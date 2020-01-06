British TV Personalities Savage Aussie Politician Over Climate Action, Bushfires

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
British TV personalities including Piers Morgan have attacked Aussie politician Craig Kelly on air during an interview, over Kelly’s claim that dry weather and the buildup of fuel load is the reason for Australia’s horrific bushfire season.
‘You are a climate denier’: Craig Kelly in car crash British TV interview over bushfire crisis
By Bevan Shields
Updated January 7, 2020 — 9.03am
London: Liberal MP Craig Kelly has defended Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s handling of the bushfire crisis during a television interview in Britain that descended into chaos after the hosts savaged the self-proclaimed climate sceptic.
The backbencher was called a “disgrace” and told to “wake up” during the combative encounter that threatens to undermine Morrison’s efforts to reassure Australians that his government accepts the link between climate change and extreme weather events.
Nodding in agreement as he was introduced to viewers as a climate sceptic, Kelly argued the fire crisis was caused by high fuel loads and the drought.
He also claimed there was “simply no” long-term trend to back up the widespread conclusions of scientists and other experts that the Australian climate was warming.
“To try to make out as some politicians have to hijack this debate, exploit this tragedy and push their ideological barrow, that somehow or another the Australian government could have done something by reducing its carbon emissions that would have reduced these bushfires is just complete nonsense,” Kelly said.
Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/world/europe/you-are-a-climate-denier-craig-kelly-in-car-crash-british-tv-interview-over-bushfire-crisis-20200107-p53pd9.html
The claim by British TV personalities that anthropogenic climate change is making Australian bushfires worse is pure ignorance, not supported by the evidence.
MP Craig Kelly is spot on about the lack of long term drought trend. Although he later recanted a little, earlier this year Professor Andy Pitman explained in a lecture in Sydney science can’t tell us what impact climate change will have on Australian droughts, because there is no long term trend.
As for Craig Kelly’s claim about fuel load, I can confirm this by personal observation. My local area, much of the region along the road from my hometown to the Queensland state capital Brisbane is a vast tinderbox of dry, scrubby bush and dry grass growing on the ground between the trees, overlaid with flammable eucalyptus deadwood ranging from twigs to fallen tree trunks, all ready to be ignited by the slightest spark (see the image at the top of the page).
Eucalypts, the dominant tree type in the Australian bush, shed tremendous quantities of dead branches and leaves. In the absence of frequent controlled burns the dead plant material rapidly self assembles into near perfect fire starting structures, with lightweight material laced with flammable eucalyptus oil at the bottom, tough spindly branches which ensure lots of airflow, all mixed in with heavier branches which consolidate any fire which starts in the lightweight material.
Hardly anybody in Australia dares to clear the bush and trees away from their houses, an obvious safety precaution in a bushfire area. People who make their homes or properties safe from fire risk financial ruin under laws based by urban green politicians, if the government catches them clearing native vegetation. Nobody, no matter how remote, is safe from the scourge of potentially lethal government bullying; Aussie state governments use satellites and AI to target and prosecute people trying to keep their properties safe from bushfires.
I am not personally at risk from bushfire, but I know people in my area who could lose their homes if it all ignites.
How many more lives will be lost, properties obliterated, how much wildlife destroyed, before the Aussies wake up to the fact that their countryside is extremely flammable, not to be taken lightly and mitigating measures must be in place before they even think about building habitation amongst their trees.
Any town in the bush should have a eucalyptus free area of 2k around it and all deadwood removed for and by those people not prepared to risk their lives and livelihoods any longer.
Any others who remain of the opinion that a couple of degrees (maybe) of warmer night time temperatures in Adelaide or anywhere else is responsible for forest fires should feel free to go build wherever they like.
One guy tells it like it is and they are all over him.
May common sense prevail but I fear it is in short supply on a worldwide basis.
C’mon, Eric!
Name names!
The average British TV personality couldn’t point to Australia on a globe.
Craig Kelly needs to double down! Ask ’em why the “personalities” (or nonebrities, as I call them) know better than the IPCC.
And we all know what a bunch of political con-men the IPCC are…
Good point! I added Piers Morgan’s name to the first paragraph.
