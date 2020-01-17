The Ninth Circuit on Friday threw out a lawsuit filed by a group of children who say the federal government’s failure to act to curb climate change is endangering their future, finding the legislative and executive branches of government are the only ones with the power to redress the kids’ alleged injuries.
The 2-1 ruling says the children must look to the political branches — Congress and the executive branch — for action, rather than the courts.
Full ruling here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6660049-Climate-Ruling.html
From the ruling:
“The plaintiffs have made a compelling case that action is needed; it will be increasingly difficult in light of that record for the political branches to deny that climate change is occurring, that the government has had a role in causing it, and that our elected officials have a moral responsibility to seek solutions,”
“We reluctantly conclude, however, that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large, the latter of which can change the composition of the political branches through the ballot box. That the other branches may have abdicated their responsibility to remediate the problem does not confer on Article III courts, no matter how well-intentioned, the ability to step into their shoes.”
https://www.law360.com/trials/articles/1235558/breaking-no-standing-in-kids-climate-case-9th-circ-says
29 thoughts on “Climate Kidz case scuttled by 9th Circuit Court”
One judge apparently disagreed. That’s the fear. An activist judge can arrogate the responsibility that belongs to the elected branches of government.
Not heard en banc though. Full bench is like 8 or so judges. Only 3 (2-1 decision) ‘worked’ on the ruling here.
Although overturned, 2-1, the dissent at end invokes “social justice” as a (quasi?) constitutional justification, citing Martin Luther King.
I had the same thought commieBob. It bothers me that one out of three ninth circuit appeals court judges would have let the law suit continue. Dismissing this law suit would seem to be a no-brainer. I also think that their politically correct statement about “the plaintiffs have made a compelling case that action is needed” was out of line.
Something needs to be done with the Ninth Circuit. They don’t seem to be following the law or precedent. That’s dangerous.
Even the two saner judges are spewing KoolAid. Scary. “If only we had the power … ”
Meanwhile, Microsoft pledges to be carbon negative by 2030, and by 2050 will remove enough carbon to make up for the emissions and electrical consumption since Microsoft’s founding in 1975. No, it’s not The Onion or Babylon Bee, folks.
How many times has Micro-Squish really done what they said they were going to do? Remember that open-source operating system they were supposed to deliver to IBM in 1978?
If Microsoft wants to disrupt the Carbon Cycle, we should disrupt their ability to obtain food! There is a direct correlation between carbon supply and food supply!
Up to a quarter of expanded worldwide foodstuff production is now due to the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide we’ve seen in the past 50 years! So if Microsoft takes actions to reverse that trend, they should be penalized for their assault on humanity!
Remove CO2, not Carbon, CO2 from the ecosystem. You know? Kind of like treating anemia by bleeding the patient with leeches.
Max
It’s insane!! Thank God Pres Trump is able to get Fed Judges appointed!
What about the net emissions associated with their product usage since their time of inception?
Another one bites the dust.
Now go finish your damn veggies, children.
A compelling case built upon what? Temperatures that are “adjusted” to foment falsehood and fear? Pictures of woeful looking Polar Bears which are symbolic of nothing other than NORMAL summer ice melt? Compelling case, my ass.
Kenji, the case was made omitting contrary facts, and it was uncontexted by the litigants since legal standing was to focal point. Synopsis of Stiglitz brief is here: https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/07/11/facts-omitted-by-climatists/
My post includes a link to the court ruling text:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca9/18-36082/18-36082-2020-01-17.html
My synopsis https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2020/01/17/kids-climate-lawsuit-dismissed-on-appeal/
Kudos to the two 9th circuit judges who, while espousing their alarmist personal opinions, refused to take an activist legal position based on those personal opinions. Shame on the one judge who sought to make his alarmist personal opinions law. We narrowly escaped a legal disaster here!
That’s true. Recently in Switzerland an appeal judge sanctioned illegal behavior by greens occupying a credit swisse bank branch.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2020/01/15/and-justice-wept/
German climate activists said on Wednesday they were suing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government over what they say is its insufficient action to tackle climate change, arguing that the failure contravened a constitutional right to “human dignity”.
Climate activists invoke German constitution to sue Merkel government
Oh, wait until they see what Boris Johnson plans on doing! I hear US producers are looking to export surplus coal in exchange for English woolens!!
What’s a disgrace is; 1) one judge agreed with “kids” while ignoring any “adults” who disagree, 2) the order includes the ignorant, unscientific comment, “The Plaintiffs present a compelling case…” – I think not, and 3) a U.S. circuit court would even contemplate interfering in the political process of “adults” by injecting Marxist theology in a Republic on behalf of “kids” who, by the way, pay for nothing.
The lawsuits will keep coming.
There is just way too much money to be made and these people want it.
The ruling actually has two parts, not one.
1. The children lacked standing, because they complained only of future potential harm while standing to sue requires actual present (or imminent, in the case of injunctive relief) harm.
2. The court lacked jurisdiction to provide remedies, the part covered in the post.
The verbiage about the reality of climate change is just obiter dicta from the 9th. Those supposed ‘facts’ were never litigated because the case was thrown out before trial on both standing and jurisdiction grounds. Obiter dicta carry NO precedent weight.
This is not a victory at all. It is a mere temporary reprieve. If anything, it is a stepping stone toward tyranny.
The judges have only rejected it from a procedural point of view, not content. The judges are paying lip service to the lies of “climate change” casting a judgement that it is real. This will pollute any further legal action, even though no actual evidence was presented.
Make no mistake, the brainwashed fools are pushing toward the declaration of a “climate emergency”- marshal law. All resources of the state are available then to combat the undefined existential threat of “climate change.”
Personal freedoms, especially those of “deniers” WILL be curtailed- in jail and worse. This is a pattern that has occurred throughout history- minority insane view hyped up to oblivion by the brainwashed and tyrants that stand to become obscenely rich and powerful. Remember, the human brain is the same as it was 10,000 years ago. The same brain that was persuaded to sacrifice virgins to the climate gods is the same one that is being demanded to sacrifice our entire civilisation to the climate gods.
This is why we must do what we can to expose the Emperor’s new clothes. It is up to us that are awake to the impending tyranny to do what we can to prevent it. To get out of it will be an horrendous struggle of truly Biblical proportions.
The absolute minimum is to belong to a branch of a political party to influence the selection of sensible candidates. This is the price of freedom.
The ‘Kidz’ missed a trick, had they included alleged malfeasance by the President in their suit I’m pretty sure the 9th Circuit would have given them the result they sought 🙂
Just another day in the life of the trillion dollar “Pretending to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere or we’re all gonna die” industry.
….. I’m sure that inside they’re loving the decision (well, not the kids, but their puppeteers). They can continue to whine about it for cash. God forbid they would ever have to pick up a calculator and figure out where to start.
I guess if I were a judge and wanted to protect a reputation for intelligence and objectivity I would have skipped the sermon on climate change and just told them to go away. No there is not unequivocal evidence of climate change as defined by the catastrophists (dangerous warming and weirding of the weather due directly to the 5% of CO2 entering the atmosphere each year from human society).
One can make a compelling case for virtually anything, if one leaves out enough facts. Sad that our highest courts are susceptible to such an obvious bias. This illustrates that higher education is no proof of higher intelligence.
Whenever I see one of these stories about children pushing for action on climate change (or any other item on the liberal agenda) I wonder if these are the same children that have been deemed too immature and irrational to be allowed to buy cigarettes, alcohol, guns, and, under a proposed law here in Vermont, be in possession of a cell phone.
The Ninth Circuit turned it down, huh? Wouldn’t have expected that. Although it was only two-to-one.