Climate Kidz case scuttled by 9th Circuit Court

The Ninth Circuit on Friday threw out a lawsuit filed by a group of children who say the federal government’s failure to act to curb climate change is endangering their future, finding the legislative and executive branches of government are the only ones with the power to redress the kids’ alleged injuries.

The 2-1 ruling says the children must look to the political branches — Congress and the executive branch — for action, rather than the courts.

Full ruling here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6660049-Climate-Ruling.html

From the ruling:

“The plaintiffs have made a compelling case that action is needed; it will be increasingly difficult in light of that record for the political branches to deny that climate change is occurring, that the government has had a role in causing it, and that our elected officials have a moral responsibility to seek solutions,”

“We reluctantly conclude, however, that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large, the latter of which can change the composition of the political branches through the ballot box. That the other branches may have abdicated their responsibility to remediate the problem does not confer on Article III courts, no matter how well-intentioned, the ability to step into their shoes.”

More here (requires registration)

https://www.law360.com/trials/articles/1235558/breaking-no-standing-in-kids-climate-case-9th-circ-says

