries. Yes if there was severe descrimination against mental illness in a country that has also been ruled as a reason to be granted asylum.
You can see what UN via the UNHCR is trying to do make it impossible for countries to have sovereignty.
The people pushing his case never have to have contact with him so they never suffer from his behaviour. Just like the liberals who live behind high walls, send their kids to private schools and support bussing.
It’s time for the U.S. to exit the U.N. and stop wasting millions of dollars supporting g this corrupt to the core organization.,
New Zealand is keen to accept all the immigrants that it can attract as New Zealand has a continual population drain (about 7,000 per annum) as residents flee to Australia driven by lack of opportunity and boredom.
” It is unlawful for governments to return people to countries where their lives might be threatened by the climate crisis… ”
Might sure is a weasel word. Nothing needs to be proven?
Virtue signalling, Eric – nothing more.
“… director of the Kaldor centre for international refugee law at the University of New South Wales.”
The WHAT?!
I repeat my claim that the main role in society of Tertiary Education is to help keep the unemployable from cluttering up the all ready crowded job market.
So +0,8°C in 150 years leaving the Little Ice Age is a climate crisis ?
Thus the Roman and the Medieval climate optima where climate crisis ?
UN : it’s high time to eradicate this bunch of psychopathic clowns.
Almost every developed country is therefore in breach of the UNHCR ruling. It’s not binding but they have put countries on notice that one day in a far far away universe the UN will enforce the law 🙂
The human rights act has now expanded to 37 articles and it has never been used for anything other than public shaming. If you think the UN is useless and meaningless the UNHCR takes that to a whole new level.
So be prepared to be shamed, you won’t take climate refugees … HOW DARE YOU.
It’s simple. They hate the descendants of the founders. They are also trying to provoke them.
Another specious statement, without evidence in fact: “It is unlawful for governments to return people to countries where their lives might be threatened by the climate crisis.”
Lord, I am weary of these equivocating, weasel words “might be threatened by the climate crisis” proffered as evidence to commit absolutes such as “It is unlawful for governments to return people”. By this non-standard, any divergence from nominal weather, any mud slide, river bank erosion, dust storm, or bad case of sunburn can be claimed to be a ‘climate crisis’. Extraordinary claims require extraordinarily rigorous proofs. ‘Might, maybe, could be, possibly’, etc., just don’t cut it! The UN has gone stark raving mad….
A reasonable response for any nation state faced with such a UN declaration would be “No. We will not comply. This is nuts. If you attempt to impose sanctions, we will withdraw all funding support to the UN until this injustice… no, this insanity is corrected. How copy, over?”