AEMO Climate Heresy: Ageing Coal Plants Necessary to Keep Costs Down

According to the Australian Energy Market Operator, a government body charged with managing the Australian electricity grid, Coal plants are vital to contain end user electricity costs.
Coal needed for decades to keep Australian power prices down: AEMO report
COAL-FIRED power will be needed for decades to come to keep power prices down and the lights on as the Australian energy market transitions to renewables, the Australian Energy Market Operator says.
In a report to be released today, the AEMO says extending the life of coal-fired power stations is the most viable way of keeping energy prices down as the transition takes place.
It also predicts replacing Australia’s existing coal-fired network would cost between $8 billion and $27 billion by the mid-2030s.
AEMO’s analysis says that based on the projected cost, the cheapest option would be to “retain existing resources for as long as they can be economically relied on”.
“Over the next 20 years, approximately 30 per cent of the NEM’s (National Electricity Market’s) existing coal resources will be approaching the end of their technical lives, and will likely be retired, which highlights the importance of mitigating premature retirements as these resources currently provide essential low-cost energy and system support services required for the safe and secure operation of the power system,” it says.
…
Meanwhile, a Newspoll conducted for The Australian has found voters believe the federal Coalition is best placed to keep power prices lower and maintain reliable energy supply.
…
The Turnbull government is leading Labor 40 per cent to 34 per cent on the question of which party had the better approach to energy.
This represents an eight-point turn around from a similar poll conducted in May when voters backed Labor on this issue.
…
What happened since May to create a surge in Australian voter support for fossil fuels? The answer of course is Winter. Large numbers of Australians have endured a series of cold fronts – not cold in US terms, but pretty cold for us sun loving Aussies.
As most people in Australia receive their power bills monthly or quarterly, I suspect many poll respondents have had an opportunity to notice a nasty upward spike in their home heating bills, and have responded by rapidly ditching their love of our renewable future in favour of demanding more affordable energy.
It seems that I remember many wise folks advising the Aussie ‘powers that be’ that it would NOT be cheap to replace coal with wind/solar and that the least expensive (and therefore most palatable way) would be to GRADUALLY replace the coal units as they wear out. I hate to say “I told you so” but it needs to be said sometime!
The folks that actually RUN the power grid are usually in the best position to weigh ALL the factors.
Why not really save some money by getting rid of grid wind and solar permanently….
If renewables are really good for the planet, including economic development, why aren’t they capable of capital formation (making $), why haven’t they created jobs and why have they needed continuing governmental and political support for the last 40 years.
“Over the next 20 years, approximately 30 per cent of the NEM’s (National Electricity Market’s) existing coal resources will be approaching the end of their technical lives, and will likely be retired, which highlights the importance of mitigating premature retirements as these resources currently provide essential low-cost energy and system support services required for the safe and secure, RELIABLE operation of the power system,” it says
Solar and wind ‘renewables’ are not sustainable, in a cost competitive, no subsidies, fair trade energy market. Turnbull should cut the bull and just state the facts. For a nation as rich in coal resources as Australia is, failure to use those resources to cut energy costs and improve the lives of Australian citizens is dereliction of political and scientific duty.