“‘You are a climate denier’:
Rejoinder: “Are you are moron? A simpleton, easily led like a sheep to be sheared of your financial welling and liberties?”
Another Rejoinder: “Are you a Doomsday Cultist?”
“Do you believe in Extinction Rebellion?”
Mr Worrell, you have just run an education course for arsonists. Notice, when temperatures are predicted to be high, and the ABC starts screaming that there is a ‘terrible fire danger’ there are no fires, but but that evening there are lots.
Mr Kelly is a voice of sanity in a world of nonsense. The trouble is journalists now all go through the same process that seems to take away any sense and injects them with zealotry. Whatever happened to Who What Where When Why and How? Now the ask stressed people ‘How do you feel?’ How insulting.
I don’t think arsonists need my help to find flammable patches of Aussie bush.
British TV Personalities are normally extremely ignorant gobshites, similar to Australian ones, seems to be a qualification for the job.
After the Oakland Hills fire in 1991 where my house burned down, I bought another house in the hills and was gratified that the local authorities MANDATED a clearing of combustible material within 90 feet of the house.
This in Northern California too … Libtard Central, but even they know how to mitigate fire risk, at least around here.
A lot of people have been criticising the Australian government and saying they should do more about climate change. Whenever I (manage to get past the censorous moderators in the Australian media and) ask them to detail exactly what changes they are proposing and what tangible difference it would have made this year’s drought affected fire season all I get is abuse, not a single person has actually provided any detail let alone the expectation they would have of the benefit.
It’s amazing how convinced people are that a simple solution exists despite not having a clue what it might be.
Gee, how about say conducting more controlled burns, and severe penalties for people who try to obstruct forestry officers conducting vital fire safety exercises?
To the list of causes of droughts, add volcanic activity.
The approbrium that agw disciples inflict on anyone who questions their dogma needs to be called out for what it is –
bullying.
And it’s on display every time some individual exercises their right to disagree with a position.
And ~ half the population do not accept the agw conjecture.
you don’t even have to be a non climate alarmist to admit that bush managemnt is important , you can say it is more important than ever, because of climate change, to clean the bush!!!
he is more a wild life cult denier ..NATURE IS NOT ALWAYS GOOD…
only the greens think “nature” is the solution..
Vertical explosives . . .
By JOHN CARTER – THE LAND
After the latest tragedies in the Eastern Australia fires with deaths and hundreds of homes lost, we need to address our tree planting policy.
Composer, Bob Brown’s “Give me a home among the gum trees” is dangerous thinking.
We have an urban population that seems infatuated by the Australian Aborigines and their lifestyle.
The First Peoples used fire for centuries to hunt.
The practise altered the species of tree on the Australian landscape – Antarctic beech, gingko, pine etc were destroyed as bushfires hurried the spread of eucalyptus trees and the degradation of Australia’s soil.
The First People saw an estimated top population of 750,000 people yet we are being persuaded to recreate their environment.
We now have 25 million people and it is time for some thought on adaption to a more sustainable environment.
My annual property insurance premiums include more than $900 in fire levies to fund the Rural Fire Service.
The NSW government was to have phased this out but it seems to have forgotten.
I can’t understand the stance of the insurance companies.
How they say nothing as Landcare’s compulsory planting of lethal, highly inflammable indigenous species – particularly eucalypt, continues on their watch is beyond me.
Do they really want their annual fire claims to continue to soar?
Since one quarter of Victoria was burnt in the Black Thursday bushfire in 1851, Wikipedia records over 800 lives lost and 16,000 homes destroyed by bushfire.
Why doesn’t the NSW RFS point out the absurdity of the almost religious planting of eucalypts?
Les Murray referred to them as “vertical explosives”, with the huge increase in risk to its firefighters?
The West Australian Fire Commission has done so on its website, pointing out how the water-filled leaves of poplars, oaks etc have shielded and saved houses while oil-filled eucalypts have produced infernos and deaths.
Portugal is the largest wood pulp producer in Europe, one quarter of its forest land is under introduced eucalypts.
