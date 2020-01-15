Has the Aussie Government Surrendered to Climate Activists?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Australian Federal Science Minister Karen Andrews, climate deniers are robbing Australia of the time and energy to deal with climate change by perpetuating an already settled debate.

Climate change deniers robbing Australia of time to respond to impacts, Science Minister Karen Andrews warns

Australia is wasting time debating the merits of climate change and should instead focus its attention on responding to the impacts it is having on the country, a senior Liberal minister has warned.

Key points:

Karen Andrews wants people to move on from ideological debates about climate change

The Science Minister says the focus should be on adaptation and mitigation strategies

She says the science of climate change is settled and is apparent in Australia

Science Minister Karen Andrews said it was time to move on from ideological battles, which she said had robbed the nation of the time and energy needed to respond to climate change.

“Every second that we spend talking about whether or not the climate is changing is a second that we are not spending on looking at adaptation [and] mitigation strategies,” she said.

“It really is time for everyone to move on and look at what we’re going to do.”

Ms Andrews, a former engineer, said the science on climate change was settled.

Her intervention comes in the wake of the Bureau of Meteorology confirming 2019 was Australia’s hottest and driest year on record.

“Let’s not keep having debates about climate change,” the Cabinet minister said.

“Let’s accept that the climate has changed, the climate is changing and we need to look at what we’re going to do about that.“

…