However, Portugal’s terrible fires of 2017 has its government considering the future of planting such flammable species.
An Indian state (Karnataka) has legislated against Eucalypt planting.
California also has moves to ban their planting – because of the wildfires and soil degradation that follows.
Yet Australia’s Landcare fencing grants make their use mandatory!
One would have thought that the 173 deaths and 414 injured, 182,108 hectares burnt on Victoria’s Black Friday in 2009 would have changed policy.
But no, the insurance companies Bushfire CRC and the Rural Fire Service remain mute.
Poplars, Plane trees, and oaks, as well as native figs, are fire resistant.
Oaks are great hydraulic lifters. They bring water up from deep below and survive drought far better than shallow rooted eucalypts, which have a short lifespan on the tablelands.
Oaks provide wonderful shade for livestock and in autumn stock feed on their leaves and acorns.
They are long term, sustainable investments.
It is time for insurance companies and the RFS to tell the Landcare fanatics and gardeners to revise their lethal “Indigenous species” religion.
https://www.theland.com.au/story/6485661/stop-the-eucalypts-they-burn-too-easily/
Piers morgan 😐 Now he is a climate specialist! He is the one who laughed at people for buying the gregs bakery vegan sausage roll.
If idiots like piers can be climate specialists, then maybe greta is right?
Here is Andrew Bolt’s interview with ex CSIRO scientist David Packham a month ago. Craig Kelly was right and would know more about their con tricks than anyone.
I thought that he should have really stirred the pot by saying that the UK emits slightly more CO2 than Australia, and that the UK was only slightly more culpible in causing the fires than Australia.
Then when the inevitable response that ‘blab blah blah per capita emissions” then you ask if they are seriously suggesting that CO2 atoms have flags of origin attached and that somehow a molecule from the UK is bewtter than a molecule from Australia.
These people don’t respond to facts, engaging them on that basis is pointless. Instead you just play along with them, point them down the rabbit hole and watch them disappear up their own arses.
With an average accumulation rate of between 2 to 4 tonnes per hectare per year of litter on a eucalypt forest floor, it is little wonder a catastrophe is imminent if no mitigation controls are conducted after 5 to 10 years.
It is quite plausible that areas within the current inferno have not seen fire for 30 years or more. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out the consequences on a windy day with low humidity.
Ignoramus Pommy TV celebs, who probably have never been to the bush, yet alone witnessed a wild fire, need to get a grip on reality instead of pushing the man made climate change band wagon.
I’ve just been watching ignorant journalists ripping into Craig Kelly on the news. It makes me so angry, the only politician we have who has the guts to speak out and they slap him down.
Do these journalists have any kind of scientific education that would justify anything ‘they’ have to say, or is it the usual parroting of leftist propaganda? I don’t know if Craig is educated in any of the climate areas but I do know that he has been doing extensive research and has asked many questions of people who do know. He is also an Australian who has an understanding of our unique weather challenges and recurring bushfires.
What right do people from other countries have to dictate to someone who is clearly better situated to grasp a disaster in his own country? I am so sick of ‘knowledge’ being gagged! Unless he was up against someone who knew without a shadow of a doubt through lived experience and proven scientific method that he was wrong, then they should have respectfully kept their mouths shut and let him talk!
Self important leftist journalists who in reality do not care about truth or what happens to anyone other than themselves. These people are too lazy to do any kind of research, they simply get off on trying to outdo each other in their virtue signalling!
Following the link under ” satellites and AI to target and prosecute” in the article and a few clicks further leads to a PDF of Queensland regs:
https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/management/vegetation/exemptions
Now I’d probably want more than 20m between my home, family and a raging bush fire but the idea that you are not allowed to clear around your home is fake.
It seems the major problem is opposition to controlled burning which falls into the enviros reflex reaction to oppose everything , without an insight into the pros and cons. ” No, no, no !! What was it you wanted again? ”
Full marks to Craig Kelly for pointing out the truth on TV.
It looks like Kelly’s remarks about the “Weather Girl” were very apt. Laura Tobin indoctrinated with the title “meteorologist” at University of Reading in 2002? That’s pretty well ground zero UK of climate bunk.